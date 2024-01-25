Nyse Other stock markets Market Closed - 04:00:02 2024-01-25 pm EST 5-day change 1st Jan Change 33.32 USD +0.57% +2.24% -4.17% 10:38pm Earnings Flash (WY) WEYERHAEUSER COMPANY Reports Q4 EPS $0.30 MT 10:37pm Earnings Flash (WY) WEYERHAEUSER COMPANY Posts Q4 Revenue $1.77B MT Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Funds and ETFs Weyerhaeuser Reports Fourth Quarter, Full Year Results January 25, 2024 at 04:36 pm EST Share Generated full year net earnings of $839 million , or $1.15 per diluted share

Achieved full year Adjusted EBITDA of $1.7 billion

Returning $783 million in total cash back to shareholders based on 2023 results, including $125 million of share repurchase completed in 2023

Monetized company's first forest carbon credits

Enhanced company's Southern Timberlands portfolio with the completion of strategic transactions in the fourth quarter SEATTLE, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) today reported fourth quarter net earnings of $219 million, or 30 cents per diluted share, on net sales of $1.8 billion. This compares with net earnings of $11 million, or 2 cents per diluted share, on net sales of $1.8 billion for the same period last year and net earnings of $239 million for third quarter 2023. Excluding a total after-tax benefit of $98 million for special items, the company reported fourth quarter net earnings of $121 million, or 16 cents per diluted share. This compares with net earnings before special items of $171 million for the same period last year. There were no special items in third quarter 2023. Adjusted EBITDA for fourth quarter 2023 was $321 million, compared with $369 million for the same period last year and $509 million for third quarter 2023. For full year 2023, Weyerhaeuser reported net earnings of $839 million, or $1.15 per diluted share, on net sales of $7.7 billion. This compares with net earnings of $1.9 billion on net sales of $10.2 billion for full year 2022. Full year 2023 includes a total after-tax benefit of $90 million for special items. Excluding these items, the company reported net earnings of $749 million, or $1.02 per diluted share. This compares with net earnings before special items of $2.2 billion for full year 2022. Adjusted EBITDA for full year 2023 was $1.7 billion, compared with $3.7 billion for full year 2022. In December, Weyerhaeuser completed previously announced transactions in its Southern Timberlands portfolio, including the acquisition of mature and highly productive acreage in the Carolinas and Mississippi that is well-integrated with the company's existing operations, and the divestiture of less strategic acreage in South Carolina. This afternoon, the company declared a $0.14 per share supplemental dividend. On a combined basis, including dividends and share repurchase, the company is returning $783 million of cash, or approximately 80 percent of 2023 Adjusted FAD, to shareholders based on 2023 results. "Our performance in 2023 reflects solid execution across all businesses, notwithstanding challenging market conditions," said Devin W. Stockfish, president and chief executive officer. "In addition, our teams drove meaningful improvements across each of the value levers of our investment thesis in 2023. Notably, we optimized our timberlands holdings through strategic transactions in the Carolinas and Mississippi, captured additional operational excellence improvements, grew our Natural Climate Solutions business and sold our first forest carbon credits in the voluntary market. We also increased our base dividend by 5.6 percent and repurchased $125 million of our shares. Entering 2024, we are encouraged by resiliency in the housing market and maintain a favorable longer-term outlook for the demand fundamentals that will drive growth for our businesses. Our balance sheet is exceptionally strong, and we remain focused on serving our customers and driving long-term value for shareholders through our unrivaled portfolio, industry-leading performance, strong ESG foundation and disciplined capital allocation." WEYERHAEUSER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2023



2023



2022



2023



2022

(millions, except per share data)

Q3



Q4



Q4



Full Year



Full Year

Net sales

$ 2,022



$ 1,774



$ 1,823



$ 7,674



$ 10,184

Net earnings

$ 239



$ 219



$ 11



$ 839



$ 1,880

Net earnings per diluted share

$ 0.33



$ 0.30



$ 0.02



$ 1.15



$ 2.53

Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted



732





731





737





732





743

Net earnings before special items(1)(2)

$ 239



$ 121



$ 171



$ 749



$ 2,247

Net earnings per diluted share before special items(1)

$ 0.33



$ 0.16



$ 0.24



$ 1.02



$ 3.02

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ 509



$ 321



$ 369



$ 1,694



$ 3,654

Net cash from operations

$ 523



$ 288



$ 167



$ 1,433



$ 2,832

Adjusted FAD(3)

$ 424



$ 92



$ (56)



$ 986



$ 2,327





(1) Net earnings before special items is a non-GAAP measure that management believes provides helpful context in understanding the company's earnings performance. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that management uses to evaluate the performance of the company. Adjusted EBITDA, as we define it, is operating income adjusted for depreciation, depletion, amortization, basis of real estate sold and special items. Net earnings before special items and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation from, and are not intended to represent an alternative to, our GAAP results. Reconciliations of net earnings before special items and Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP earnings are included within this release. (2) Fourth quarter 2023 after-tax special items include an $83 million gain on the sale of timberlands, a $25 million legal benefit, a $10 million insurance recovery and a $20 million legal expense. Special items for prior periods presented are included in the reconciliation tables within this release. (3) Adjusted Funds Available for Distribution (Adjusted FAD) is a non-GAAP measure that management uses to evaluate the company's liquidity. Adjusted FAD, as we define it, is net cash from operations adjusted for capital expenditures and significant non-recurring items. Adjusted FAD measures cash generated during the period (net of capital expenditures and significant non-recurring items) that is available for dividends, repurchases of common shares, debt reduction, acquisitions, and other discretionary and nondiscretionary capital allocation activities. Adjusted FAD should not be considered in isolation from, and is not intended to represent an alternative to, our GAAP results. A reconciliation of Adjusted FAD to net cash from operations is included within this release. TIMBERLANDS FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2023



