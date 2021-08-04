Log in
    WHI   GB0009241885

WH IRELAND GROUP PLC

(WHI)
Global Market Insights: July 2021

08/04/2021 | 08:36am EDT
Despite experiencing the worst day of the year so far for many Indices, most major markets had limited the damage by the end of the month. Three of the four major US stock markets ended the month in positive territory, with the Russell 2000 being the outlier as fears about the emergence of the Delta variant in the US-led more domestically focussed names lower. The FTSE and the German Dax ended July roughly flat, but the French CAC index and the broader Stoxx index finished up on the month, reflecting European progress on travel and vaccinations. The most startling market action occurred in Asia, where a crackdown on technology and education companies by the Chinese authorities led many of the large index names sharply downwards. The Japanese Nikkei and the Shanghai index ended down over 5% and Hong Kong fell around 10%. Treasury Yields continued their decline as market volatility increased due to overhanging virus concerns. Highlighting the role of the Japanese Yen as a safe-haven asset, it was the only major currency to appreciate against Sterling in June.

Disclaimer

W.H. Ireland Group plc published this content on 04 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2021 12:35:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 29,5 M 41,1 M 41,1 M
Net income 2021 1,15 M 1,61 M 1,61 M
Net cash 2021 6,15 M 8,57 M 8,57 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 34,4 M 47,8 M 47,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,90x
EV / Sales 2021 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 158
Free-Float 86,7%
Managers and Directors
Phillip Andrew Wale Chief Executive Officer & Director
Philip Tansey Chief Finance Officer & Director
Christopher Hardie Finance Director
Philip Shelley Non-Executive Chairman
Yen Chang Group Head-Compliance & Risk
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WH IRELAND GROUP PLC32.18%48
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED12.69%40 729
NATIXIS0.00%15 086
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.22.08%13 379
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC.37.11%8 333
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.6.78%5 852