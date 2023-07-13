June was generally a positive month for stock markets as returns broadened out in the US. Europe and Asia also climbed whilst the UK lagged behind. A key economic theme of the month has been the divergence in central bank policy. The US Federal Reserve paused their interest rate hiking cycle in June, whereas Europe carried on with a 0.25% hike, and the Bank of England surprised markets with a 0.50% increase. In Asia, Japan held firm with their ultra-loose policy and China began their interest rate cutting cycle in an attempt to boost growth.
W.H. Ireland Group plc published this content on 13 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2023 15:59:07 UTC.