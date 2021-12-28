Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Weyerhaeuser Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WY   US9621661043

WEYERHAEUSER COMPANY

(WY)
Weyerhaeuser to Release Fourth Quarter Results on January 28

12/28/2021 | 04:31pm EST
SEATTLE, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) will release fourth quarter 2021 results on Friday, January 28, before the market opens. The company will hold a live webcast and conference call at 7 a.m. Pacific (10 a.m. Eastern) the same day to discuss results.

To access the news release, live webcast and presentation online, visit the Investor Relations section on www.weyerhaeuser.com on January 28.

To join the conference call from within North America, dial 877-407-0792 (access code: 13724913) at least 15 minutes prior to the call. Those calling from outside North America should dial 201-689-8263 (access code: 13724913). Replays will be available for two weeks at 844-512-2921 (access code: 13724913) from within North America, and at 412-317-6671 (access code: 13724913) from outside North America.

ABOUT WEYERHAEUSER
Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2020, we generated $7.5 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,400 people who serve customers worldwide. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY. Learn more at www.weyerhaeuser.com.

For more information contact:
Analysts - Andy Taylor, 206-539-3907
Media – Nancy Thompson, 919-861-0342

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/weyerhaeuser-to-release-fourth-quarter-results-on-january-28-301451270.html

SOURCE Weyerhaeuser Company


© PRNewswire 2021
