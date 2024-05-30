WEYERHAEUSER
Investor Presentation
May 2024
ANDY TAYLOR
Vice President, Investor Relations
KARA HERCHE
Senior Manager, Investor Relations
AMANDA LUPER
Senior Manager, Investor Relations
Contact Us: (206) 539-3907
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
This presentation contains statements and depictions that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including without limitation with respect to the following: our future goals and prospects, including 2025 goals and targets relating to our timberlands investments, operational excellence and sustainable margin improvements, growth and annual Adjusted EBITDA performance of our Natural Climate Solutions business, increase in annual lumber production, reductions of greenhouse gas emissions, and achievement of external ESG recognitions; business strategies; factors affecting market supply of lumber; key initiatives; expected levels of demand and market drivers for our products, including expected growth projections in U.S. housing demand, repair and remodel activity and adoption of wood-based building; market dynamics for housing; replenishment of HBU acres through timberland acquisitions; expected growth in export markets; our cash dividend framework, base dividend sustainability and target annual growth, and our target percentage return to shareholders of Adjusted Funds Available for Distribution (Adjusted FAD), including expected supplemental cash dividends and future share repurchases; capital structure, credit ratings, debt maturities, liability management, and revolving line of credit capacity; our outlook for capital expenditures across the company for 2024 and 2025; our sustainability ambitions and goals, including our 2030 greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets and our 2040 net-zero emissions goal; and expected growth in cash flows from our Natural Climate Solutions business, as well as expected increases to our underlying portfolio value, resulting from forecasted growth in markets and demand for renewable energy, mitigation and conservation, carbon off-sets and carbon sequestration. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and may be identified by our use of certain words in such statements, including without limitation words such as "committed," "expect," "emerging," "growing," "maintain," "outlook," "sustainable," "target," "will," and similar words or phrases using such words, as well as references to future dates. Depictions or illustrations that constitute forward-looking statements may be identified by graphs, charts or other illustrations indicating expected or predicted occurrences of events, trends, conditions, performance or achievements at a future date or during future time periods. We may refer to assumptions, goals, targets, or expected performance through, or events to occur by or at, a future date, and such references may also constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions. The realization of our expectations and the accuracy of our assumptions are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and often are beyond the company's control. These risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause one or more of our expectations to be unmet, one or more of our assumptions to be materially inaccurate or actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements, or all of the foregoing. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include without limitation: the effect of general economic conditions, including employment rates, interest rates, inflation rates, housing starts, general availability of financing for home mortgages and the relative strength of the U.S. dollar; the effects of significant geopolitical conditions or developments such as significant international trade disputes or domestic or foreign terrorist attacks, armed conflict and political unrest; the occurrence of regional or global health epidemics and their potential effects on our business, results of operations, cash flows financial condition and future prospects; market demand for the company's products, including market demand for our timberland properties with higher and better uses, which is related to, among other factors, the strength of the various U.S. business segments and U.S. and international economic conditions; changes in currency exchange