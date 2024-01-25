  • Generated full year net earnings of $839 million, or $1.15 per diluted share
  • Achieved full year Adjusted EBITDA of $1.7 billion
  • Returning $783 million in total cash back to shareholders based on 2023 results, including $125 million of share repurchase completed in 2023
  • Monetized company's first forest carbon credits
  • Enhanced company's Southern Timberlands portfolio with the completion of strategic transactions in the fourth quarter

SEATTLE, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) today reported fourth quarter net earnings of $219 million, or 30 cents per diluted share, on net sales of $1.8 billion. This compares with net earnings of $11 million, or 2 cents per diluted share, on net sales of $1.8 billion for the same period last year and net earnings of $239 million for third quarter 2023. Excluding a total after-tax benefit of $98 million for special items, the company reported fourth quarter net earnings of $121 million, or 16 cents per diluted share. This compares with net earnings before special items of $171 million for the same period last year. There were no special items in third quarter 2023. Adjusted EBITDA for fourth quarter 2023 was $321 million, compared with $369 million for the same period last year and $509 million for third quarter 2023.

Weyerhaeuser Company logo. (PRNewsFoto/Weyerhaeuser Company)

For full year 2023, Weyerhaeuser reported net earnings of $839 million, or $1.15 per diluted share, on net sales of $7.7 billion. This compares with net earnings of $1.9 billion on net sales of $10.2 billion for full year 2022. Full year 2023 includes a total after-tax benefit of $90 million for special items. Excluding these items, the company reported net earnings of $749 million, or $1.02 per diluted share. This compares with net earnings before special items of $2.2 billion for full year 2022. Adjusted EBITDA for full year 2023 was $1.7 billion, compared with $3.7 billion for full year 2022.

In December, Weyerhaeuser completed previously announced transactions in its Southern Timberlands portfolio, including the acquisition of mature and highly productive acreage in the Carolinas and Mississippi that is well-integrated with the company's existing operations, and the divestiture of less strategic acreage in South Carolina.

This afternoon, the company declared a $0.14 per share supplemental dividend. On a combined basis, including dividends and share repurchase, the company is returning $783 million of cash, or approximately 80 percent of 2023 Adjusted FAD, to shareholders based on 2023 results.

"Our performance in 2023 reflects solid execution across all businesses, notwithstanding challenging market conditions," said Devin W. Stockfish, president and chief executive officer. "In addition, our teams drove meaningful improvements across each of the value levers of our investment thesis in 2023. Notably, we optimized our timberlands holdings through strategic transactions in the Carolinas and Mississippi, captured additional operational excellence improvements, grew our Natural Climate Solutions business and sold our first forest carbon credits in the voluntary market. We also increased our base dividend by 5.6 percent and repurchased $125 million of our shares. Entering 2024, we are encouraged by resiliency in the housing market and maintain a favorable longer-term outlook for the demand fundamentals that will drive growth for our businesses. Our balance sheet is exceptionally strong, and we remain focused on serving our customers and driving long-term value for shareholders through our unrivaled portfolio, industry-leading performance, strong ESG foundation and disciplined capital allocation."

WEYERHAEUSER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS


2023



2023



2022



2023



2022


(millions, except per share data)


Q3



Q4



Q4



Full Year



Full Year


Net sales


$

2,022



$

1,774



$

1,823



$

7,674



$

10,184


Net earnings


$

239



$

219



$

11



$

839



$

1,880


Net earnings per diluted share


$

0.33



$

0.30



$

0.02



$

1.15



$

2.53


Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted



732




731




737




732




743


Net earnings before special items(1)(2)


$

239



$

121



$

171



$

749



$

2,247


Net earnings per diluted share before special items(1)


$

0.33



$

0.16



$

0.24



$

1.02



$

3.02


Adjusted EBITDA(1)


$

509



$

321



$

369



$

1,694



$

3,654


Net cash from operations


$

523



$

288



$

167



$

1,433



$

2,832


Adjusted FAD(3)


$

424



$

92



$

(56)



$

986



$

2,327




(1)

Net earnings before special items is a non-GAAP measure that management believes provides helpful context in understanding the company's earnings performance. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that management uses to evaluate the performance of the company. Adjusted EBITDA, as we define it, is operating income adjusted for depreciation, depletion, amortization, basis of real estate sold and special items. Net earnings before special items and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation from, and are not intended to represent an alternative to, our GAAP results. Reconciliations of net earnings before special items and Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP earnings are included within this release.

(2)

Fourth quarter 2023 after-tax special items include an $83 million gain on the sale of timberlands, a $25 million legal benefit, a $10 million insurance recovery and a $20 million legal expense. Special items for prior periods presented are included in the reconciliation tables within this release.

(3)

Adjusted Funds Available for Distribution (Adjusted FAD) is a non-GAAP measure that management uses to evaluate the company's liquidity. Adjusted FAD, as we define it, is net cash from operations adjusted for capital expenditures and significant non-recurring items. Adjusted FAD measures cash generated during the period (net of capital expenditures and significant non-recurring items) that is available for dividends, repurchases of common shares, debt reduction, acquisitions, and other discretionary and nondiscretionary capital allocation activities. Adjusted FAD should not be considered in isolation from, and is not intended to represent an alternative to, our GAAP results. A reconciliation of Adjusted FAD to net cash from operations is included within this release.

