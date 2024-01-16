SEATTLE, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For shareholders of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY), the 2023 distributions on the Common Stock CUSIP 96216610 traded under the symbol WY totaling $1.66 per share are designated for income tax purposes as follows:

2023 Dividend Tax Reporting Information (Form 1099-DIV)

Record Date Payable Date Cash

Distribution

per Share Capital Gain

Distribution (1) Qualified

Dividend Nondividend

Distribution 02/15/2023 02/27/2023 $0.900000 $0.900000 $0.000000 $0.000000 03/03/2023 03/17/2023 $0.190000 $0.190000 $0.000000 $0.000000 06/02/2023 06/16/2023 $0.190000 $0.190000 $0.000000 $0.000000 09/01/2023 09/15/2023 $0.190000 $0.190000 $0.000000 $0.000000 12/01/2023 12/15/2023 $0.190000 $0.190000 $0.000000 $0.000000

Totals $1.660000 $1.660000 $0.000000 $0.000000

The company's tax return has not been filed for the year ended December 31, 2023. The dividend income tax allocations presented herein have been calculated using the best available information to date and could change upon the filing of the company's tax return.

The company's 2023 distributions are designated as capital gain distributions. As a result, the distributions are not eligible for the 20 percent qualified business income deduction under section 199A of the Internal Revenue Code.

Shareholders are encouraged to consult their tax advisor to determine the specific effect these distributions may have on their individual tax situation.

(1) For the purposes of section 1061 of the Internal Revenue Code, the company is disclosing that both the One Year and Three Year amounts are $0.00/share. Section 1061 is generally applicable to direct and indirect holders of "applicable partnership interests."

ABOUT WEYERHAEUSER

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2022, we generated $10.2 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,200 people who serve customers worldwide. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY. Learn more at www.weyerhaeuser.com.

