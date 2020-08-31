Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Weyerhaeuser Company    WY

WEYERHAEUSER COMPANY

(WY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Weyerhaeuser : Stockfish to Represent Weyerhaeuser at RBC Capital Markets 2020 Global Industrials Virtual Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/31/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

SEATTLE, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Devin Stockfish, president and chief executive officer of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY), will represent the company at the upcoming RBC Capital Markets 2020 Global Industrials Virtual Conference on Monday, September 14, 2020.

weyerhaeuser_company_logo

Stockfish is scheduled to present at 1 p.m. Eastern time. The webcast links and presentation materials can be accessed at http://investor.weyerhaeuser.com/.

ABOUT WEYERHAEUSER
Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2019, we generated $6.6 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,400 people who serve customers worldwide. We are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY. Learn more at www.weyerhaeuser.com.

For more information contact:
Analysts – Beth Baum, 206-539-3907
Media – Nancy Thompson, 919-861-0342

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stockfish-to-represent-weyerhaeuser-at-rbc-capital-markets-2020-global-industrials-virtual-conference-301121254.html

SOURCE Weyerhaeuser Company


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about WEYERHAEUSER COMPANY
04:31pWEYERHAEUSER : Stockfish to Represent Weyerhaeuser at RBC Capital Markets 2020 G..
PR
08/27WEYERHAEUSER CO : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/26WEYERHAEUSER : Stockfish to Represent Weyerhaeuser at BMO 2020 Real Assets Virtu..
PR
08/24WEYERHAEUSER : Announces Leadership and Organizational Changes
AQ
08/20WEYERHAEUSER CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statement..
AQ
08/20WEYERHAEUSER : Announces Leadership and Organizational Changes
PR
08/16Home Depot Braced for Covid Pain -- Then -2-
DJ
08/03WEYERHAEUSER : reports second quarter results; Achieved net earnings of $72 mill..
AQ
07/31WEYERHAEUSER : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND R..
AQ
07/31WEYERHAEUSER CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial State..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group