 

TIMBERLANDS

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS


2023



2023





(millions)


Q3



Q4



Change


Net sales


$

521



$

534



$

13


Net contribution to pretax earnings


$

78



$

186



$

108


Pretax benefit for special items


$



$

(109)



$

(109)


Net contribution to pretax earnings before special items


$

78



$

77



$

(1)


Adjusted EBITDA


$

143



$

143



$


 

Q4 2023 Performance – In the West, fee harvest volumes were slightly lower than the third quarter. Domestic sales volumes were lower and export volumes were significantly higher as the company flexed volumes to China to capture higher margin opportunities. Sales realizations were moderately higher, primarily due to the increase in export sales volumes. Per unit log and haul costs were moderately higher and forestry and road costs were seasonably lower. In the South, fee harvest volumes, sales realizations, and per unit log and haul costs were all comparable to the third quarter. Forestry and road costs were seasonally lower.

Fourth quarter pretax special items include an $84 million gain on the previously announced sale of timberlands in South Carolina and a $25 million legal benefit.

Q1 2024 Outlook – Weyerhaeuser anticipates first quarter earnings before special items and Adjusted EBITDA will be comparable to the fourth quarter. In the West, the company expects moderately higher fee harvest volumes and significantly lower per unit log and haul costs. Sales realizations are expected to be slightly lower due to mix. In the South, the company expects moderately lower fee harvest volumes and comparable sales realizations and per unit log and haul costs. Forestry and road costs in the West and South are expected to be seasonally lower.

REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS


2023



2023





(millions)


Q3



Q4



Change


Net sales


$

105



$

77



$

(28)


Net contribution to pretax earnings


$

56



$

50



$

(6)


Adjusted EBITDA


$

94



$

67



$

(27)


 

Q4 2023 Performance – Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA decreased from the third quarter primarily due to lower real estate sales. The number of acres sold decreased significantly due to the timing of transactions. The average price per acre was higher and the average basis as a percentage of sales was lower due to the mix of properties sold. 

Q1 2024 Outlook – Weyerhaeuser anticipates first quarter earnings will be comparable to the fourth quarter and Adjusted EBITDA will be approximately $15 million higher than the fourth quarter due to the timing and mix of real estate sales. The company anticipates full year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA for the segment will be approximately $320 million.

WOOD PRODUCTS

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS


2023



2023





(millions)


Q3



Q4



Change


Net sales


$

1,537



$

1,302



$

(235)


Net contribution to pretax earnings


$

277



$

119



$

(158)


Pretax benefit for special items


$



$

(14)



$

(14)


Net contribution to pretax earnings before special items


$

277



$

105



$

(172)


Adjusted EBITDA


$

328



$

159



$

(169)


 

Q4 2023 Performance – Sales realizations for lumber and oriented strand board decreased 14 percent and 17 percent, respectively, compared with third quarter averages. Sales volumes for lumber were moderately lower and unit manufacturing costs were moderately higher due to a decrease in production levels, partially driven by holiday downtime taken at the company's Pacific Northwest mills. Log costs were comparable. For oriented strand board, sales volumes and fiber costs were comparable, while unit manufacturing costs were moderately lower. Sales realizations were slightly lower for most engineered wood products, while raw material costs were slightly higher. Sales volumes were lower and unit manufacturing costs were slightly lower. Distribution results were lower due to a decrease in commodity realizations and seasonally lower sales volumes. 

Fourth quarter pretax special items include a $14 million insurance recovery.

Q1 2024 Outlook – Weyerhaeuser anticipates first quarter earnings before special items and Adjusted EBITDA will be slightly higher than the fourth quarter, excluding the effect of changes in average sales realizations for lumber and oriented strand board. For lumber, the company expects higher sales volumes, slightly lower log costs, and moderately lower unit manufacturing costs. For oriented strand board, the company anticipates moderately higher sales volumes, slightly higher fiber costs and slightly lower unit manufacturing costs. For engineered wood products, the company expects moderately higher sales volumes, primarily for solid section products, slightly lower sales realizations for most products, and slightly lower raw material costs. For distribution, the company anticipates higher results compared to the fourth quarter.

ABOUT WEYERHAEUSER

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 10.5 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2023, we generated $7.7 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,300 people who serve customers worldwide. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY. Learn more at www.weyerhaeuser.com.

EARNINGS CALL INFORMATION

Weyerhaeuser will hold a live conference call at 7 a.m. Pacific (10 a.m. Eastern) on January 26, 2024 to discuss fourth quarter results.

To access the live webcast and presentation online, go to the Investor Relations section on www.weyerhaeuser.com on January 26, 2024.