2023







(millions)

Q3



Q4



Change

Net sales

$ 521



$ 534



$ 13

Net contribution to pretax earnings

$ 78



$ 186



$ 108

Pretax benefit for special items

$ —



$ (109)



$ (109)

Net contribution to pretax earnings before special items

$ 78



$ 77



$ (1)

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 143



$ 143



$ —

Q4 2023 Performance – In the West, fee harvest volumes were slightly lower than the third quarter. Domestic sales volumes were lower and export volumes were significantly higher as the company flexed volumes to China to capture higher margin opportunities. Sales realizations were moderately higher, primarily due to the increase in export sales volumes. Per unit log and haul costs were moderately higher and forestry and road costs were seasonably lower. In the South, fee harvest volumes, sales realizations, and per unit log and haul costs were all comparable to the third quarter. Forestry and road costs were seasonally lower. Fourth quarter pretax special items include an $84 million gain on the previously announced sale of timberlands in South Carolina and a $25 million legal benefit. Q1 2024 Outlook – Weyerhaeuser anticipates first quarter earnings before special items and Adjusted EBITDA will be comparable to the fourth quarter. In the West, the company expects moderately higher fee harvest volumes and significantly lower per unit log and haul costs. Sales realizations are expected to be slightly lower due to mix. In the South, the company expects moderately lower fee harvest volumes and comparable sales realizations and per unit log and haul costs. Forestry and road costs in the West and South are expected to be seasonally lower. REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2023



2023







(millions)

Q3



Q4



Change

Net sales

$ 105



$ 77



$ (28)

Net contribution to pretax earnings

$ 56



$ 50



$ (6)

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 94



$ 67



$ (27)

Q4 2023 Performance – Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA decreased from the third quarter primarily due to lower real estate sales. The number of acres sold decreased significantly due to the timing of transactions. The average price per acre was higher and the average basis as a percentage of sales was lower due to the mix of properties sold. Q1 2024 Outlook – Weyerhaeuser anticipates first quarter earnings will be comparable to the fourth quarter and Adjusted EBITDA will be approximately $15 million higher than the fourth quarter due to the timing and mix of real estate sales. The company anticipates full year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA for the segment will be approximately $320 million. WOOD PRODUCTS FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2023



2023







(millions)

Q3



Q4



Change

Net sales

$ 1,537



$ 1,302



$ (235)

Net contribution to pretax earnings

$ 277



$ 119



$ (158)

Pretax benefit for special items

$ —



$ (14)



$ (14)

Net contribution to pretax earnings before special items

$ 277



$ 105



$ (172)

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 328



$ 159



$ (169)

Q4 2023 Performance – Sales realizations for lumber and oriented strand board decreased 14 percent and 17 percent, respectively, compared with third quarter averages. Sales volumes for lumber were moderately lower and unit manufacturing costs were moderately higher due to a decrease in production levels, partially driven by holiday downtime taken at the company's Pacific Northwest mills. Log costs were comparable. For oriented strand board, sales volumes and fiber costs were comparable, while unit manufacturing costs were moderately lower. Sales realizations were slightly lower for most engineered wood products, while raw material costs were slightly higher. Sales volumes were lower and unit manufacturing costs were slightly lower. Distribution results were lower due to a decrease in commodity realizations and seasonally lower sales volumes. Fourth quarter pretax special items include a $14 million insurance recovery. Q1 2024 Outlook – Weyerhaeuser anticipates first quarter earnings before special items and Adjusted EBITDA will be slightly higher than the fourth quarter, excluding the effect of changes in average sales realizations for lumber and oriented strand board. For lumber, the company expects higher sales volumes, slightly lower log costs, and moderately lower unit manufacturing costs. For oriented strand board, the company anticipates moderately higher sales volumes, slightly higher fiber costs and slightly lower unit manufacturing costs. For engineered wood products, the company expects moderately higher sales volumes, primarily for solid section products, slightly lower sales realizations for most products, and slightly lower raw material costs. For distribution, the company anticipates higher results compared to the fourth quarter. ABOUT WEYERHAEUSER Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 10.5 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2023, we generated $7.7 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,300 people who serve customers worldwide. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY. Learn more at www.weyerhaeuser.com. EARNINGS CALL INFORMATION Weyerhaeuser will hold a live conference call at 7 a.m. Pacific (10 a.m. Eastern) on January 26, 2024 to discuss fourth quarter results. To access the live webcast and presentation online, go to the Investor Relations section on www.weyerhaeuser.com on January 26, 2024. To join the conference call from within North America, dial 1-877-407-0792 (access code: 13742026) at least 15 minutes prior to the call. Those calling from outside North America should dial 201-689-8263 (access code: 13742026). Replays will be available for two weeks at 1-844-512-2921 (access code: 13742026) from within North America, and at 1-412-317-6671 (access code: 13742026) from outside North America. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This news release contains statements concerning the company's future results and performance that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, with respect to our outlook and expectations concerning the following: long-term demand drivers and fundamentals and future operating performance and delivery of long-term shareholder value and returns; earnings and Adjusted EBITDA for the company and for each of our businesses; fee harvest volumes, sales realizations, log and haul costs and forestry and road costs for our Timberlands business; sales volumes, log costs and unit manufacturing costs for our lumber business; sales volumes, fiber costs and unit manufacturing costs for our oriented strand board business; sales volumes, sales realizations and raw material costs for our engineered wood products business and distribution results. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often involve use of words and expressions such as "anticipate," "expect," "maintain," "planned," "will," and similar words and expressions. They may use the positive, negative or another variation of those and similar words and expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions and are not guarantees of future events or performance. The realization of our expectations and the accuracy of our assumptions are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the effect of general economic conditions, including employment rates, interest rate levels, inflation, housing starts, general availability and cost of financing for home mortgages and the relative strength of the U.S. dollar;