rates, particularly the relative value of the U.S. dollar to the Japanese yen, the Chinese yuan, and the Canadian dollar, and the relative value of the euro to the yen; restrictions on international trade and tariffs imposed on imports or exports; the availability and cost of shipping and transportation; economic activity in Asia, especially Japan and China; performance of our manufacturing operations, including maintenance and capital requirements; potential disruptions in our manufacturing operations; the level of competition from domestic and foreign producers; the success of our operational excellence initiatives; the successful and timely execution of our strategic acquisitions strategy, including the successful integration of our acquisitions and our ability to realize expected benefits and synergies, and the successful and timely execution of our strategic divestitures, each of which could be subject to a number of risks and conditions beyond our control including without limitation timing, required regulatory approvals or the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to a termination event under the terms of the governing transaction agreements; raw material availability and prices; the effect of weather; changes in global or regional climate conditions and governmental response to any such changes; the risk of loss from fires, floods, windstorms, hurricanes, pest infestation and other natural disasters; energy prices; availability and costs for transportation and labor; federal tax policies; the effect of forestry, land-use, environmental and other governmental regulations; legal proceedings; the performance of pension fund investments and related derivatives; the effect of timing of employee retirements as it relates to the cost of pension benefits and changes in the market price of our common stock on charges for share-based compensation; the accuracy of our estimates of costs and expenses related to contingent liabilities and charges related to casualty losses; changes in accounting principles; and other risks and uncertainties identified in our 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as those set forth from time to time in our other public statements and reports, including reports, registration statements, prospectuses, information statements and other filings with the SEC, as well as other factors not described herein because they are not currently known to us or we currently judge them to be immaterial. There is no guarantee that any of the events anticipated by these forward-looking statements will occur, and if any of the events do occur, there is no guarantee what effect they will have on the company's business, results of operations, cash flows, financial condition and future prospects. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. Nothing on our website is intended to be included or incorporated by reference into, or made a part of, this presentation. Also included in this presentation are certain non-GAAP financial measures that management believes complement the financial information presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and therefore may be useful to investors. Our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly named or captioned non-GAAP financial measures of other companies. Except for certain forward-lookingnon-GAAP measures, a reconciliation of each presented non- GAAP measure to its most directly comparable GAAP measure is provided in the appendices to this presentation.
2
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Company Overview
Investment Thesis | 2025 Targets & Progress | Who We Are | What We Do | Why We Matter
Unmatched Portfolio
Timberlands | Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources | Wood Products
Industry-Leading Performance
Operational Excellence | Relative Competitive Performance | Innovation
Strong ESG Foundation
Sustainability Strategy | ESG Performance | Carbon Record
Disciplined Capital Allocation
Shareholder Returns | Capital Expenditures | Capital Structure
Key Market Drivers
Current Market Dynamics | Long-Term Demand Fundamentals | Carbon Platform
3
WEYERHAEUSER INVESTMENT THESIS
Unmatched
Industry-Leading
Strong ESG
Disciplined
Portfolio
Performance
Foundation
Capital Allocation
Superior Shareholder Value
4
2025 YEAR-END TARGETS
Driving Growth and Shareholder Value
Unmatched
Portfolio
Industry-Leading
Strong ESG
Disciplined
Performance
Foundation
Capital Allocation