To join the conference call from within North America, dial 1-877-407-0792 (access code: 13742026) at least 15 minutes prior to the call. Those calling from outside North America should dial 201-689-8263 (access code: 13742026). Replays will be available for two weeks at 1-844-512-2921 (access code: 13742026) from within North America, and at 1-412-317-6671 (access code: 13742026) from outside North America.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains statements concerning the company's future results and performance that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, with respect to our outlook and expectations concerning the following: long-term demand drivers and fundamentals and future operating performance and delivery of long-term shareholder value and returns; earnings and Adjusted EBITDA for the company and for each of our businesses; fee harvest volumes, sales realizations, log and haul costs and forestry and road costs for our Timberlands business; sales volumes, log costs and unit manufacturing costs for our lumber business; sales volumes, fiber costs and unit manufacturing costs for our oriented strand board business; sales volumes, sales realizations and raw material costs for our engineered wood products business and distribution results. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often involve use of words and expressions such as "anticipate," "expect," "maintain," "planned," "will," and similar words and expressions. They may use the positive, negative or another variation of those and similar words and expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions and are not guarantees of future events or performance. The realization of our expectations and the accuracy of our assumptions are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to:

  • the effect of general economic conditions, including employment rates, interest rate levels, inflation, housing starts, general availability and cost of financing for home mortgages and the relative strength of the U.S. dollar;
  • the effect of COVID-19 and other viral or disease outbreaks and their potential effects on our business, results of operations, cash flows, financial condition and future prospects;
  • market demand for the company's products, including market demand for our timberland properties with higher and better uses, which is related to, among other factors, the strength of the various U.S. business segments and U.S. and international economic conditions;
  • changes in currency exchange rates, particularly the relative value of the U.S. dollar to the Japanese yen, the Chinese yuan, and the Canadian dollar, and the relative value of the euro to the yen;
  • restrictions on international trade and tariffs imposed on imports or exports;
  • the availability and cost of shipping and transportation;
  • economic activity in Asia, especially Japan and China;
  • performance of our manufacturing operations, including maintenance and capital requirements;
  • potential disruptions in our manufacturing operations;
  • the level of competition from domestic and foreign producers;
  • the successful execution of our internal plans and strategic initiatives, including restructuring and cost reduction initiatives;
  • our ability to hire and retain capable employees;
  • the successful and timely execution and integration of our strategic acquisitions, including our ability to realize expected benefits and synergies, and the successful and timely execution of our strategic divestitures, each of which is subject to a number of risks and conditions beyond our control including, but not limited to, timing and required regulatory approvals or the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to a termination of any acquisition or divestiture transaction under the terms of the governing transaction agreements;
  • raw material availability and prices;
  • the effect of weather;
  • changes in global or regional climate conditions and governmental response to such changes;
  • the risk of loss from fires, floods, windstorms, hurricanes, pest infestation and other natural disasters;
  • energy prices;
  • transportation and labor availability and costs;
  • federal tax policies;
  • the effect of forestry, land use, environmental and other governmental regulations;
  • legal proceedings;
  • performance of pension fund investments and related derivatives;
  • the effect of timing of employee retirements as it relates to the cost of pension benefits and changes in the market price of our common stock on charges for share-based compensation;
  • the accuracy of our estimates of costs and expenses related to contingent liabilities and the accuracy of our estimates of charges related to casualty losses;
  • changes in accounting principles and
  • other risks and uncertainties identified in our 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as those set forth from time to time in our other public statements, reports, registration statements, prospectuses, information statements and other filings with the SEC.

It is not possible to predict or identify all risks and uncertainties that might affect the accuracy of our forward-looking statements and, consequently, our descriptions of such risks and uncertainties should not be considered exhaustive. There is no guarantee that any of the events anticipated by these forward-looking statements will occur, and if any of the events do occur, there is no guarantee what effect they will have on the company's business, results of operations, cash flows, financial condition and future prospects.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA TO NET EARNINGS

We reconcile Adjusted EBITDA to net earnings for the consolidated company and to operating income (loss) for the business segments, as those are the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures for each.

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2023:

(millions)


Timberlands



Real Estate 
& ENR



Wood 
Products



Unallocated 
Items



Total


Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:
















Net earnings














$

839


Interest expense, net of capitalized interest















280


Income taxes















98


Net contribution (charge) to earnings


$

488



$

211



$

709



$

(191)



$

1,217


Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs












45




45


Interest income and other












(76)




(76)


Operating income (loss)



488




211




709




(222)




1,186


Depreciation, depletion and amortization



267




16




210




7




500


Basis of real estate sold






93










93


Special items included in operating income (loss)(1)(2)(3)



(109)







(14)




38




(85)


Adjusted EBITDA


$

646



$

320



$

905



$

(177)



$

1,694




(1)

Operating income (loss) for Timberlands includes pretax special items consisting of an $84 million gain on the sale of timberlands and a $25 million legal benefit.

(2)

Operating income (loss) for Wood Products includes a pretax special item consisting of a $14 million insurance recovery.

(3)

Operating income (loss) for Unallocated Items includes pretax special items consisting of an $11 million noncash environmental remediation charge and $27 million of legal expense.

 

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2022:

(millions)


Timberlands



Real Estate 
& ENR



Wood 
Products



Unallocated 
Items



Total


Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:
















Net earnings














$

1,880


Interest expense, net of capitalized interest















270


Loss on debt extinguishment(1)















276


Income taxes















425


Net contribution (charge) to earnings


$

528



$

218



$

2,536



$

(431)



$

2,851


Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs(2)












254




254


Interest income and other












(25)




(25)


Operating income (loss)



528




218




2,536




(202)




3,080


Depreciation, depletion and amortization



256




17




201




6




480


Basis of real estate sold






84










84


Special items included in operating income (loss)(3)






10










10


Adjusted EBITDA


$

784



$

329



$

2,737



$

(196)



$

3,654




(1)

Loss on debt extinguishment is a pretax special item related to the early extinguishment of $931 million of debt.