the effect of COVID-19 and other viral or disease outbreaks and their potential effects on our business, results of operations, cash flows, financial condition and future prospects;

market demand for the company's products, including market demand for our timberland properties with higher and better uses, which is related to, among other factors, the strength of the various U.S. business segments and U.S. and international economic conditions;

changes in currency exchange rates, particularly the relative value of the U.S. dollar to the Japanese yen, the Chinese yuan, and the Canadian dollar, and the relative value of the euro to the yen;

restrictions on international trade and tariffs imposed on imports or exports;

the availability and cost of shipping and transportation;

economic activity in Asia , especially Japan and China ;

, especially and ; performance of our manufacturing operations, including maintenance and capital requirements;

potential disruptions in our manufacturing operations;

the level of competition from domestic and foreign producers;

the successful execution of our internal plans and strategic initiatives, including restructuring and cost reduction initiatives;

our ability to hire and retain capable employees;

the successful and timely execution and integration of our strategic acquisitions, including our ability to realize expected benefits and synergies, and the successful and timely execution of our strategic divestitures, each of which is subject to a number of risks and conditions beyond our control including, but not limited to, timing and required regulatory approvals or the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to a termination of any acquisition or divestiture transaction under the terms of the governing transaction agreements;

raw material availability and prices;

the effect of weather;

changes in global or regional climate conditions and governmental response to such changes;

the risk of loss from fires, floods, windstorms, hurricanes, pest infestation and other natural disasters;

energy prices;

transportation and labor availability and costs;

federal tax policies;

the effect of forestry, land use, environmental and other governmental regulations;

legal proceedings;

performance of pension fund investments and related derivatives;

the effect of timing of employee retirements as it relates to the cost of pension benefits and changes in the market price of our common stock on charges for share-based compensation;

the accuracy of our estimates of costs and expenses related to contingent liabilities and the accuracy of our estimates of charges related to casualty losses;

changes in accounting principles and

other risks and uncertainties identified in our 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as those set forth from time to time in our other public statements, reports, registration statements, prospectuses, information statements and other filings with the SEC. It is not possible to predict or identify all risks and uncertainties that might affect the accuracy of our forward-looking statements and, consequently, our descriptions of such risks and uncertainties should not be considered exhaustive. There is no guarantee that any of the events anticipated by these forward-looking statements will occur, and if any of the events do occur, there is no guarantee what effect they will have on the company's business, results of operations, cash flows, financial condition and future prospects. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise. RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA TO NET EARNINGS We reconcile Adjusted EBITDA to net earnings for the consolidated company and to operating income (loss) for the business segments, as those are the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures for each. The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2023: (millions)

Timberlands



Real Estate

& ENR



Wood

Products



Unallocated

Items



Total

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:





























Net earnings

























$ 839

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest



























280

Income taxes



























98

Net contribution (charge) to earnings

$ 488



$ 211



$ 709



$ (191)



$ 1,217

Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs



—





—





—





45





45

Interest income and other



—





—





—





(76)





(76)

Operating income (loss)



488





211





709





(222)





1,186

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



267





16





210





7





500

Basis of real estate sold



—





93





—





—





93

Special items included in operating income (loss)(1)(2)(3)



(109)





—





(14)





38





(85)

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 646



$ 320



$ 905



$ (177)



$ 1,694





(1) Operating income (loss) for Timberlands includes pretax special items consisting of an $84 million gain on the sale of timberlands and a $25 million legal benefit. (2) Operating income (loss) for Wood Products includes a pretax special item consisting of a $14 million insurance recovery. (3) Operating income (loss) for Unallocated Items includes pretax special items consisting of an $11 million noncash environmental remediation charge and $27 million of legal expense. The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2022: (millions)

Timberlands



Real Estate

& ENR



Wood

Products



Unallocated

Items



Total

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:





























Net earnings

























$ 1,880

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest



























270

Loss on debt extinguishment(1)



























276

Income taxes



























425

Net contribution (charge) to earnings

$ 528



$ 218



$ 2,536



$ (431)



$ 2,851

Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs(2)



—





—





—





254





254

Interest income and other



—





—





—





(25)





(25)

Operating income (loss)



528





218





2,536





(202)





3,080

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



256





17





201





6





480

Basis of real estate sold



—





84





—





—





84

Special items included in operating income (loss)(3)



—





10





—





—





10

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 784



$ 329



$ 2,737



$ (196)



