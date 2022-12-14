Advanced search
    WY   US9621661043

WEYERHAEUSER COMPANY

(WY)
12:52 2022-12-14 pm EST
33.04 USD   +0.46%
12:36pWeyerhaeuser : From Energy Efficiency to Managing Forest Fires, Our “How We Do It” Series Showcases Our Unique Eexpertise and Methodologies
PU
12/12Denbury, Weyerhaeuser Sign Lease Deal for Carbon Dioxide Sequestration Site in Mississippi
MT
12/12Denbury Inc. and Weyerhaeuser Company Announce Agreement for CO2 Sequestration Site in Mississippi
CI
Weyerhaeuser : From Energy Efficiency to Managing Forest Fires, Our "How We Do It" Series Showcases Our Unique Eexpertise and Methodologies

12/14/2022 | 12:36pm EST
To provide a window into our proactive, innovative approach to solving pressing challenges, such as managing forest carbon, wildlife habitat and wildfire mitigation, we have put together a series called "How We Do It." These two- to three-page reference guides provide a detailed overview of our strategy, the science and research driving it, and also answers to frequently asked questions.

The latest position paper explores our energy strategy and how we manage energy efficiency in our Wood Products business. It covers our aggressive goals for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, how we minimize waste in our operations, how we build energy efficiency into equipment and process design, how we pilot and deploy the latest technologies, how we gather best practices from across the industry, how we leverage public resources and set internal benchmarks, and so much more. In short, it provides the research grounding and deeper insights into how we approach important energy challenges and - as Phil Latos, director of technology and reliability, puts it - "make impossibilities possible" at our manufacturing and distribution sites.

DIG IN TO LEARN MORE!

This latest installment is one of six "How We Do It" guides available as printable resources. If you've ever wondered about any of these topics, we invite you to explore them by visiting wy.com/howwedoit or clicking the links below. Plus, watch for new guides being released in 2023!

How We Do It: Energy Efficiency in Our Wood Products Business

Dive into the tactics our Wood Products teams are using to increase their energy efficiency while also lowering the carbon footprint of our operations.

How We Do It: Forest Carbon

Learn about our climate change mitigation practices and how our managed forests and wood products are a crucial part of carbon sequestration and storage.

How We Do It: Wildlife Habitat

Break down misperceptions that working forests can't also be thriving ecosystems by learning how our practices protect and, in some cases, even enhance wildlife habitat.

How We Do It: Riparian Buffers

Forests supply almost 60 percent of the nation's drinking water in addition to providing key wildlife habitat; read all about the special care we take to leave protective buffers of overstory trees around aquatic ecosystems.

How We Do It: Clearcutting

Clearcutting is often misunderstood and controversial as a forestry practice, but learn how and why this method of harvesting, when done well, is both the safest and fastest way to help our forests grow back quickly.

How We Do It: Managing Forest Fires

Discover how we address fire risk as much as possible through careful management of our forests, proactive outreach and engagement with communities, and close partnerships with state and federal agencies and other forest landowners.

Disclaimer

Weyerhaeuser Company published this content on 14 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2022 17:35:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
