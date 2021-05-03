WH : U.S. pork processor seeks to delay court decision limiting slaughter speeds

CHICAGO, May 3 (Reuters) - U.S. pork processor Seaboard
Foods wants to pursue a 10-1/2-month delay to a federal court
decision that would force it to slow the speed of hog
slaughtering at a massive Oklahoma pork plant, according to
court documents.
The second-biggest U.S. pig producer seeks to intervene in
the line speed case after a federal judge ruled against a Trump
administration policy allowing pork plants to run slaughter line
speeds as fast as they want, as long as they prevent fecal
contamination and minimize bacteria.
As the first U.S. pork company to invest in machinery to run
line speeds faster under the rule, Seaboard stands to lose from
the decision. The Biden administration has sought to emphasize
worker safety and is not expected to challenge the court.
Seaboard sped up its Guymon, Oklahoma, facility last year.
Workers told Reuters the faster line speeds increased injuries
at the plant.
A lawsuit brought against the U.S. Department of Agriculture
(USDA) by the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Union
had challenged the 2019 rule over concerns about worker safety.
A judge in U.S. District Court in Minnesota invalidated the
rule on March 31 but stayed the decision for 90 days to give
companies and the Biden administration time to adapt.
Seaboard said in court filings on Friday it will need 313
days more to clear out excess hogs from its production process
if the company is required to revert to slower processing
speeds.
"Without a stay of the judgment for 10.5 months, Seaboard
faces the loss of thousands upon thousands of animals without
compensation," Seaboard said in filings.
The subsidiary of Seaboard Corp controls the entire
process of pork production from inseminating pigs to
transporting meat, and it has developed its system based on the
Guymon plant's ability to run without speed limits, according to
the court documents.
Over the course of 10-1/2 months, Seaboard's production
pipeline will produce about 126,000 more hogs than the company
can slaughter under the previous speed limit of 1,106 pigs per
hour, Stephen Summerlin, senior vice president of operations,
said in the documents.
The company, which competes against Tyson Foods and
WH Group's Smithfield Foods, has already sold off hogs
to reduce its supply since the court decision, according to
filings.
The USDA did not immediately respond to a request for
comment. A spokesman previously said the agency is reviewing the
court decision.
Biden's USDA opposes Seaboard's attempt to intervene in the
case, a Seaboard lawyer said in court documents.
The UFCW union also opposes Seaboard's attempt to delay the
court judgment, lawyer Adam Pulver said in an interview. He
called a 10-1/2-month stay "absurdly long" and criticized
Seaboard for not addressing worker safety in its court filings.
"Seaboard's failure to even acknowledge that is mind
boggling," he said.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Aurora Ellis)