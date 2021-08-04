Global Market Insights: July 2021

Despite experiencing the worst day of the year so far for many Indices, most major markets had limited the damage by the end of the month. Three of the four major US stock markets ended the month in positive territory, with the Russell 2000 being the outlier as fears about the emergence of the Delta variant in the US-led more domestically focussed names lower. The FTSE and the German Dax ended July roughly flat, but the French CAC index and the broader Stoxx index finished up on the month, reflecting European progress on travel and vaccinations. The most startling market action occurred in Asia, where a crackdown on technology and education companies by the Chinese authorities led many of the large index names sharply downwards. The Japanese Nikkei and the Shanghai index ended down over 5% and Hong Kong fell around 10%. Treasury Yields continued their decline as market volatility increased due to overhanging virus concerns. Highlighting the role of the Japanese Yen as a safe-haven asset, it was the only major currency to appreciate against Sterling in June. Attachments Original document

