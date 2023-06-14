Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. WH Ireland Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WHI   GB0009241885

WH IRELAND GROUP PLC

(WHI)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:00:00 2023-06-14 am EDT
23.00 GBX    0.00%
10:58aGlobal Market Insights : May 2023
PU
05/11Global Market Insights : April 2023
PU
04/14Global Market Insights : March 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Global Market Insights: May 2023

06/14/2023 | 10:58am EDT
May was a month of significantly divergent returns, with the Nasdaq 100, Japanese equities and Taiwanese equities up mid-to-high single digits, whilst Hong Kong equities and the oil price fell by similar magnitudes. UK and US Government bonds suffered falls in the mid-single digits, whilst UK and French equities endured similar declines. The US dollar was strong against peers during the period.

Attachments

Disclaimer

W.H. Ireland Group plc published this content on 14 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2023 14:57:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 31,9 M 40,3 M 40,3 M
Net income 2022 0,08 M 0,09 M 0,09 M
Net cash 2022 5,07 M 6,39 M 6,39 M
P/E ratio 2022 375x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 14,3 M 18,1 M 18,1 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,85x
EV / Sales 2022 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 159
Free-Float 71,5%
Chart WH IRELAND GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
WH Ireland Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WH IRELAND GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Phillip Andrew Wale Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Simon James Jackson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Simon Nicholas Lough Non-Executive Chairman
Graham Bateman Head-Compliance, Risk & MLRO
Stephen Balonwu Chief Risk & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WH IRELAND GROUP PLC0.00%18
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED5.21%44 049
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.-5.51%9 657
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.6.71%5 216
ROTHSCHILD & CO23.96%3 675
AJ BELL PLC-8.26%1 705