$ 3,654





(1) Loss on debt extinguishment is a pretax special item related to the early extinguishment of $931 million of debt. (2) Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs includes a pretax special item consisting of a $205 million noncash settlement charge related to the transfer of pension plan assets and liabilities to an insurance company through the purchase of a group annuity contract. (3) Operating income (loss) for Real Estate & ENR includes a pretax special item consisting of a $10 million noncash impairment charge related to the planned divestiture of legacy coal assets. The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended December 31, 2023: (millions)

Timberlands



Real Estate

& ENR



Wood

Products



Unallocated

Items



Total

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:





























Net earnings

























$ 219

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest



























72

Income taxes



























(3)

Net contribution (charge) to earnings

$ 186



$ 50



$ 119



$ (67)



$ 288

Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs



—





—





—





12





12

Interest income and other



—





—





—





(22)





(22)

Operating income (loss)



186





50





119





(77)





278

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



66





4





54





2





126

Basis of real estate sold



—





13





—





—





13

Special items included in operating income (loss)(1)(2)(3)



(109)





—





(14)





27





(96)

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 143



$ 67



$ 159



$ (48)



$ 321





(1) Operating income (loss) for Timberlands includes pretax special items consisting of an $84 million gain on the sale of timberlands and a $25 million legal benefit. (2) Operating income (loss) for Wood Products includes a pretax special item consisting of a $14 million insurance recovery. (3) Operating income (loss) for Unallocated includes a pretax special item consisting of $27 million of legal expense. The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended September 30, 2023: (millions)

Timberlands



Real Estate

& ENR



Wood

Products



Unallocated

Items



Total

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:





























Net earnings

























$ 239

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest



























72

Income taxes



























54

Net contribution (charge) to earnings

$ 78



$ 56



$ 277



$ (46)



$ 365

Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs



—





—





—





12





12

Interest income and other



—





—





—





(24)





(24)

Operating income (loss)



78





56





277





(58)





353

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



65





4





51





2





122

Basis of real estate sold



—





34





—





—





34

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 143



$ 94



$ 328



$ (56)



$ 509

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended December 31, 2022: (millions)

Timberlands



Real Estate

& ENR



Wood

Products



Unallocated

Items



Total

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:





























Net earnings

























$ 11

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest



























66

Income taxes



























(45)

Net contribution (charge) to earnings

$ 86



$ 24



$ 147



$ (225)



$ 32

Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs(1)



—





—





—





216





216

Interest income and other



—





—





—





(16)





(16)

Operating income (loss)



86





24





147





(25)





232

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



64





5





50





1





120

Basis of real estate sold



—





7





—





—





7

Special items included in operating income (loss)(2)



—





10





—





—





10

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 150



$ 46



$ 197



$ (24)



$ 369





(1) Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs includes a pretax special item consisting of a $205 million noncash settlement charge related to the transfer of pension plan assets and liabilities to an insurance company through the purchase of a group annuity contract. (2) Operating income (loss) for Real Estate & ENR includes a pretax special item consisting of a $10 million noncash impairment charge related to the planned divestiture of legacy coal assets. RECONCILIATION OF NET EARNINGS BEFORE SPECIAL ITEMS TO NET EARNINGS We reconcile net earnings before special items to net earnings and net earnings per diluted share before special items to net earnings per diluted share, as those are the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures. We believe the measures provide meaningful supplemental information for investors about our operating performance, better facilitate period to period comparisons and are widely used by analysts, lenders, rating agencies and other interested parties. The table below reconciles net earnings before special items to net earnings:



2023



2023



2022



2023



2022

(millions)

Q3



Q4



Q4



Full Year



Full Year

Net earnings

$ 239



$ 219



$ 11



$ 839



$ 1,880

Environmental remediation charge



—





—





—





8





—

Gain on sale of timberlands



—





(83)





—





(83)





—

Insurance recovery



—





(10)





—





(10)





—

Legal benefit



—





(25)





—





(25)





—

Legal expense



—





20





—





20





—

Loss on debt extinguishment



—





—





—





—





207

Pension settlement charge



—





—





152





—





152

Restructuring, impairments and other charges



—





—





8





—





8

Net earnings before special items

$ 239



$ 121



$ 171



$ 749



$ 2,247

The table below reconciles net earnings per diluted share before special items to net earnings per diluted share:



2023



2023



2022



2023



2022





Q3



Q4



Q4



Full Year



Full Year

Net earnings per diluted share

$ 0.33



$ 0.30



$ 0.02



$ 1.15



$ 2.53

Environmental remediation charge



—





—





—





0.01





—

Gain on sale of timberlands



—





(0.12)





—





(0.12)





—

Insurance recovery



—





(0.01)





—





(0.01)





—

Legal benefit



—





(0.03)





—





(0.03)





—

Legal expense



—





0.02





—





0.02





—

Loss on debt extinguishment



—





—





—





—





0.28

Pension settlement charge



—





—





0.21





—





0.20

Restructuring, impairments and other charges



—





—





0.01





—





0.01

Net earnings per diluted share before special items

$ 0.33



$ 0.16



$ 0.24



$ 1.02



$ 3.02

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED FAD TO NET CASH FROM OPERATIONS We reconcile Adjusted FAD to net cash from operations, as that is the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure. We believe the measure provides meaningful supplemental information for investors about our liquidity. The table below reconciles Adjusted FAD to net cash from operations:



2023



2023



2022



2023



2022

(millions)

Q3



Q4



Q4



Full Year



Full Year

Net cash from operations

$ 523



$ 288



$ 167



$ 1,433



$ 2,832

Capital expenditures



(99)





(196)





(223)





