W.H. Ireland Group Plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company offers financial services, through its two operating subsidiaries, WH Ireland Limited and Harpsden Wealth Management Limited. The Company operates through two segments: Wealth Management (WM) and Capital Markets (CM). The Company's WM segment offers investment management advice and services to individuals and contains its Wealth Planning business, giving advice on and acting as intermediary for a range of financial products. Its CM segment provides corporate finance and corporate broking advice and services to companies and acts as nominated adviser (Nomad) to clients traded on the alternative investment market (AIM) and also contains its institutional sales and research business, which carries out stockbroking activities on behalf of companies as well as conducting research into markets of interest to its clients. This segment offers day-to-day corporate advice, broking, trading, and equity research.

Sector Diversified Investment Services