  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Weyerhaeuser Company
  News
  Summary
    WY   US9621661043

WEYERHAEUSER COMPANY

(WY)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/26 04:00:02 pm EDT
38.94 USD   +1.17%
Stockfish to Represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2022 Investor Conference

05/26/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in New York City

SEATTLE, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Devin Stockfish, president and chief executive officer of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY), will represent the company at the upcoming Nareit REITweek: 2022 Investor Conference on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in New York City.

Stockfish is scheduled to present at 11 a.m. Eastern. The webcast link and presentation materials can be accessed at https://investor.weyerhaeuser.com/.

ABOUT WEYERHAEUSER
Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2021, we generated $10.2 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,200 people who serve customers worldwide. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY. Learn more at www.weyerhaeuser.com.

For more information contact:
Analysts – Andy Taylor, 206-539-3907
Media – Nancy Thompson, 919-861-0342

SOURCE Weyerhaeuser Company


