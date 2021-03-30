Log in
Weyerhaeuser Company    WY

WEYERHAEUSER COMPANY

WY
Weyerhaeuser : to Release First Quarter Results on April 30

03/30/2021 | 04:31pm EDT
SEATTLE, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) will release first quarter 2021 results on Friday, April 30, before the market opens. The company will hold a live webcast and conference call at 7 a.m. Pacific (10 a.m. Eastern) the same day to discuss results.

To access the news release, live webcast and presentation online, visit the Investor Relations section on www.weyerhaeuser.com on April 30.

To join the conference call from within North America, dial 877-407-0792 (access code: 13714047) at least 15 minutes prior to the call. Those calling from outside North America should dial 201-689-8263 (access code: 13714047). Replays will be available for two weeks at 844-512-2921 (access code: 13714047) from within North America, and at 412-317-6671 (access code: 13714047) from outside North America.

ABOUT WEYERHAEUSER
Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2020, we generated $7.5 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,400 people who serve customers worldwide. We are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY. Learn more at www.weyerhaeuser.com.

For more information contact:
Analysts – Beth Baum, 206-539-3907
Media – Nancy Thompson, 919-861-0342

 

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/weyerhaeuser-to-release-first-quarter-results-on-april-30-301258954.html

SOURCE Weyerhaeuser Company


© PRNewswire 2021
