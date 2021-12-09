Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. WH Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    288   KYG960071028

WH GROUP LIMITED

(288)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 12/08
4.92 HKD   -0.20%
11:26aTyson Foods plans to spend over $1.3 billion on automation projects
RE
12/06Hong Kong Hang Seng Declines 1.8% in Tech Slump
MT
11/18Drug, feed ingredient shortages hit U.S. livestock producers
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tyson Foods plans to spend over $1.3 billion on automation projects

12/09/2021 | 11:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Tyson Chicken Nuggets, owned by Tyson Foods, are seen for sale in Queens, New York

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc said on Thursday it plans to spend more than $1.3 billion on new automation capabilities over the next three years, as the U.S. meatpacking industry struggles with a labor shortage.

U.S. meat processors have been unable to find enough workers for the past two years due to the tight labor market and health concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic. The lack of workers has constrained production during a time of strong consumer demand.

Tyson expects to boost output and reduce labor costs by increasing automation, with cumulative savings of more than $450 million projected by fiscal year 2024, Chief Executive Donnie King said on a webcast for investors.

The company will increasingly use machines, instead of people, to debone chicken as part of the push toward automation, said David Bray, group president of Tyson's poultry division.

About 59,000 meatpacking workers were infected with the COVID-19 through January at plants run by Tyson and competitors JBS USA [JBS.UL[, Cargill Inc, National Beef Packing Company and WH Group's Smithfield Foods, according to a U.S. House of Representatives subcommittee report.

(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Mark Porter)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.11% 163.575 End-of-day quote.18.77%
JBS S.A. 0.70% 34.65 End-of-day quote.46.45%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.04% 137.5 End-of-day quote.22.38%
TYSON FOODS, INC. -0.88% 82.76 Delayed Quote.29.62%
WH GROUP LIMITED -0.20% 4.92 End-of-day quote.-24.31%
All news about WH GROUP LIMITED
11:26aTyson Foods plans to spend over $1.3 billion on automation projects
RE
12/06Hong Kong Hang Seng Declines 1.8% in Tech Slump
MT
11/18Drug, feed ingredient shortages hit U.S. livestock producers
RE
11/02China’s Pork Oversupply to Persist in Q4 Before Easing in 2022, Fitch Says
MT
11/02Hong Kong Hang Seng Down 0.2% as Bank, Property Issues Weaken
MT
10/29Hong Kong Hang Seng Off 0.7% as Property and Tech Shares Renew Declines
MT
10/27Henan Shuanghui Investment's January-September Profit Drops on Higher Expenses, Impairm..
MT
10/26WH Group Limited Reports Unaudited Consolidated Sales Results for the Nine Months Ended..
CI
10/11WH : U.S. considers faster hog slaughtering based on plant staffing - union
RE
10/11WH : U.S. considers faster hog slaughtering based on plant staffing -union
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WH GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 26 397 M - -
Net income 2021 1 169 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 289 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 60,4x
Yield 2021 0,69%
Capitalization 64 151 M 8 228 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,52x
EV / Sales 2022 2,43x
Nbr of Employees 106 000
Free-Float 58,0%
Chart WH GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
WH Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WH GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 5,00 $
Average target price 1,05 $
Spread / Average Target -79,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gordon Lijun Guo Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kam Yin Yan Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Long Wan Executive Chairman
Kong Wai Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Ming Huang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WH GROUP LIMITED-24.31%8 096
TYSON FOODS, INC.29.62%30 470
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION-8.20%23 216
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-33.55%17 033
JBS S.A.46.45%14 589
PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION42.89%6 828