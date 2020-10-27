Log in
WH Group Limited    288

WH GROUP LIMITED

(288)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 10/23
6.33 HKD   -0.31%
05:03aWH : January-September Net Profit Rose 8.5%
DJ
10/19Smithfield Foods, Hit By Pandemic, Says CEO Will Retire Next Year
DJ
10/19Smithfield Foods CEO to retire in early 2021
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

WH : January-September Net Profit Rose 8.5%

10/27/2020 | 05:03am EDT

By Martin Mou

WH Group Ltd. said Tuesday that its net profit for the first nine months of the year rose 8.5%, reflecting higher revenue.

Net profit rose to $890 million as revenue increased 9.2% to $18.77 billion, the China-based pork company said.

WH Group, which also operates in the U.S., said hog prices in China more than doubled due to the ongoing effects of the African Swine Fever, but prices fell in the U.S. in the first nine months of the year, partly due to oversupply of hogs .

The company expects the pandemic's impact on its business to be temporary, given pork is a consumer staple.

Write to Martin Mou at martin.mou@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-27-20 0502ET


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 25 684 M - -
Net income 2020 1 247 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 774 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,61x
Yield 2020 4,62%
Capitalization 12 024 M 12 023 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,54x
EV / Sales 2021 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 102 000
Free-Float 61,8%
Chart WH GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
WH Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WH GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 1,26 $
Last Close Price 0,82 $
Spread / Highest target 105%
Spread / Average Target 53,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 29,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Long Wan Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gordon Lijun Guo CFO, Executive Director & Executive Vice President
Shu Ge Jiao Deputy Chairman
Kong Wai Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Ming Huang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WH GROUP LIMITED-21.37%12 023
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION9.62%26 770
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.67.41%24 611
TYSON FOODS, INC.-36.88%21 874
JBS SA-18.26%10 091
JUEWEI FOOD CO., LTD.64.11%7 204
