    WY   US9621661043

WEYERHAEUSER COMPANY

(WY)
  Report
02:23 2022-06-14 pm EDT
34.48 USD   +0.61%
Weyerhaeuser Mourns the Passing of George H. Weyerhaeuser Sr.

06/14/2022 | 01:36pm EDT
SEATTLE , June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of George H. Weyerhaeuser Sr., long-time former leader and great-grandson of founder Frederick Weyerhaeuser. Weyerhaeuser served as president and CEO from 1966 to 1991 and continued to serve as Board chairman through 1999. He oversaw significant growth of the company, including a number of major timberland acquisitions, and had an enduring impact on the evolution of forest management at Weyerhaeuser and across the industry. He was 95.

"George was an extraordinary person and leader — one of the most influential in the history of the industry," said Devin Stockfish, president and chief executive officer. "Over his many years as president and CEO, he brought transformational changes to our company, including important advances in sustainable, high-yield forestry and wood products research, as well as expansion into overseas markets, among many other achievements. He left a tremendous legacy and will be greatly missed by everyone in the greater Weyerhaeuser family and community."

The Weyerhaeuser family is planning a memorial service for later this summer.

ABOUT WEYERHAEUSER

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in America. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2021, we generated $10.2 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,200 people who serve customers worldwide. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY. Learn more at www.weyerhaeuser.com

For more information contact: 
Analysts – Andy Taylor, 206-539-3907 
Media – Nancy Thompson, 919-861-0342

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/weyerhaeuser-mourns-the-passing-of-george-h-weyerhaeuser-sr-301567866.html

SOURCE Weyerhaeuser Company


© PRNewswire 2022