(2)

Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs includes a pretax special item consisting of a $205 million noncash settlement charge related to the transfer of pension plan assets and liabilities to an insurance company through the purchase of a group annuity contract.

(3)

Operating income (loss) for Real Estate & ENR includes a pretax special item consisting of a $10 million noncash impairment charge related to the planned divestiture of legacy coal assets.

 

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended December 31, 2023:

(millions)


Timberlands



Real Estate 
& ENR



Wood 
Products



Unallocated 
Items



Total


Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:
















Net earnings














$

219


Interest expense, net of capitalized interest















72


Income taxes















(3)


Net contribution (charge) to earnings


$

186



$

50



$

119



$

(67)



$

288


Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs












12




12


Interest income and other












(22)




(22)


Operating income (loss)



186




50




119




(77)




278


Depreciation, depletion and amortization



66




4




54




2




126


Basis of real estate sold






13










13


Special items included in operating income (loss)(1)(2)(3)



(109)







(14)




27




(96)


Adjusted EBITDA


$

143



$

67



$

159



$

(48)



$

321




(1)

Operating income (loss) for Timberlands includes pretax special items consisting of an $84 million gain on the sale of timberlands and a $25 million legal benefit.

(2)

Operating income (loss) for Wood Products includes a pretax special item consisting of a $14 million insurance recovery.

(3)

Operating income (loss) for Unallocated includes a pretax special item consisting of $27 million of legal expense.

 

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended September 30, 2023:

(millions)


Timberlands



Real Estate 
& ENR



Wood 
Products



Unallocated 
Items



Total


Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:
















Net earnings














$

239


Interest expense, net of capitalized interest















72


Income taxes















54


Net contribution (charge) to earnings


$

78



$

56



$

277



$

(46)



$

365


Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs












12




12


Interest income and other












(24)




(24)


Operating income (loss)



78




56




277




(58)




353


Depreciation, depletion and amortization



65




4




51




2




122


Basis of real estate sold






34










34


Adjusted EBITDA


$

143



$

94



$

328



$

(56)



$

509


 

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended December 31, 2022:

(millions)


Timberlands



Real Estate 
& ENR



Wood 
Products



Unallocated 
Items



Total


Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:
















Net earnings














$

11


Interest expense, net of capitalized interest















66


Income taxes















(45)


Net contribution (charge) to earnings


$

86



$

24



$

147



$

(225)



$

32


Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs(1)












216




216


Interest income and other












(16)




(16)


Operating income (loss)



86




24




147




(25)




232


Depreciation, depletion and amortization



64




5




50




1




120


Basis of real estate sold






7










7


Special items included in operating income (loss)(2)






10










10


Adjusted EBITDA


$

150



$

46



$

197



$

(24)



$

369




(1)

Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs includes a pretax special item consisting of a $205 million noncash settlement charge related to the transfer of pension plan assets and liabilities to an insurance company through the purchase of a group annuity contract.

(2)

Operating income (loss) for Real Estate & ENR includes a pretax special item consisting of a $10 million noncash impairment charge related to the planned divestiture of legacy coal assets.

 

RECONCILIATION OF NET EARNINGS BEFORE SPECIAL ITEMS TO NET EARNINGS

We reconcile net earnings before special items to net earnings and net earnings per diluted share before special items to net earnings per diluted share, as those are the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures. We believe the measures provide meaningful supplemental information for investors about our operating performance, better facilitate period to period comparisons and are widely used by analysts, lenders, rating agencies and other interested parties.

The table below reconciles net earnings before special items to net earnings:



2023



2023



2022



2023



2022


(millions)


Q3



Q4



Q4



Full Year



Full Year


Net earnings


$

239



$

219



$

11



$

839



$

1,880


Environmental remediation charge












8





Gain on sale of timberlands






(83)







(83)





Insurance recovery






(10)







(10)





Legal benefit






(25)







(25)





Legal expense






20







20





Loss on debt extinguishment















207


Pension settlement charge









152







152


Restructuring, impairments and other charges









8







8


Net earnings before special items


$

239



$

121



$

171



$

749



$

2,247


 

The table below reconciles net earnings per diluted share before special items to net earnings per diluted share:



2023



2023



2022



2023



2022




Q3



Q4



Q4



Full Year



Full Year


Net earnings per diluted share


$

0.33



$

0.30



$

0.02



$

1.15



$

2.53


Environmental remediation charge












0.01





Gain on sale of timberlands






(0.12)







(0.12)





Insurance recovery






(0.01)







(0.01)





Legal benefit






(0.03)







(0.03)





Legal expense






0.02







0.02





Loss on debt extinguishment















0.28


Pension settlement charge









0.21







0.20


Restructuring, impairments and other charges









0.01







0.01


Net earnings per diluted share before special items


$

0.33



$

0.16



$

0.24



$

1.02



$

3.02


 

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED FAD TO NET CASH FROM OPERATIONS

We reconcile Adjusted FAD to net cash from operations, as that is the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure. We believe the measure provides meaningful supplemental information for investors about our liquidity.

