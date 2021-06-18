Weyerhaeuser : Distribution is turning 100!

Since 1921, Weyerhaeuser Distribution has proudly supplied our customers with the best building materials available. Today, we offer more than 30,000 proprietary and third-party SKUs that go from the foundation to the frame to the finished project. And it is all backed by an experienced sales team dedicated to getting dealers the materials they want, when they need them - creating true partnerships built on trust and reliability. Here is a glance on how we get it done…

SAFETY AT THE CORE

Safety is our number one core value. From the seller who wins your order, to the forklift operator who fulfills it, Weyerhaeuser Distribution's distinct focus on safety is the primary driver for all daily activities. Each Weyerhaeuser Distribution associate takes ownership of this value and has authority to intervene if safety is ever in question.

COMMUNITY OF CARING

Weyerhaeuser Distribution is deeply connected to the communities where we operate, and we have a long history of doing our part to help them thrive. Every year our 18 distribution centers invest in our communities through direct grants, volunteerism, and partnerships.

INCLUSION FOR ALL

Across Weyerhaeuser Distribution, we believe in the power of building a diverse, equitable and inclusive work environment where all associates feel heard and valued, have equal opportunities to grow, and are empowered to share and implement their ideas for making our company better. Our goal is to build a culture and reputation as a great place to work for all people. With partnerships with outside experts for advice on how we can improve, Weyerhaeuser has identified 12 focus areas and targets to accelerate. We still have work to do, but we are committed to dedicating the time and resources to drive meaningful change across our businesses.

SUSTAINABLE PRACTICES

Weyerhaeuser Distribution continues to build our business for the long haul, starting today. Right now, we are converting all our distribution centers to motion-activated LED lighting in our warehouses to reduce energy waste and improve cost savings. We have invested in technology-driven recycling programs to identify additional opportunities to reduce on-site waste. Many of our approaches to sustainability can also be transferred into practical application in our dealer customer locations. Interested in learning how? Connect with your local Weyerhaeuser representative for operating support.

TECHNOLOGY ADVANCEMENTS

Weyerhaeuser is committed to providing the best service whether in person, on the phone, or digitally. We are investing in an upgraded order management system to better service our customers in the mode they prefer. These changes will not reduce or replace touchpoints with you, but rather offer new opportunities to streamline and simplify how we do business. You can always count on our superior customer service no matter how a transaction occurs.

ACTING ON CUSTOMER NEEDS

At Weyerhaeuser Distribution, we can't be successful without you. We continually evaluate the product landscape to bring the best brands to you - and our team of dedicated professionals are always willing to listen, learn and provide proactive solutions to support your goals.

Whatever this next year holds, you can count on Weyerhaeuser Distribution to be your supply partner for the next 100 years - and more.

