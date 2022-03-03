McDonald's, Icahn fight puts spotlight on pig welfare

March 3 (Reuters) - Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn
has drawn attention to the use of metal enclosures to house
pregnant pigs in a dispute with McDonald's Corp over its
pork suppliers' animal-welfare practices.
McDonald's last month said it would remove the enclosures,
known as gestation crates, from its U.S. supply chain by 2024,
pushing back a 10-year goal it set in 2012.
Icahn says McDonald's policy is misleading because the
company allows pork producers to keep pigs in crates for the
first four to six weeks they are pregnant.
Here are some companies' policies:
MCDONALD'S: McDonald's says it expects to source 85% to 90%
of its U.S. pork from sows, or mother pigs, not housed in
gestation crates during pregnancy by the end of the year. More
than 60% of McDonald's U.S. supply chain phased out the use of
the crates for pregnant sows by early 2022, the company says.
McDonald's says it sources about 1% of U.S. pork production.
WENDY'S: Wendys Co says it will shift its supply
chain to "open pen/group housing for confirmed pregnant sows" by
the end of 2022. Under the plan, sows may still be housed in
individual crates for four to six weeks until pregnancy is
confirmed, Wendy's says. About 10% of Wendy's bacon and sausage
was sourced from confirmed-pregnant sows held in open pens or
group housing at the start of 2022, the company says.
BURGER KING: Burger King owner Restaurant Brands
International Inc says it is on track to eliminate
suppliers' use of gestation crates for housing pregnant sows in
North America, Australia and New Zealand by 2022. Company
executives "understand that crates may still be used by
suppliers prior to confirming a sow's pregnancy," a spokesperson
says. In Europe, the company has committed to eliminating the
use of gestation crates for non-pregnant sows.
TARGET: Target Corp pledged in 2012 to work with
vendors to eliminate sow gestation crates by 2022. The company
says sows will be housed in open groups after pregnancy is
confirmed and that Target is working toward an "overall
crate-free goal."
HUMANE SOCIETY: The Humane Society of the United States says
the term "confirmed pregnant" is a "made-up euphemism for
keeping pigs in gestation crates for an arbitrary amount of
time." Pigs, which are artificially inseminated to become
pregnant, should not be confined in gestation crates so small
that they cannot turn around, the group says.
SMITHFIELD FOODS: McDonald's supplier Smithfield Foods, the
world's largest pork producer, says it provides "group housing
for pregnant sows during their 16-week gestation period."
Owned by Hong Kong-listed WH Group Ltd, Smithfield
says it uses individual crates for breeding "to help ensure a
sow's successful conception, a practice supported by multiple
scientific studies."
The Humane Society, in a lawsuit against Smithfield, says
the company has deceived consumers about its use of restrictive,
individual crates during gestation. Smithfield denies the
claims.
TYSON FOODS: Meat processor Tyson Foods Inc says it
owns and raises less than 10% of the pigs used in its pork
business. The company's suppliers "choose their sow housing
systems, with a growing number converting to open pen
gestation," the company says.
As of 2019, about 53% of Tyson-owned sows on contract farms
were housed in open pens, the company said. When including
independent suppliers, 21% of Tyson's total pork supply was
derived from sows housed in open pen systems as of 2019.
Tyson said in a 2019 report that industry research had "yet
to conclusively prove which sow housing system best facilitates
responsible production across all welfare and sustainability
focus area."