The table below reconciles Adjusted FAD to net cash from operations:



2023



2023



2022



2023



2022


(millions)


Q3



Q4



Q4



Full Year



Full Year


Net cash from operations


$

523



$

288



$

167



$

1,433



$

2,832


Capital expenditures



(99)




(196)




(223)




(447)




(468)


Adjustments to FAD(1)















(37)


Adjusted FAD


$

424



$

92



$

(56)



$

986



$

2,327




(1)

Adjustments to FAD include a $37 million product remediation insurance recovery received in first quarter 2022.

 

Weyerhaeuser Company                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    Exhibit 99.2

Q4.2023 Analyst Package   

Preliminary results (unaudited)   



Consolidated Statement of Operations




Q1



Q2



Q3



Q4



Year-to-Date


in millions


March 31,
 2023



June 30,
 2023



Sept 30,
 2023



Dec 31,
2023



Dec 31,
2022



Dec 31,
2023



Dec 31,
2022


Net sales


$

1,881



$

1,997



$

2,022



$

1,774



$

1,823



$

7,674



$

10,184


Costs of sales



1,512




1,528




1,520




1,432




1,434




5,992




6,564


Gross margin



369




469




502




342




389




1,682




3,620


Selling expenses



22




22




22




21




23




87




93


General and administrative expenses



101




108




107




115




104




431




398


Gain on sale of timberlands












(84)







(84)





Other operating costs, net



10




20




20




12




30




62




49


Operating income



236




319




353




278




232




1,186




3,080


Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs



(9)




(12)




(12)




(12)




(216)




(45)




(254)


Interest income and other



12




18




24




22




16




76




25


Interest expense, net of capitalized interest



(66)




(70)




(72)




(72)




(66)




(280)




(270)


Loss on debt extinguishment





















(276)


Earnings (loss) before income taxes



173




255




293




216




(34)




937




2,305


Income taxes



(22)




(25)




(54)




3




45




(98)




(425)


Net earnings


$

151



$

230



$

239



$

219



$

11



$

839



$

1,880


 

Per Share Information



Q1



Q2



Q3



Q4



Year-to-Date




March 31,
 2023



June 30,
 2023



Sept 30,
 2023



Dec 31,
2023



Dec 31,
2022



Dec 31,
2023



Dec 31,
2022


Earnings per share, basic and diluted


$

0.21



$

0.31



$

0.33



$

0.30



$

0.02



$

1.15



$

2.53


Dividends paid per common share


$

1.09



$

0.19



$

0.19



$

0.19



$

0.18



$

1.66



$

2.17


Weighted average shares outstanding (in thousands):






















Basic



733,163




732,021




731,046




730,422




735,715




731,654




741,904


Diluted



733,546




732,362




731,742




731,277




736,640




732,222




742,953


Common shares outstanding at end of period
(in thousands)



732,507




730,850




730,128




729,753




732,794




729,753




732,794


 

Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA)




Q1



Q2



Q3



Q4



Year-to-Date


in millions


March 31,
 2023



June 30,
 2023



Sept 30,
 2023



Dec 31,
2023



Dec 31,
2022



Dec 31,
2023



Dec 31,
2022


Net earnings


$

151



$

230



$

239



$

219



$

11



$

839



$

1,880


Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs



9




12




12




12




216




45




254


Interest income and other



(12)




(18)




(24)




(22)




(16)




(76)




(25)


Interest expense, net of capitalized interest



66




70




72




72




66




280




270


Loss on debt extinguishment





















276


Income taxes



22




25




54




(3)




(45)




98




425


Operating income



236




319




353




278




232




1,186




3,080


Depreciation, depletion and amortization



126




126




122




126




120




500




480


Basis of real estate sold



33




13




34




13




7




93




84


Special items included in operating income






11







(96)




10




(85)




10


Adjusted EBITDA(1)


$

395



$

469



$

509



$

321



$

369



$

1,694



$

3,654




(1)

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that management uses to evaluate the performance of the company. Adjusted EBITDA, as we define it, is operating income adjusted for depreciation, depletion, amortization, basis of real estate sold and special items. Our definition of Adjusted EBITDA may be different from similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation from, and is not intended to represent an alternative to, our GAAP results.

 

Weyerhaeuser Company                                                                                                                                                                               Total Company Statistics

Q4.2023 Analyst Package

Preliminary results (unaudited)


Special Items Included in Net Earnings (Income Tax Affected)




Q1



Q2



Q3



Q4



Year-to-Date


in millions


March 31,
 2023



June 30,
 2023



Sept 30,
 2023



Dec 31,
2023



Dec 31,
2022



Dec 31,
2023



Dec 31,
2022


Net earnings


$

151



$

230



$

239



$

219



$

11



$

839



$

1,880


Environmental remediation charge






8













8





Gain on sale of timberlands












(83)







(83)





Insurance recovery












(10)







(10)





Legal benefit












(25)







(25)





Legal expense












20







20





Loss on debt extinguishment(1)





















207


Pension settlement charge















152







152


Restructuring, impairments and other charges















8







8


Net earnings before special items(2)


