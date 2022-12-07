Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Weyerhaeuser Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WY   US9621661043

WEYERHAEUSER COMPANY

(WY)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-07 pm EST
31.69 USD   +2.16%
05:32pVideo : Capturing the important role of working forests & wood products in addressing climate change
PU
12/06Weyerhaeuser Company and American Forests Partner to Bring Tree Equity Program to Smaller, More Rural Communities
CI
12/01Weyerhaeuser : Clarification for Exterior Wall/Floor Framing Intersections in Type III Construction
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

VIDEO: CAPTURING THE IMPORTANT ROLE OF WORKING FORESTS & WOOD PRODUCTS IN ADDRESSING CLIMATE CHANGE

12/07/2022 | 05:32pm EST
This week, we are excited to release a new video that focuses on the important role of sustainable working forests and wood products in addressing climate change. Demonstrating how we contribute to climate solutions is a key part of our sustainability strategy and one of our 3 by 30 Sustainability Ambitions, and this video captures why we are involved in this issue - and also why it is so critical for us to make a positive impact.

Reducing the concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere is fundamental to any climate change solution, and that's precisely what our forests and products do each day. Every tree in our millions of acres of forests removes CO2 from the atmosphere and stores it as solid carbon. Every piece of lumber or joist we produce, or that our customers make from our logs, stores much of that carbon for the life of the homes and buildings our wood products are used to build. Then after harvest, the millions of new trees we plant absorb even more CO2 as they grow, continually adding to carbon storage pools in our forests and products. It's part of a continuous process of carbon sequestration and storage that only increases over time.

Yet for working forests to effectively contribute to climate change mitigation, we need broader public awareness and understanding of their unique benefits as a mechanism for both carbon sequestration and carbon storage. That's why we are focused on setting clear targets for our own climate commitments and greenhouse gas reductions, and also being fully transparent about the research and science behind our decision-making and goals. Some key progress from the past year includes:

  • In 2022, we joined The Climate Pledge and committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2040.
  • We released the branded version of our industry-leading and now award-winning Carbon Record, which details how our net impact as a company is significantly carbon negative (in 2021 alone, we removed nearly five times more CO2 equivalent than we emitted).
  • We developed a comprehensive Wood Products energy strategy and integrated greenhouse gas emissions and energy metrics into our capital planning process.
  • We developed an internal climate science research strategy to identify our near- and long-term needs related to managing our forests in a changing climate (making sure the trees we grow are adapted to a changing climate; using decision tools that incorporate future climate conditions; ensuring infrastructure and operations are prepared for future climate conditions; and informing disaster response plans).
  • We supported advocacy efforts to help ensure climate-smart forestry and carbon storage tax incentives were included in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act.

We also continued to develop and strengthen a number of important partnerships this year:

We continued supporting our trade associations and research partners as well, particularly in helping them share accurate and compelling information about the role of working forests and wood products in addressing climate change. Some key projects we supported include:

  • NAFO's forest carbon visualization tool;
  • American Wood Council's work to improve the quality of data related to manufacturing;
  • The U.S. Endowment for Forestry and Communities' effort to build a system that drives change and scalable impact through the clear understanding and transparency of carbon and forestry knowledge, practices and tools.

We know how critical it is for us to make meaningful progress on this front, and these updates reflect only part of our overall climate work at Weyerhaeuser. Though we know there is no single answer or silver bullet for climate change, we understand that we have an important role to play in delivering solutions today and over the long term - for the good of our company, our employees, our communities and the planet.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Weyerhaeuser Company published this content on 07 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2022 22:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 10 295 M - -
Net income 2022 2 022 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 073 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,3x
Yield 2022 6,98%
Capitalization 22 828 M 22 828 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,52x
EV / Sales 2023 3,22x
Nbr of Employees 9 214
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart WEYERHAEUSER COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Weyerhaeuser Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WEYERHAEUSER COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 31,02 $
Average target price 37,55 $
Spread / Average Target 21,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Devin W. Stockfish President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David M. Wold Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Rick R. Holley Non-Executive Chairman
Denise M. Merle Chief Administration Officer & Senior VP
Nicole W. Piasecki Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WEYERHAEUSER COMPANY-23.46%22 828
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION-26.29%98 951
CROWN CASTLE INC.-33.59%59 444
PUBLIC STORAGE-22.85%50 758
VICI PROPERTIES, INC.11.39%32 856
WELLTOWER INC.-20.49%32 226