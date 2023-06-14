Global Market Insights: May 2023

May was a month of significantly divergent returns, with the Nasdaq 100, Japanese equities and Taiwanese equities up mid-to-high single digits, whilst Hong Kong equities and the oil price fell by similar magnitudes. UK and US Government bonds suffered falls in the mid-single digits, whilst UK and French equities endured similar declines. The US dollar was strong against peers during the period.

Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer W.H. Ireland Group plc published this content on 14 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2023 14:57:03 UTC.