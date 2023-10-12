September, often a tough month in financial markets, once again proved to be a tricky month for markets. Equity market volatility, as measured by the Volatility Index (VIX) lulled investors into a false sense of security as it reached its lowest since pre-pandemic levels. This was short-lived, as a series of inflation data releases and central bank meetings restored volatility to a five-month high. Bond market volatility offered a similar story and naturally resulted in a relatively poor month for both equity and bond returns.
