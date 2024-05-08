Equity markets, particularly the US, gave back some of their recent gains as higher-than-expected inflation and generally stronger economic data combined to temper expectations for rapid interest rate cuts this year.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

W.H. Ireland Group plc published this content on 08 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2024 13:03:04 UTC.