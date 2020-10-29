Logiq Sets Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call for Monday, November 16, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logiq, Inc. (OTCQX: LGIQ), a global provider of award-winning eCommerce and Fintech solutions, will hold a conference call on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. The financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.



Logiq management will host the call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Monday, November 16, 2020

Time: 1:00 p.m. Eastern time (10:00 a.m. Pacific time)

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-866-548-4713

International dial-in number: 1-323-794-2093

Conference ID: 9608741

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact CMA at 1-949-432-7566.

A replay of the call will be available after 4:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through Monday, November 30, 2020, as well as available for replay via the Investors section of the Logiq website at weyland-tech.com/ir/.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 9608741

About Logiq

Logiq, Inc. (OTCQX: LGIQ) is a U.S.-based leading global provider of eCommerce, mCommerce, and fintech business enablement solutions. Its AppLogiq™ platform-as-a-service enables small-and-medium sized businesses worldwide to easily create and deploy a native mobile app for their business without technical knowledge or background. AppLogiq empowers businesses to reach more customers, increase sales, manage logistics, and promote their products and services in an easy, affordable, and highly efficient way. AppLogiq is offered in 14 languages across 10 countries and three continents, including some of the fastest-growing emerging markets in Southeast Asia.



The company’s subsidiary, DataLogiq, provides a data-driven, end-to-end eCommerce marketing solution for enterprises and major U.S. brands, including Home Advisor, QuinStreet and Sunrun. Its AI-powered LogiqX™ data engine delivers valuable consumer insights that enhance the ROI of online marketing spend. The company’s PayLogiq ™ offers mobile payments, and GoLogiq ™ offers hyper-local food delivery services. For more information about Logiq, go to Logiq.com .



Company Contact

Brent Suen, President

Logiq, Inc.

Email contact

Media & Investor Contact

Ronald Both or Grant Stude

CMA Investor & Media Relations

Tel (949) 432-7566

Email contact