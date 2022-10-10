Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Weyco Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WEYS   US9621491003

WEYCO GROUP, INC.

(WEYS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-10 pm EDT
20.98 USD   +2.34%
04:06pWEYCO Group, Inc. Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
GL
09/30Weyco Group Inc : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/25WEYCO GROUP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

WEYCO Group, Inc. Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

10/10/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Milwaukee, WI, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WEYCO Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WEYS), a global marketer of footwear, plans to announce third quarter 2022 financial results after the close on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.  Additionally, Thomas W. Florsheim, Jr., Chairman and CEO, will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results in more detail. 

To participate in the call, you will first need to pre-register online. Pre-registration takes only a few minutes and you may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time. To pre-register, please go to: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI5879a0574f3b4c73a1e374aab5907047. The pre-registration process will provide the conference call phone number and a passcode required to enter the call. 

A replay will be available for one year beginning about two hours after the completion of the call at the following webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fq6hz2vz. Alternatively, the conference call will be available by visiting the investor relations section of Weyco Group’s website at www.weycogroup.com

Weyco Group, Inc. designs and markets quality and innovative footwear principally for men, but also for women and children, under a portfolio of well-recognized brand names including: Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake. The Company’s products can be found in leading footwear, department, and specialty stores, as well as on e-commerce websites worldwide. Weyco Group also operates Florsheim concept stores in the United States and Australia, as well as in a variety of international markets. 



All news about WEYCO GROUP, INC.
04:06pWEYCO Group, Inc. Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
GL
09/30Weyco Group Inc : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-..
AQ
08/25WEYCO GROUP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/08WEYCO GROUP INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
08/08Tranche Update on Weyco Group, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on February 23, 200..
CI
08/03Transcript : Weyco Group, Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 03, 2022
CI
08/02Weyco : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/02Weyco : REPORTS SECOND QUARTER SALES AND EARNINGS - Form 8-K
PU
08/02Earnings Flash (WEYS) WEYCO GROUP Posts Q2 Revenue $74.4M
MT
08/02Weyco Reports Second Quarter Sales and Earnings
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 268 M - -
Net income 2021 20,6 M - -
Net cash 2021 26,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,3x
Yield 2021 4,01%
Capitalization 195 M 195 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,61x
EV / Sales 2021 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 524
Free-Float 62,3%
Chart WEYCO GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Weyco Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WEYCO GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Thomas W. Florsheim President & Chief Executive Officer
John W. Florsheim President, COO, Director & Assistant Secretary
Judy Anderson Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
George Sotiros VP-Information Technology & Distribution
Frederick P. Stratton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WEYCO GROUP, INC.-14.37%195
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION-8.58%8 885
HUALI INDUSTRIAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-47.13%7 857
PUMA SE-55.76%6 956
SKECHERS U.S.A., INC.-20.78%5 354
CROCS, INC.-40.23%4 725