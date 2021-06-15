Global Market Insights: May 2021

May saw global equity markets deliver positive returns almost without exception, with many closing at recent highs. Global shares returned 1.6% in US dollars but the strength of sterling reduced gains for UK investors, leaving them in modestly negative territory at -1.1%.On a more positive note, UK shares returned 1.1% as investors sought out better value assets including energy shares, which are well-represented in the UK. This move was mirrored in energy markets, with the US dollar price of Brent crude oil rising 3.1% and in precious metals by a 7.0% rise in the US dollar price of gold. Broad commodity index prices also rose, by 2.7% in US dollars.



Although much diminished by the efforts of the Federal Reserve and other central banks, inflation remains more than a lingering concern for most investors. The immense fiscal stimulus supporting the US recovery continues to feed concerns around inflation and the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 4.2% from a year ago, its fastest pace in more than 12 years. Despite that the month saw positive returns for fixed interest for the third successive month as the central banks continued to calm nerves over the longer-term inflationary outlook. Long-dated UK Gilts returned 0.7% in May, making the 3 month return 2.0%.



Estimates for June US CPI inflation are running at 4.7%, though this falls to 3.0% at a core level. In common with other investors, we see the current inflationary pressures as transient, caused largely by the base effect of the slump in economic activity last year, supply chain issues, tight stock control, pent-up demand, and for most, available cash. However, while that base effect will start to drop out over the coming months some upwards pressure is going to remain. In reality, most investors are really debating whether it stays as low as it did for the decade after the Global Financial Crisis when it was persistently well under the 2.0% target, or whether it climbs modestly above target for a while, which used to be considered normal.



Inflation targeting has been very successful over the past two decades and there is a high level of public confidence that inflation will remain under control. There will be exceptions short term, for example, housing and car prices, but we don't see goods price inflation becoming a serious problem though service sector inflation may prove more persistent - as it has been throughout the inflation-targeting era.



In a subtle change last year, the US Federal Reserve Bank target was changed to average inflation of 2% inflation rather than 2% itself, relaxing the pressure to constrain inflation. That, and last year's massive efforts to avert deflation show the extent to which central banks are strongly pro-inflation: Just not too much.



Our response remains to stay underweight fixed interest and modestly overweight equities, in particular resources and financials - which will benefit from modestly higher interest rates. Attachments Original document