TIMBERLANDS
GROWTH
MAKE DISCIPLINED
INVESTMENTS OF
$1 BILLION
FROM 2022 TO 2025
NATURAL CLIMATE
SOLUTIONS
GROW ANNUAL EBITDA TO
$100 MILLION
OPERATIONAL
EXCELLENCE
CAPTURE IMPROVEMENTS OF
$175-250 MILLION
FROM 2022 TO 2025
LUMBER
GROWTH
INCREASE PRODUCTION BY
5% ANNUALLY
GREENHOUSE GAS
SUSTAINABLE
REDUCTIONS
DIVIDEND
MAKE PROGRESS AGAINST OUR
GROW BASE
SCIENCE-BASED TARGET
DIVIDEND BY
ALIGNED WITH A 1.5 DEGREE SCENARIO
5% ANNUALLY
EXTERNAL
SHAREHOLDER
RECOGNITIONS
RETURNS
MAINTAIN & ENHANCE
COMMITTED TO RETURNING
THROUGH COMMITMENTS
75-80% OF ADJUSTED FAD
AND PERFORMANCE
ANNUALLY TO SHAREHOLDERS
5
CONTINUED STRONG PERFORMANCE
Making Progress Against Our Multi-Year Targets
Unmatched Industry-Leading
PortfolioPerformance
✓
TIMBERLANDS
OPERATIONAL
GROWTH
✓ EXCELLENCE
INVESTED ~$530 MILLION
CAPTURED $77 MILLION
INCLUDING STRATEGIC ACQUISITIONS
IN OPX IMPROVEMENTS
IN THE CAROLINAS & MISSISSIPPI
ACROSS OUR BUSINESSES
IN 2022 & 2023
IN 2022 & 2023
✓
NATURAL CLIMATE
✓
COMPETITIVE
SOLUTIONS
POSITION
INCREASED EBITDA BY 114%
WE ARE #1
SINCE 2020
IN EBITDA MARGIN
1ST FOREST CARBON CREDITS MONETIZED
IN ALL MANUFACTURING
THREE CCS AGREEMENTS IN PLACE
BUSINESSES
FOR FULL-YEAR 2023
Strong ESG
Foundation
-
GREENHOUSE GAS
REDUCTIONS
WE ARE MEMBERS OF THE CLIMATE PLEDGE
COMMITTED TO NET-ZERO
EMISSIONS BY 2040
-
EXTERNAL
RECOGNITIONS
MAINTAINED OUR
ESG LISTINGS
ON MULTIPLE KEY
SUSTAINABILITY INDICES
Disciplined
Capital Allocation
-
SUSTAINABLE
DIVIDEND
INCREASED OUR
BASE DIVIDEND BY >5%
ANNUALLY, 2022-2024
-
SHAREHOLDER
RETURNS
RETURNED TOTAL CASH OF
~$4.6 BILLION
TO SHAREHOLDERS
BASED ON 2021-2023 RESULTS
6
WHO WE ARE
Largest Timber REIT with Unmatched & Complementary Industry-Leading Businesses
TIMBERLANDS
We are the largest private owner of timberlands in North America
- Unrivaled portfolio that cannot be replicated
- Leader in sustainable forestry practices
- 10.5 million acres held in the U.S. and 14 million acres licensed in Canada
REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES
We capture the highest value from every acre
- Expertise and technology platform enables end-to-end portfolio value creation
- Emerging Natural Climate Solutions business will serve the rising demand for net-zero solutions
WOOD PRODUCTS
We are one of North America's largest, low-cost wood products manufacturers
- Industry-leadingscale, brand and reputation
- Diversified mix of high-quality products
- 35 manufacturing facilities across North America
CARBON PLATFORM
We are an unrivaled carbon investment opportunity
- Our forests and wood products sequester millions of tons of CO2 annually, and we are significantly carbon negative
▪ Emerging carbon markets will drive long-term portfolio value creation
7
WHAT WE DO
Create and Capture Superior Value at Every Step
PROPRIETARY
CUSTOMIZED
TARGETED
HEALTHY
HARVEST
DELIVERED
OPTIMAL RAW
LOW-COST
DIVERSE
SEEDLINGS
PLANTING
SILVICULTURE
FORESTS
AND HAUL
LOG MODEL
MATERIALS
PRODUCER
CUSTOMER MIX
yield superior
deploys the best
generates
that are diverse,
efficiency and
captures maximum
to maximize mill
that achieves top
that fully values
growth, wood
genetic material for
superior volume
productive and
logistics capabilities
value from each
margins through
margin for lumber,
our quality, scale,
quality and survival
each acre on our
and value in each
grown sustainably
for low-cost and
tree using data-
cost-effective fiber
panels and
reliability and
characteristics
land base
geography
to financial maturity
reliable operations
driven optimization
procurement
engineered wood
sustainable practices
PREMIUM LAND SALES
maximizing value from each acre via higher-and-better-use parcels
NATURAL CLIMATE SOLUTIONS
STEADY ROYALTY & LEASE INCOME
maximizing value through wind, solar,
maximizing value from
carbon, mitigation & conservation
surface & subsurface assets
8
WHY WE MATTER
Long-Standing Focus on Sustainability
- We manage the most sustainable, versatile resource on earth: forests
- We are experts at using trees to make products people need
- We do it the right way so our forests will last forever
WE ARE
OUR
WE ARE
SUSTAINABLE
PORTFOLIO IS
SOCIALLY
BY NATURE
CLIMATE-FRIENDLY
RESPONSIBLE
9
UNMATCHED
PORTFOLIO
Our Quality, Diversity and Scale Cannot Be Replicated
Timberlands
Real Estate, Energy &
Natural Resources
Wood Products
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Weyerhaeuser Company published this content on 30 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2024 21:21:46 UTC.