(447)





(468)

Adjustments to FAD(1)



—





—





—





—





(37)

Adjusted FAD

$ 424



$ 92



$ (56)



$ 986



$ 2,327





(1) Adjustments to FAD include a $37 million product remediation insurance recovery received in first quarter 2022. Weyerhaeuser Company Exhibit 99.2 Q4.2023 Analyst Package Preliminary results (unaudited)



Consolidated Statement of Operations





Q1



Q2



Q3



Q4



Year-to-Date

in millions

March 31,

2023



June 30,

2023



Sept 30,

2023



Dec 31,

2023



Dec 31,

2022



Dec 31,

2023



Dec 31,

2022

Net sales

$ 1,881



$ 1,997



$ 2,022



$ 1,774



$ 1,823



$ 7,674



$ 10,184

Costs of sales



1,512





1,528





1,520





1,432





1,434





5,992





6,564

Gross margin



369





469





502





342





389





1,682





3,620

Selling expenses



22





22





22





21





23





87





93

General and administrative expenses



101





108





107





115





104





431





398

Gain on sale of timberlands



—





—





—





(84)





—





(84)





—

Other operating costs, net



10





20





20





12





30





62





49

Operating income



236





319





353





278





232





1,186





3,080

Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs



(9)





(12)





(12)





(12)





(216)





(45)





(254)

Interest income and other



12





18





24





22





16





76





25

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest



(66)





(70)





(72)





(72)





(66)





(280)





(270)

Loss on debt extinguishment



—





—





—





—





—





—





(276)

Earnings (loss) before income taxes



173





255





293





216





(34)





937





2,305

Income taxes



(22)





(25)





(54)





3





45





(98)





(425)

Net earnings

$ 151



$ 230



$ 239



$ 219



$ 11



$ 839



$ 1,880

Per Share Information



Q1



Q2



Q3



Q4



Year-to-Date





March 31,

2023



June 30,

2023



Sept 30,

2023



Dec 31,

2023



Dec 31,

2022



Dec 31,

2023



Dec 31,

2022

Earnings per share, basic and diluted

$ 0.21



$ 0.31



$ 0.33



$ 0.30



$ 0.02



$ 1.15



$ 2.53

Dividends paid per common share

$ 1.09



$ 0.19



$ 0.19



$ 0.19



$ 0.18



$ 1.66



$ 2.17

Weighted average shares outstanding (in thousands):









































Basic



733,163





732,021





731,046





730,422





735,715





731,654





741,904

Diluted



733,546





732,362





731,742





731,277





736,640





732,222





742,953

Common shares outstanding at end of period

(in thousands)



732,507





730,850





730,128





729,753





732,794





729,753





732,794

Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA)





Q1



Q2



Q3



Q4



Year-to-Date

in millions

March 31,

2023



June 30,

2023



Sept 30,

2023



Dec 31,

2023



Dec 31,

2022



Dec 31,

2023



Dec 31,

2022

Net earnings

$ 151



$ 230



$ 239



$ 219



$ 11



$ 839



$ 1,880

Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs



9





12





12





12





216





45





254

Interest income and other



(12)





(18)





(24)





(22)





(16)





(76)





(25)

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest



66





70





72





72





66





280





270

Loss on debt extinguishment



—





—





—





—





—





—





276

Income taxes



22





25





54





(3)





(45)





98





425

Operating income



236





319





353





278





232





1,186





3,080

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



126





126





122





126





120





500





480

Basis of real estate sold



33





13





34





13





7





93





84

Special items included in operating income



—





11





—





(96)





10





(85)





10

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ 395



$ 469



$ 509



$ 321



$ 369



$ 1,694



$ 3,654





(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that management uses to evaluate the performance of the company. Adjusted EBITDA, as we define it, is operating income adjusted for depreciation, depletion, amortization, basis of real estate sold and special items. Our definition of Adjusted EBITDA may be different from similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation from, and is not intended to represent an alternative to, our GAAP results. Weyerhaeuser Company Total Company Statistics Q4.2023 Analyst Package Preliminary results (unaudited)

Special Items Included in Net Earnings (Income Tax Affected)





Q1



Q2



Q3



Q4



Year-to-Date

in millions

March 31,

2023



June 30,

2023



Sept 30,

2023



Dec 31,

2023



Dec 31,

2022



Dec 31,

2023



Dec 31,

2022

Net earnings

$ 151



$ 230



$ 239



$ 219



$ 11



$ 839



$ 1,880

Environmental remediation charge



—





8





—





—





—





8





—

Gain on sale of timberlands



—





—





—





(83)





—





(83)





—

Insurance recovery



—





—





—





(10)





—





(10)





—

Legal benefit



—





—





—





(25)





—





(25)





—

Legal expense



—





—





—





20





—





20





—

Loss on debt extinguishment(1)



—





—





—





—





—





—





207

Pension settlement charge



—





—





—





—





152





—





152

Restructuring, impairments and other charges



—





—





—





—





8





—





8

Net earnings before special items(2)

$ 151



$ 238



$ 239



$ 121



$ 171



$ 749



$ 2,247







Q1



Q2



Q3



Q4



Year-to-Date





March 31,

2023



June 30,

2023



Sept 30,

2023



Dec 31,

2023



Dec 31,

2022



Dec 31,

2023



Dec 31,

2022

Net earnings per diluted share

$ 0.21



$ 0.31



$ 0.33



$ 0.30



$ 0.02



$ 1.15



$ 2.53

Environmental remediation charge



—





0.01





—





—





—





0.01





—

Gain on sale of timberlands



—





—





—





(0.12)





