WH Ireland : advises HomeLink Healthcare on successful private capital raise

Posted on 25 Apr 2022 by WH Ireland Capital Markets

HomeLink Healthcare's services support the transition from hospital to home-based care by stopping people being admitted to hospital, and enabling others to come home more quickly. HomeLink operates both within the NHS and for private health providers and patients.

Tony Reeves, Chairman of HomeLink Healthcare, commented:

"We were extremely impressed by the way in which WH Ireland worked on this transaction to secure a successful outcome for us in order to support our future growth plans. This investment from Foresight Group will enable us to extend our innovative clinical home care services and, in working in collaboration with the NHS, care for more patients at home. We are excited to be working in partnership with Foresight to help free up hospital beds and improve outcomes whilst providing much needed additional Hospital at Home care and address inequalities in access to community-based care."

Fraser Marshall, Head of Capital Markets at WH Ireland, commented:

"We are delighted to have secured funding for HomeLink. Proper out of hospital care is an extremely important service and we look forward to supporting HomeLink's continued growth and success."