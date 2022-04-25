Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. WH Ireland Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WHI   GB0009241885

WH IRELAND GROUP PLC

(WHI)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04/25 05:03:01 am EDT
43.00 GBX   -2.27%
06:49aWH IRELAND : advises HomeLink Healthcare on successful private capital raise
PU
04/12GLOBAL MARKETS INSIGHTS : March 2022
PU
04/11WH IRELAND : Q1 2022 Wayfarer Quarterly Commentary
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

WH Ireland : advises HomeLink Healthcare on successful private capital raise

04/25/2022 | 06:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Posted on 25 Apr 2022 by WH Ireland Capital Markets
Share

HomeLink Healthcare's services support the transition from hospital to home-based care by stopping people being admitted to hospital, and enabling others to come home more quickly. HomeLink operates both within the NHS and for private health providers and patients.

Tony Reeves, Chairman of HomeLink Healthcare, commented:

"We were extremely impressed by the way in which WH Ireland worked on this transaction to secure a successful outcome for us in order to support our future growth plans. This investment from Foresight Group will enable us to extend our innovative clinical home care services and, in working in collaboration with the NHS, care for more patients at home. We are excited to be working in partnership with Foresight to help free up hospital beds and improve outcomes whilst providing much needed additional Hospital at Home care and address inequalities in access to community-based care."

Fraser Marshall, Head of Capital Markets at WH Ireland, commented:

"We are delighted to have secured funding for HomeLink. Proper out of hospital care is an extremely important service and we look forward to supporting HomeLink's continued growth and success."

Share

Disclaimer

W.H. Ireland Group plc published this content on 25 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2022 10:48:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WH IRELAND GROUP PLC
06:49aWH IRELAND : advises HomeLink Healthcare on successful private capital raise
PU
04/12GLOBAL MARKETS INSIGHTS : March 2022
PU
04/11WH IRELAND : Q1 2022 Wayfarer Quarterly Commentary
PU
03/31WH Ireland Nonexecutive Chairman To Retire; Acting Successor Named
MT
03/31WH Ireland Group plc Announces Board Changes
CI
03/30EnQuest Launches Exchange Offer For $250 Million Notes
MT
03/24WH IRELAND : Supporting Ukraine in a time of crisis
PU
03/23WH IRELAND : US & UK Banks Sector Review
PU
03/02WH IRELAND : delivers successful £52m IPO & £5m fundraise for Artemis Resources
PU
03/01MARKET UPDATE : Russian Invasion of Ukraine
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 29,5 M 37,9 M 37,9 M
Net income 2021 1,15 M 1,48 M 1,48 M
Net cash 2021 6,15 M 7,91 M 7,91 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 26,1 M 33,6 M 33,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,90x
EV / Sales 2021 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 158
Free-Float 84,9%
Chart WH IRELAND GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
WH Ireland Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WH IRELAND GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Phillip Andrew Wale Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Simon James Jackson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Philip John Shelley Non-Executive Chairman
Graham Bateman Head-Compliance, Risk & MLRO
Simon Nicholas Lough Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WH IRELAND GROUP PLC-9.28%34
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED1.07%55 539
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.-6.65%11 768
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC.-17.32%7 683
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.-8.33%5 464
OLD MUTUAL LIMITED-5.42%3 737