—





(0.12)





—

Insurance recovery



—





—





—





(0.01)





—





(0.01)





—

Legal benefit



—





—





—





(0.03)





—





(0.03)





—

Legal expense



—





—





—





0.02





—





0.02





—

Loss on debt extinguishment(1)



—





—





—





—





—





—





0.28

Pension settlement charge



—





—





—





—





0.21





—





0.20

Restructuring, impairments and other charges



—





—





—





—





0.01





—





0.01

Net earnings per diluted share before special items(2)

$ 0.21



$ 0.32



$ 0.33



$ 0.16



$ 0.24



$ 1.02



$ 3.02





(1) We recorded a total pretax loss on debt extinguishment of $276 million ($207 million after-tax) in first quarter 2022. (2) Net earnings before special items is a non-GAAP measure that management believes provides helpful context in understanding the company's earnings performance. Net earnings before special items should not be considered in isolation from, and is not intended to represent an alternative to, our GAAP results. Selected Total Company Items





Q1



Q2



Q3



Q4



Year-to-Date

in millions

March 31,

2023



June 30,

2023



Sept 30,

2023



Dec 31,

2023



Dec 31,

2022



Dec 31,

2023



Dec 31,

2022

Pension and post-employment costs:









































Pension and post-employment service costs

$ 6



$ 5



$ 6



$ 6



$ 9



$ 23



$ 36

Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs



9





12





12





12





216





45





254

Total company pension and post-employment costs

$ 15



$ 17



$ 18



$ 18



$ 225



$ 68



$ 290

Weyerhaeuser Company Q4.2023 Analyst Package Preliminary results (unaudited) Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

in millions

March 31,

2023



June 30,

2023



September 30,

2023



December 31,

2023



December 31,

2022

ASSETS





























Current assets:





























Cash and cash equivalents

$ 797



$ 1,095



$ 1,173



$ 1,164



$ 1,581

Short-term investments



—





665





668





—





—

Receivables, net



440





462





443





354





357

Receivables for taxes



28





18





18





10





42

Inventories



586





539





528





566





550

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



202





188





186





219





216

Total current assets



2,053





2,967





3,016





2,313





2,746

Property and equipment, net



2,157





2,133





2,106





2,269





2,171

Construction in progress



222





260





311





270





222

Timber and timberlands at cost, less depletion



11,564





11,512





11,521





11,528





11,604

Minerals and mineral rights, less depletion



211





207





203





200





214

Deferred tax assets



8





8





8





15





8

Other assets



365





383





385





388





375

Total assets

$ 16,580



$ 17,470



$ 17,550



$ 16,983



$ 17,340

































LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





























Current liabilities:





























Current maturities of long-term debt

$ 981



$ 980



$ 861



$ —



$ 982

Accounts payable



266





254





288





287





247

Accrued liabilities



403





473





537





501





511

Total current liabilities



1,650





1,707





1,686





788





1,740

Long-term debt, net



4,072





4,817





4,818





5,069





4,071

Deferred tax liabilities



101





105





113





81





96

Deferred pension and other post-employment benefits



346





348





349





461





344

Other liabilities



335





352





356





348





340

Total liabilities



6,504





7,329





7,322





6,747





6,591

Total equity



10,076





10,141





10,228





10,236





10,749

Total liabilities and equity

$ 16,580



$ 17,470



$ 17,550



$ 16,983



$ 17,340

Weyerhaeuser Company Q4.2023 Analyst Package Preliminary results (unaudited)

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows





Q1



Q2



Q3



Q4



Year-to-Date

in millions

March 31,

2023



June 30,

2023



Sept 30,

2023



Dec 31,

2023



Dec 31,

2022



Dec 31,

2023



Dec 31,

2022

Cash flows from operations:









































Net earnings

$ 151



$ 230



$ 239



$ 219



$ 11



$ 839



$ 1,880

Noncash charges (credits) to earnings:









































Depreciation, depletion and amortization



126





126





122





126





120





500





480

Basis of real estate sold



33





13





34





13





7





93





84

Pension and other post-employment benefits



15





17





18





18





225





68





290

Share-based compensation expense



8





9





9





10





8





36





33

Loss on debt extinguishment



—





—





—





—





—





—





276

Net gain on sale of timberlands



—





—





—





(84)





—





(84)





—

Other



3





(1)





(6)





(2)





(47)





(6)





(30)

Change in:









































Receivables, net



(83)





(22)





28





81





68





4





149

Receivables and payables for taxes



14





13





24





(10)





(116)





41





(101)

Inventories



(36)





50





9





(36)





(7)





(13)





(37)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(9)





17





(13)





(8)





(5)





(13)





(12)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



(87)





57





73





(8)





(88)





35





(111)

Pension and post-employment benefit contributions and payments



(6)





(5)





(5)





(4)





(5)





(20)





(24)

Other



(3)





(8)





(9)





(27)





(4)





(47)





(45)

Net cash from operations

$ 126



$ 496



$ 523



$ 288



$ 167



$ 1,433



$ 2,832

Cash flows from investing activities:









































Capital expenditures for property and equipment

$ (50)



$ (69)



$ (90)



$ (181)



$ (208)



$ (390)



$ (415)

Capital expenditures for timberlands reforestation



(21)





(12)





(9)





