WH Ireland : WHIreland completes £29m fundraise for i3 Energy

i3 Energy is an oil and gas development company focused on the North Sea. The funds will be used to fund the acquisition of producing oil & gas assets in western Canada.
Majid Shafiq, CEO of i3 Energy, commented: 'Reduced availability of capital in the Canadian oil & gas sector has created potential to acquire high-quality assets at attractive valuations. We are delighted with the reception of our capital raising efforts in London, supported by WHIreland, to capture these exciting counter-cyclical opportunities.'
James Joyce, Director, Corporate Finance, commented: 'WHIreland was delighted to act for I3 on such a significant acquisition, fundraising and readmission to AIM. The deal was transformational for i3 and sets it up as a significant player in Canada with a wide portfolio of producing assets to complement its North Sea assets.'