$

151



$

238



$

239



$

121



$

171



$

749



$

2,247





Q1



Q2



Q3



Q4



Year-to-Date




March 31,
 2023



June 30,
 2023



Sept 30,
 2023



Dec 31,
2023



Dec 31,
2022



Dec 31,
2023



Dec 31,
2022


Net earnings per diluted share


$

0.21



$

0.31



$

0.33



$

0.30



$

0.02



$

1.15



$

2.53


Environmental remediation charge






0.01













0.01





Gain on sale of timberlands












(0.12)







(0.12)





Insurance recovery












(0.01)







(0.01)





Legal benefit












(0.03)







(0.03)





Legal expense












0.02







0.02





Loss on debt extinguishment(1)





















0.28


Pension settlement charge















0.21







0.20


Restructuring, impairments and other charges















0.01







0.01


Net earnings per diluted share before special items(2)


$

0.21



$

0.32



$

0.33



$

0.16



$

0.24



$

1.02



$

3.02




(1)

We recorded a total pretax loss on debt extinguishment of $276 million ($207 million after-tax) in first quarter 2022.

(2)

Net earnings before special items is a non-GAAP measure that management believes provides helpful context in understanding the company's earnings performance. Net earnings before special items should not be considered in isolation from, and is not intended to represent an alternative to, our GAAP results.

 

Selected Total Company Items




Q1



Q2



Q3



Q4



Year-to-Date


in millions


March 31,
 2023



June 30,
 2023



Sept 30,
 2023



Dec 31,
2023



Dec 31,
2022



Dec 31,
2023



Dec 31,
2022


Pension and post-employment costs:






















Pension and post-employment service costs


$

6



$

5



$

6



$

6



$

9



$

23



$

36


Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs



9




12




12




12




216




45




254


Total company pension and post-employment costs


$

15



$

17



$

18



$

18



$

225



$

68



$

290


 

Weyerhaeuser Company

Q4.2023 Analyst Package

Preliminary results (unaudited)

 

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet


in millions


March 31,
2023



June 30,
2023



September 30,
2023



December 31,
2023



December 31,
2022


ASSETS
















Current assets:
















Cash and cash equivalents


$

797



$

1,095



$

1,173



$

1,164



$

1,581


Short-term investments






665




668








Receivables, net



440




462




443




354




357


Receivables for taxes



28




18




18




10




42


Inventories



586




539




528




566




550


Prepaid expenses and other current assets



202




188




186




219




216


Total current assets



2,053




2,967




3,016




2,313




2,746


Property and equipment, net



2,157




2,133




2,106




2,269




2,171


Construction in progress



222




260




311




270




222


Timber and timberlands at cost, less depletion



11,564




11,512




11,521




11,528




11,604


Minerals and mineral rights, less depletion



211




207




203




200




214


Deferred tax assets



8




8




8




15




8


Other assets



365




383




385




388




375


Total assets


$

16,580



$

17,470



$

17,550



$

16,983



$

17,340


















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
















Current liabilities:
















Current maturities of long-term debt


$

981



$

980



$

861



$



$

982


Accounts payable



266




254




288




287




247


Accrued liabilities



403




473




537




501




511


Total current liabilities



1,650




1,707




1,686




788




1,740


Long-term debt, net



4,072




4,817




4,818




5,069




4,071


Deferred tax liabilities



101




105




113




81




96


Deferred pension and other post-employment benefits



346




348




349




461




344


Other liabilities



335




352




356




348




340


Total liabilities



6,504




7,329




7,322




6,747




6,591


Total equity



10,076




10,141




10,228




10,236




10,749


Total liabilities and equity


$

16,580



$

17,470



$

17,550



$

16,983



$

17,340


 

Weyerhaeuser Company

Q4.2023 Analyst Package

Preliminary results (unaudited)


Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows




Q1



Q2



Q3



Q4



Year-to-Date


in millions


March 31,
 2023



June 30,
 2023



Sept 30,
 2023



Dec 31,
2023



Dec 31,
2022



Dec 31,
2023



Dec 31,
2022


Cash flows from operations:






















Net earnings


$

151



$

230



$

239



$

219



$

11



$

839



$

1,880


Noncash charges (credits) to earnings:






















Depreciation, depletion and amortization



126




126




122




126




120




500




480


Basis of real estate sold



33




13




34




13




7




93




84


Pension and other post-employment benefits



15




17




18




18




225




68




290


Share-based compensation expense



8




9




9




10




8




36




33


Loss on debt extinguishment





















276


Net gain on sale of timberlands












(84)







(84)





Other



3




(1)




(6)




(2)




(47)




(6)




(30)


Change in:






















Receivables, net



(83)




(22)




28




81




68




4




149


Receivables and payables for taxes



14




13




24




(10)




(116)




41




(101)


Inventories



(36)




50




9




(36)




(7)




(13)




(37)


Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(9)




17




(13)




(8)




(5)




(13)




(12)


Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



(87)




57




73




(8)




(88)




35




(111)


Pension and post-employment benefit contributions and payments



(6)




(5)




(5)




(4)




(5)




(20)




(24)


Other



(3)




(8)




(9)




(27)




(4)




(47)




(45)


Net cash from operations


$

126



$

496



$

523



$

288



$

167



$

1,433



$

2,832


Cash flows from investing activities:






















Capital expenditures for property and equipment


$

(50)



$

(69)



$

(90)



$

(181)



$

(208)



$

(390)



$

(415)


Capital expenditures for timberlands reforestation



(21)




(12)




(9)




