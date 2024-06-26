Webcast and conference call on July 26 at 7 a.m. PT (10 a.m. ET)

SEATTLE, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) will release second quarter 2024 results on Thursday, July 25, after the market closes. The company will then hold a live webcast and conference call the following day, on Friday, July 26, at 7 a.m. Pacific (10 a.m. Eastern), to discuss the results.

To access the news release, live webcast and presentation online, visit the Investor Relations section on www.weyerhaeuser.com.

To join the conference call from within North America, dial 877-407-0792 (access code: 13742028) at least 15 minutes prior to the call. Those calling from outside North America should dial 201-689-8263 (access code: 13742028). Replays will be available for two weeks at 844-512-2921 (access code: 13742028) from within North America, and at 412-317-6671 (access code: 13742028) from outside North America.

ABOUT WEYERHAEUSER

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900 and today owns or controls approximately 10.5 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., as well as 14 million acres of timberlands managed under long-term licenses in Canada. Weyerhaeuser has been a global leader in sustainability for more than a century and manages 100 percent of its timberlands on a fully sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized sustainable forestry standards. Weyerhaeuser is also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America and operates additional business lines around real estate, climate solutions, energy and natural resources, among others. In 2023, the company generated $7.7 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,300 people who serve customers worldwide. Operated as a real estate investment trust, Weyerhaeuser's common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY. Learn more at www.weyerhaeuser.com.

For more information contact:

Analysts - Andy Taylor, 206-539-3907

Media – Nancy Thompson, 919-861-0342