(15)





(15)





(57)





(53)

Acquisition of timberlands



—





(2)





(68)





(163)





(9)





(233)





(295)

Proceeds from sale of timberlands



—





—





—





166





—





166





—

Purchase of short-term investments



—





(664)





—





—





—





(664)





—

Maturities of short-term investments



—





—





—





664





—





664





—

Other



2





(2)





3





3





3





6





4

Net cash from investing activities

$ (69)



$ (749)



$ (164)



$ 474



$ (229)



$ (508)



$ (759)

Cash flows from financing activities:









































Cash dividends on common shares

$ (799)



$ (139)



$ (138)



$ (140)



$ (132)



$ (1,216)



$ (1,617)

Net proceeds from issuance of long-term debt



—





743





—





249





—





992





881

Payments on long-term debt



—





—





(118)





(860)





—





(978)





(1,203)

Repurchases of common shares



(34)





(51)





(24)





(22)





(141)





(131)





(543)

Other



(8)





(2)





(1)





2





(4)





(9)





(9)

Net cash from financing activities

$ (841)



$ 551



$ (281)



$ (771)



$ (277)



$ (1,342)



$ (2,491)













































Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ (784)



$ 298



$ 78



$ (9)



$ (339)



$ (417)



$ (418)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period



1,581





797





1,095





1,173





1,920





1,581





1,999

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 797



$ 1,095



$ 1,173



$ 1,164



$ 1,581



$ 1,164



$ 1,581













































Cash paid during the period for:









































Interest, net of amounts capitalized

$ 57



$ 70



$ 63



$ 93



$ 72



$ 283



$ 283

Income taxes, net of refunds

$ 6



$ 12



$ 22



$ 23



$ 120



$ 63



$ 566

Weyerhaeuser Company Timberlands Segment Q4.2023 Analyst Package Preliminary results (unaudited)

Segment Statement of Operations

in millions

Q1.2023



Q2.2023



Q3.2023



Q4.2023



Q4.2022



YTD.2023



YTD.2022

Sales to unaffiliated customers

$ 462



$ 417



$ 380



$ 395



$ 437



$ 1,654



$ 1,858

Intersegment sales



142





150





141





139





111





572





561

Total net sales



604





567





521





534





548





2,226





2,419

Costs of sales



461





439





417





429





436





1,746





1,796

Gross margin



143





128





104





105





112





480





623

Selling expenses



—





—





1





—





—





1





1

General and administrative expenses



25





24





25





26





25





100





98

Gain on sale of timberlands



—





—





—





(84)





—





(84)





—

Other operating (income) costs, net



(2)





—





—





(23)





1





(25)





(4)

Operating income and Net contribution to earnings

$ 120



$ 104



$ 78



$ 186



$ 86



$ 488



$ 528

Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization(1)

in millions

Q1.2023



Q2.2023



Q3.2023



Q4.2023



Q4.2022



YTD.2023



YTD.2022

Operating income

$ 120



$ 104



$ 78



$ 186



$ 86



$ 488



$ 528

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



68





68





65





66





64





267





256

Special items



—





—





—





(109)





—





(109)





—

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ 188



$ 172



$ 143



$ 143



$ 150



$ 646



$ 784





(1) See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1. Segment Special Items Included In Net Contribution to Earnings (Pretax)

in millions

Q1.2023



Q2.2023



Q3.2023



Q4.2023



Q4.2022



YTD.2023



YTD.2022

Gain on sale of timberlands

$ —



$ —



$ —



$ (84)



$ —



$ (84)



$ —

Legal benefit

$ —



$ —



$ —



$ (25)



$ —



$ (25)



$ —

Selected Segment Items

in millions

Q1.2023



Q2.2023



Q3.2023



Q4.2023



Q4.2022



YTD.2023



YTD.2022

Total (increase) decrease in working capital(2)

$ (24)



$ 51



$ 23



$ (45)



$ (28)



$ 5



$ 9

Cash spent for capital expenditures(3)

$ (26)



$ (22)



$ (26)



$ (37)



$ (38)



$ (111)



$ (113)





(2) Represents the change in prepaid assets, accounts receivable, accounts payable, accrued liabilities and log inventory for the Timberlands and Real Estate & ENR segments combined. (3) Does not include cash spent for the acquisition of timberlands. Segment Statistics(4)







Q1.2023



Q2.2023



Q3.2023



Q4.2023



Q4.2022



YTD.2023



YTD.2022

Third Party

Delivered logs:







































Net Sales

West $ 229



$ 206



$ 176



$ 183



$ 213



$ 794



$ 1,004

(millions)

South

168





162





155





158





165





643





645





North

17





7





11





13





16





48





56





Total delivered logs

414





375





342





354





394





1,485





1,705





Stumpage and pay-as-cut timber

16





15





12





13





16





56





46





Recreational and other lease revenue

18





17





19





20





17





74





68





Other revenue

14





10





7





8





10





39





39





Total $ 462



$ 417



$ 380



$ 395



$ 437



$ 1,654



$ 1,858

Delivered Logs

West $ 137.10



$ 123.45



$ 119.19



$ 126.58



$ 141.88



$ 126.82



$ 159.46

Third Party Sales

South $ 38.23



$ 37.49



$ 36.92



$ 37.15



$ 38.67



$ 37.46



$ 38.23

Realizations (per ton)