(15)




(15)




(57)




(53)


Acquisition of timberlands






(2)




(68)




(163)




(9)




(233)




(295)


Proceeds from sale of timberlands












166







166





Purchase of short-term investments






(664)













(664)





Maturities of short-term investments












664







664





Other



2




(2)




3




3




3




6




4


Net cash from investing activities


$

(69)



$

(749)



$

(164)



$

474



$

(229)



$

(508)



$

(759)


Cash flows from financing activities:






















Cash dividends on common shares


$

(799)



$

(139)



$

(138)



$

(140)



$

(132)



$

(1,216)



$

(1,617)


Net proceeds from issuance of long-term debt






743







249







992




881


Payments on long-term debt









(118)




(860)







(978)




(1,203)


Repurchases of common shares



(34)




(51)




(24)




(22)




(141)




(131)




(543)


Other



(8)




(2)




(1)




2




(4)




(9)




(9)


Net cash from financing activities


$

(841)



$

551



$

(281)



$

(771)



$

(277)



$

(1,342)



$

(2,491)
























Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash


$

(784)



$

298



$

78



$

(9)



$

(339)



$

(417)



$

(418)


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period



1,581




797




1,095




1,173




1,920




1,581




1,999


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period


$

797



$

1,095



$

1,173



$

1,164



$

1,581



$

1,164



$

1,581
























Cash paid during the period for:






















Interest, net of amounts capitalized


$

57



$

70



$

63



$

93



$

72



$

283



$

283


Income taxes, net of refunds


$

6



$

12



$

22



$

23



$

120



$

63



$

566


 

Weyerhaeuser Company                                                                                                                                                                            Timberlands Segment

Q4.2023 Analyst Package

Preliminary results (unaudited)

 


Segment Statement of Operations


in millions


Q1.2023



Q2.2023



Q3.2023



Q4.2023



Q4.2022



YTD.2023



YTD.2022


Sales to unaffiliated customers


$

462



$

417



$

380



$

395



$

437



$

1,654



$

1,858


Intersegment sales



142




150




141




139




111




572




561


Total net sales



604




567




521




534




548




2,226




2,419


Costs of sales



461




439




417




429




436




1,746




1,796


Gross margin



143




128




104




105




112




480




623


Selling expenses









1










1




1


General and administrative expenses



25




24




25




26




25




100




98


Gain on sale of timberlands












(84)







(84)





Other operating (income) costs, net



(2)










(23)




1




(25)




(4)


Operating income and Net contribution to earnings


$

120



$

104



$

78



$

186



$

86



$

488



$

528


 

Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization(1)


in millions


Q1.2023



Q2.2023



Q3.2023



Q4.2023



Q4.2022



YTD.2023



YTD.2022


Operating income


$

120



$

104



$

78



$

186



$

86



$

488



$

528


Depreciation, depletion and amortization



68




68




65




66




64




267




256


Special items












(109)







(109)





Adjusted EBITDA(1)


$

188



$

172



$

143



$

143



$

150



$

646



$

784




(1)

See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.

 

Segment Special Items Included In Net Contribution to Earnings (Pretax)


in millions


Q1.2023



Q2.2023



Q3.2023



Q4.2023



Q4.2022



YTD.2023



YTD.2022


Gain on sale of timberlands


$



$



$



$

(84)



$



$

(84)



$


Legal benefit


$



$



$



$

(25)



$



$

(25)



$


 

Selected Segment Items


in millions


Q1.2023



Q2.2023



Q3.2023



Q4.2023



Q4.2022



YTD.2023



YTD.2022


Total (increase) decrease in working capital(2)


$

(24)



$

51



$

23



$

(45)



$

(28)



$

5



$

9


Cash spent for capital expenditures(3)


$

(26)



$

(22)



$

(26)



$

(37)



$

(38)



$

(111)



$

(113)




(2)

Represents the change in prepaid assets, accounts receivable, accounts payable, accrued liabilities and log inventory for the Timberlands and Real Estate & ENR segments combined.

(3)

Does not include cash spent for the acquisition of timberlands.

 

Segment Statistics(4)





Q1.2023



Q2.2023



Q3.2023



Q4.2023



Q4.2022



YTD.2023



YTD.2022


Third Party


Delivered logs:





















Net Sales


West

$

229



$

206



$

176



$

183



$

213



$

794



$

1,004


(millions)


South


168




162




155




158




165




643




645




North


17




7




11




13




16




48




56




Total delivered logs


414




375




342




354




394




1,485




1,705




Stumpage and pay-as-cut timber


16




15




12




13




16




56




46




Recreational and other lease revenue


18




17




19




20




17




74




68




Other revenue


14




10




7




8




10




39




39




Total

$

462



$

417



$

380



$

395



$

437



$

1,654



$

1,858


Delivered Logs


West

$

137.10



$

123.45



$

119.19



$

126.58



$

141.88



$

126.82



$

159.46


Third Party Sales


South

$

38.23



$

37.49



$

36.92



$

37.15



$

38.67



$

37.46



$

38.23


Realizations (per ton)


North

$

81.71



$

78.69



$

73.81



$

69.92



$

80.57



$

76.03



$

79.64


Delivered Logs


West


1,674




1,661




1,479




1,445




1,503




6,259




6,296


Third Party Sales


South


4,386




4,341




4,180




4,266




4,252




17,173




16,864


Volumes (tons, thousands)


North


204




98




148




179




202




629




707


Fee Harvest Volumes


West


2,245




2,292




2,137




2,079




1,773




8,753




7,858


(tons, thousands)


South


6,432




6,430




6,146




6,169




6,216




25,177




24,329




North


285




175




223




259




271




942




974




(4)

Western logs are primarily transacted in MBF but are converted to ton equivalents for external reporting purposes.

