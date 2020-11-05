Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  WH Ireland Group plc    WHI   GB0009241885

WH IRELAND GROUP PLC

(WHI)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/05 03:00:00 am
42 GBX   --.--%
05:42aWH IRELAND : The continued evolution of the WH Ireland Group
PU
10/26WH IRELAND : Interim Results
PU
09/25WH IRELAND : WHIreland delivers successful £25m fundraise and IPO for Various Eateries
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

WH Ireland : The continued evolution of the WH Ireland Group

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/05/2020 | 05:42am EST

We recently announced our final results for the twelve months ended 31 March 2020. Significant cost reductions and positive momentum in both divisions have positioned the group for sustainable profitability and growth alongside improving our financial strength.

Or Corporate & Institutional Broking division have maintained their position as top three NOMAD and top four corporate broker on AIM, as well as winning 12 new clients in the year. Our Wealth Management division has now completed the decommissioning of legacy platforms, and have achieved a 33% reduction in direct cost base.

Stephen Ford, Head of Wealth Management, commented: 'This marks a huge milestone in the turnaround of the business. I am very proud of all of the WH Ireland team who have all had to manage a year of huge change, and we can now look forward to investing in our proposition and improving our client service.'

Phillip Wale, Chief Executive Officer, commented: 'Despite challenging market conditions, we have seen a significant improvement in operational performance which has led to the first quarterly profit for the Group in the new financial year. Our continued strong focus on cost management has led to a further reduction in the run rate of administration expenses to a level where we can deliver profitability consistently. The turnaround plan for WH Ireland is on track and I look forward with cautious optimism to executing the next stages of that plan in the coming year.'

Watch a short video update on our results here.

Disclaimer

W.H. Ireland Group plc published this content on 05 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2020 10:41:01 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about WH IRELAND GROUP PLC
05:42aWH IRELAND : The continued evolution of the WH Ireland Group
PU
10/26WH IRELAND : Interim Results
PU
09/25WH IRELAND : WHIreland delivers successful £25m fundraise and IPO for Various Ea..
PU
09/18WH IRELAND : WHIreland completes £29m fundraise for i3 Energy
PU
09/10WH IRELAND : Various Eateries announces Intention to Float on AIM
PU
08/24WH IRELAND : Update on Isle of Man Office
PU
07/27WH IRELAND : PDMR shareholding
PU
07/24WH IRELAND : PDMR shareholding
PU
07/23WH IRELAND : New Remuneration Policy, Issue of Options & Equity
PU
07/10WH IRELAND : WHIreland full year results for 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 21,5 M 28,0 M 28,0 M
Net income 2020 -3,20 M -4,17 M -4,17 M
Net Debt 2020 0,32 M 0,42 M 0,42 M
P/E ratio 2020 -5,76x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 20,2 M 26,2 M 26,3 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,36x
EV / Sales 2020 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 154
Free-Float 90,1%
Chart WH IRELAND GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
WH Ireland Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WH IRELAND GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Phillip Andrew Wale Chief Executive Officer & Director
Philip Shelley Non-Executive Chairman
Philip Tansey Chief Finance Officer & Director
Christopher Hardie Finance Director
Victoria Genevieve Raffé Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WH IRELAND GROUP PLC-14.29%26
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED-3.61%33 063
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.-10.25%9 995
NATIXIS-46.11%7 870
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.6.78%5 544
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP-4.07%5 236
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group