North $ 81.71



$ 78.69



$ 73.81



$ 69.92



$ 80.57



$ 76.03



$ 79.64

Delivered Logs

West

1,674





1,661





1,479





1,445





1,503





6,259





6,296

Third Party Sales

South

4,386





4,341





4,180





4,266





4,252





17,173





16,864

Volumes (tons, thousands)

North

204





98





148





179





202





629





707

Fee Harvest Volumes

West

2,245





2,292





2,137





2,079





1,773





8,753





7,858

(tons, thousands)

South

6,432





6,430





6,146





6,169





6,216





25,177





24,329





North

285





175





223





259





271





942





974





(4) Western logs are primarily transacted in MBF but are converted to ton equivalents for external reporting purposes. Weyerhaeuser Company Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Segment Q4.2023 Analyst Package Preliminary results (unaudited) Segment Statement of Operations

in millions

Q1.2023



Q2.2023



Q3.2023



Q4.2023



Q4.2022



YTD.2023



YTD.2022

Net sales

$ 101



$ 80



$ 105



$ 77



$ 55



$ 363



$ 368

Costs of sales



41





21





43





21





13





126





113

Gross margin



60





59





62





56





42





237





255

General and administrative expenses



7





7





6





6





8





26





27

Other operating costs, net



—





—





—





—





10





—





10

Operating income and Net contribution to earnings

$ 53



$ 52



$ 56



$ 50



$ 24



$ 211



$ 218

Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization(1)

in millions

Q1.2023



Q2.2023



Q3.2023



Q4.2023



Q4.2022



YTD.2023



YTD.2022

Operating income

$ 53



$ 52



$ 56



$ 50



$ 24



$ 211



$ 218

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



3





5





4





4





5





16





17

Basis of real estate sold



33





13





34





13





7





93





84

Special items



—





—





—





—





10





—





10

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ 89



$ 70



$ 94



$ 67



$ 46



$ 320



$ 329





(1) See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1. Segment Special Items Included In Net Contribution to Earnings (Pretax)

in millions

Q1.2023



Q2.2023



Q3.2023



Q4.2023



Q4.2022



YTD.2023



YTD.2022

Restructuring, impairments and other charges

$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ (10)



$ —



$ (10)



























































Selected Segment Items

in millions

Q1.2023



Q2.2023



Q3.2023



Q4.2023



Q4.2022



YTD.2023



YTD.2022

Cash spent for capital expenditures

$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



























































Segment Statistics







Q1.2023



Q2.2023



Q3.2023



Q4.2023



Q4.2022



YTD.2023



YTD.2022

Net Sales Real Estate

$ 72



$ 47



$ 79



$ 39



$ 18



$ 237



$ 235

(millions) Energy and Natural Resources



29





33





26





38





37





126





133



Total

$ 101



$ 80



$ 105



$ 77



$ 55



$ 363



$ 368

Acres Sold Real Estate



20,753





9,281





25,721





7,187





2,745





62,942





58,791

Price per Acre Real Estate

$ 3,241



$ 4,790



$ 3,033



$ 4,202



$ 5,550



$ 3,494



$ 3,714

Basis as a Percent of

Real Estate Net Sales Real Estate



46 %



28 %



43 %



33 %



39 %



39 %



36 % Weyerhaeuser Company





Wood Products Segment Q4.2023 Analyst Package Preliminary results (unaudited) Segment Statement of Operations

in millions

Q1.2023



Q2.2023



Q3.2023



Q4.2023



Q4.2022



YTD.2023



YTD.2022

Net sales

$ 1,318



$ 1,500



$ 1,537



$ 1,302



$ 1,331



$ 5,657



$ 7,958

Costs of sales



1,159





1,218





1,195





1,127





1,116





4,699





5,166

Gross margin



159





282





342





175





215





958





2,792

Selling expenses



22





21





20





21





22





84





86

General and administrative expenses



36





37





38





38





36





149





142

Other operating costs (income), net



6





6





7





(3)





10





16





28

Operating income and Net contribution to earnings

$ 95



$ 218



$ 277



$ 119



$ 147



$ 709



$ 2,536

Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization(1)

in millions

Q1.2023



Q2.2023



Q3.2023



Q4.2023



Q4.2022



YTD.2023



YTD.2022

Operating income

$ 95



$ 218



$ 277



$ 119



$ 147



$ 709



$ 2,536

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



53





52





51





54





50





210





201

Special items



—





—





—





(14)





—





(14)





—

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ 148



$ 270



$ 328



$ 159



$ 197



$ 905



$ 2,737





(1) See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1. Segment Special Items Included In Net Contribution to Earnings (Pretax)

in millions

Q1.2023



Q2.2023



Q3.2023



Q4.2023



Q4.2022



YTD.2023



YTD.2022

Insurance recovery

$ —



$ —



$ —



$ (14)



$ —



$ (14)



$ —



























































Selected Segment Items

in millions

Q1.2023



Q2.2023



Q3.2023



Q4.2023



Q4.2022



YTD.2023



YTD.2022

Total (increase) decrease in working capital(2)

$ (127)



$ 40



$ 52



$ 61



$ 20



$ 26



$ (10)

Cash spent for capital expenditures

$ (43)



$ (56)



$ (69)



$ (155)



$ (184)



$ (323)



$ (347)





(2) Represents the change in prepaid assets, accounts receivable, accounts payable, accrued liabilities and inventory for the Wood Products segment. Segment Statistics

in millions, except for third party sales realizations

Q1.2023



Q2.2023



Q3.2023