 

Weyerhaeuser Company                                                                                                               Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Segment

Q4.2023 Analyst Package

Preliminary results (unaudited)

 

Segment Statement of Operations


in millions


Q1.2023



Q2.2023



Q3.2023



Q4.2023



Q4.2022



YTD.2023



YTD.2022


Net sales


$

101



$

80



$

105



$

77



$

55



$

363



$

368


Costs of sales



41




21




43




21




13




126




113


Gross margin



60




59




62




56




42




237




255


General and administrative expenses



7




7




6




6




8




26




27


Other operating costs, net















10







10


Operating income and Net contribution to earnings


$

53



$

52



$

56



$

50



$

24



$

211



$

218


 

Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization(1)


in millions


Q1.2023



Q2.2023



Q3.2023



Q4.2023



Q4.2022



YTD.2023



YTD.2022


Operating income


$

53



$

52



$

56



$

50



$

24



$

211



$

218


Depreciation, depletion and amortization



3




5




4




4




5




16




17


Basis of real estate sold



33




13




34




13




7




93




84


Special items















10







10


Adjusted EBITDA(1)


$

89



$

70



$

94



$

67



$

46



$

320



$

329




(1)

See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.

 

Segment Special Items Included In Net Contribution to Earnings (Pretax)


in millions


Q1.2023



Q2.2023



Q3.2023



Q4.2023



Q4.2022



YTD.2023



YTD.2022


Restructuring, impairments and other charges


$



$



$



$



$

(10)



$



$

(10)































 

Selected Segment Items


in millions


Q1.2023



Q2.2023



Q3.2023



Q4.2023



Q4.2022



YTD.2023



YTD.2022


Cash spent for capital expenditures


$



$



$



$



$



$



$































 

Segment Statistics





Q1.2023



Q2.2023



Q3.2023



Q4.2023



Q4.2022



YTD.2023



YTD.2022


Net Sales

Real Estate


$

72



$

47



$

79



$

39



$

18



$

237



$

235


(millions)

Energy and Natural Resources



29




33




26




38




37




126




133



Total


$

101



$

80



$

105



$

77



$

55



$

363



$

368


Acres Sold

Real Estate



20,753




9,281




25,721




7,187




2,745




62,942




58,791


Price per Acre

Real Estate


$

3,241



$

4,790



$

3,033



$

4,202



$

5,550



$

3,494



$

3,714


Basis as a Percent of
Real Estate Net Sales

Real Estate



46

%



28

%



43

%



33

%



39

%



39

%



36

%

 

Weyerhaeuser Company




Wood Products Segment

Q4.2023 Analyst Package

Preliminary results (unaudited)

 

Segment Statement of Operations


in millions


Q1.2023



Q2.2023



Q3.2023



Q4.2023



Q4.2022



YTD.2023



YTD.2022


Net sales


$

1,318



$

1,500



$

1,537



$

1,302



$

1,331



$

5,657



$

7,958


Costs of sales



1,159




1,218




1,195




1,127




1,116




4,699




5,166


Gross margin



159




282




342




175




215




958




2,792


Selling expenses



22




21




20




21




22




84




86


General and administrative expenses



36




37




38




38




36




149




142


Other operating costs (income), net



6




6




7




(3)




10




16




28


Operating income and Net contribution to earnings


$

95



$

218



$

277



$

119



$

147



$

709



$

2,536


 

Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization(1)


in millions


Q1.2023



Q2.2023



Q3.2023



Q4.2023



Q4.2022



YTD.2023



YTD.2022


Operating income


$

95



$

218



$

277



$

119



$

147



$

709



$

2,536


Depreciation, depletion and amortization



53




52




51




54




50




210




201


Special items












(14)







(14)





Adjusted EBITDA(1)


$

148



$

270



$

328



$

159



$

197



$

905



$

2,737




(1)

See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.

 

Segment Special Items Included In Net Contribution to Earnings (Pretax)


in millions


Q1.2023



Q2.2023



Q3.2023



Q4.2023



Q4.2022



YTD.2023



YTD.2022


Insurance recovery


$



$



$



$

(14)



$



$

(14)



$































 

Selected Segment Items


in millions


Q1.2023



Q2.2023



Q3.2023



Q4.2023



Q4.2022



YTD.2023



YTD.2022


Total (increase) decrease in working capital(2)


$

(127)



$

40



$

52



$

61



$

20



$

26



$

(10)


Cash spent for capital expenditures


$

(43)



$

(56)



$

(69)



$

(155)



$

(184)



$

(323)



$

(347)




(2)

Represents the change in prepaid assets, accounts receivable, accounts payable, accrued liabilities and inventory for the Wood Products segment.

 

Segment Statistics


in millions, except for third party sales realizations


Q1.2023



Q2.2023



Q3.2023