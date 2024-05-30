WEYERHAEUSER

2

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Company Overview

Investment Thesis | 2025 Targets & Progress | Who We Are | What We Do | Why We Matter

Unmatched Portfolio

Timberlands | Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources | Wood Products

Industry-Leading Performance

Operational Excellence | Relative Competitive Performance | Innovation

Strong ESG Foundation

Sustainability Strategy | ESG Performance | Carbon Record

Disciplined Capital Allocation

Shareholder Returns | Capital Expenditures | Capital Structure

Key Market Drivers

Current Market Dynamics | Long-Term Demand Fundamentals | Carbon Platform

3

WEYERHAEUSER INVESTMENT THESIS

Unmatched

Industry-Leading

Strong ESG

Disciplined

Portfolio

Performance

Foundation

Capital Allocation

Superior Shareholder Value

4

2025 YEAR-END TARGETS

Driving Growth and Shareholder Value

Unmatched

Portfolio

Industry-Leading

Strong ESG

Disciplined

Performance

Foundation

Capital Allocation

TIMBERLANDS

GROWTH

MAKE DISCIPLINED

INVESTMENTS OF

$1 BILLION

FROM 2022 TO 2025

NATURAL CLIMATE

SOLUTIONS

GROW ANNUAL EBITDA TO

$100 MILLION

OPERATIONAL

EXCELLENCE

CAPTURE IMPROVEMENTS OF

$175-250 MILLION

FROM 2022 TO 2025

LUMBER

GROWTH

INCREASE PRODUCTION BY

5% ANNUALLY

GREENHOUSE GAS

SUSTAINABLE

REDUCTIONS

DIVIDEND

MAKE PROGRESS AGAINST OUR

GROW BASE

SCIENCE-BASED TARGET

DIVIDEND BY

ALIGNED WITH A 1.5 DEGREE SCENARIO

5% ANNUALLY

EXTERNAL

SHAREHOLDER

RECOGNITIONS

RETURNS

MAINTAIN & ENHANCE

COMMITTED TO RETURNING

THROUGH COMMITMENTS

75-80% OF ADJUSTED FAD

AND PERFORMANCE

ANNUALLY TO SHAREHOLDERS

5

CONTINUED STRONG PERFORMANCE

Making Progress Against Our Multi-Year Targets

Unmatched Industry-Leading

PortfolioPerformance

TIMBERLANDS

OPERATIONAL

GROWTH

EXCELLENCE

INVESTED ~$530 MILLION

CAPTURED $77 MILLION

INCLUDING STRATEGIC ACQUISITIONS

IN OPX IMPROVEMENTS

IN THE CAROLINAS & MISSISSIPPI

ACROSS OUR BUSINESSES

IN 2022 & 2023

IN 2022 & 2023

NATURAL CLIMATE

COMPETITIVE

SOLUTIONS

POSITION

INCREASED EBITDA BY 114%

WE ARE #1

SINCE 2020

IN EBITDA MARGIN

1ST FOREST CARBON CREDITS MONETIZED

IN ALL MANUFACTURING

THREE CCS AGREEMENTS IN PLACE

BUSINESSES

FOR FULL-YEAR 2023

Strong ESG

Foundation

  • GREENHOUSE GAS
    REDUCTIONS

WE ARE MEMBERS OF THE CLIMATE PLEDGE

COMMITTED TO NET-ZERO

EMISSIONS BY 2040

  • EXTERNAL
    RECOGNITIONS

MAINTAINED OUR

ESG LISTINGS

ON MULTIPLE KEY

SUSTAINABILITY INDICES

Disciplined

Capital Allocation

  • SUSTAINABLE
    DIVIDEND

INCREASED OUR

BASE DIVIDEND BY >5%

ANNUALLY, 2022-2024

  • SHAREHOLDER
    RETURNS

RETURNED TOTAL CASH OF

~$4.6 BILLION

TO SHAREHOLDERS

BASED ON 2021-2023 RESULTS

6

WHO WE ARE

Largest Timber REIT with Unmatched & Complementary Industry-Leading Businesses

TIMBERLANDS

We are the largest private owner of timberlands in North America

  • Unrivaled portfolio that cannot be replicated
  • Leader in sustainable forestry practices
  • 10.5 million acres held in the U.S. and 14 million acres licensed in Canada

REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES

We capture the highest value from every acre

  • Expertise and technology platform enables end-to-end portfolio value creation
  • Emerging Natural Climate Solutions business will serve the rising demand for net-zero solutions

WOOD PRODUCTS

We are one of North America's largest, low-cost wood products manufacturers

  • Industry-leadingscale, brand and reputation
  • Diversified mix of high-quality products
  • 35 manufacturing facilities across North America

CARBON PLATFORM

We are an unrivaled carbon investment opportunity

  • Our forests and wood products sequester millions of tons of CO2 annually, and we are significantly carbon negative

Emerging carbon markets will drive long-term portfolio value creation

7

WHAT WE DO

Create and Capture Superior Value at Every Step

PROPRIETARY

CUSTOMIZED

TARGETED

HEALTHY

HARVEST

DELIVERED

OPTIMAL RAW

LOW-COST

DIVERSE

SEEDLINGS

PLANTING

SILVICULTURE

FORESTS

AND HAUL

LOG MODEL

MATERIALS

PRODUCER

CUSTOMER MIX

yield superior

deploys the best

generates

that are diverse,

efficiency and

captures maximum

to maximize mill

that achieves top

that fully values

growth, wood

genetic material for

superior volume

productive and

logistics capabilities

value from each

margins through

margin for lumber,

our quality, scale,

quality and survival

each acre on our

and value in each

grown sustainably

for low-cost and

tree using data-

cost-effective fiber

panels and

reliability and

characteristics

land base

geography

to financial maturity

reliable operations

driven optimization

procurement

engineered wood

sustainable practices

PREMIUM LAND SALES

maximizing value from each acre via higher-and-better-use parcels

NATURAL CLIMATE SOLUTIONS

STEADY ROYALTY & LEASE INCOME

maximizing value through wind, solar,

maximizing value from

carbon, mitigation & conservation

surface & subsurface assets

8

WHY WE MATTER

Long-Standing Focus on Sustainability

  • We manage the most sustainable, versatile resource on earth: forests
  • We are experts at using trees to make products people need
  • We do it the right way so our forests will last forever

WE ARE

OUR

WE ARE

SUSTAINABLE

PORTFOLIO IS

SOCIALLY

BY NATURE

CLIMATE-FRIENDLY

RESPONSIBLE

9

UNMATCHED

PORTFOLIO

Our Quality, Diversity and Scale Cannot Be Replicated

Timberlands

Real Estate, Energy &

Natural Resources

Wood Products

10

