  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  WH Ireland Group plc
  News
  Summary
    WHI   GB0009241885

WH IRELAND GROUP PLC

(WHI)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange -  03/22 03:00:00 am
45.5 GBX    --.--%
04:57aWH IRELAND : delivers successful £52m IPO & £5m fundraise for Artemis Resources
PU
03/01MARKET UPDATE : Russian Invasion of Ukraine
PU
03/01Scholium Names New CEO, CFO
MT
Summary 
Summary

WH Ireland : delivers successful £52m IPO & £5m fundraise for Artemis Resources

03/02/2022 | 04:57am EST
Posted on 02 Mar 2022 by WH Ireland Capital Markets
WH Ireland is proud to have acted as Sole Broker and Nomad to Artemis Resources in its £52m admission to AIM and £5m fundraise.

Artemis Resources is an Australian-based copper-gold developer listed on ASX and now dual listed on AIM. The company has two major projects in Western Australia, the Greater Carlow Castle gold-copper-cobalt project in the West Pilbara and the Paterson Central project in the East Pilbara.

Investors in Artemis gain exposure to a growing gold-copper resource close to infrastructure and a permitted plant site at Carlow Castle as well as the satellite structures currently being defined. Additionally, there is the blue-sky upside from exploration at Paterson Central, the licence surrounding the Havieron discovery operated by Newcrest and Greatland Gold; ground that shares the same structures, the same geology and is adjacent to one of Australia's most exciting copper-gold discoveries for decades.

Alastair Clayton, Executive Director, of Artemis Resources Limited, said: "We have received a fantastic response to our capital raise and proposed AIM-listing and have closed the book earlier than originally anticipated. From our discussions with new and existing shareholders it is clear that our strategy to provide UK and European investors a more direct route to owning our shares has been the right one. The Company is now well funded to execute its extensive drill programmes and we expect to have further updates regarding these plans very soon. Lastly I would like to thank WH Ireland and our other UK and Australian advisers for their efforts in making this AIM dual-listing a reality."

Phillip Wale, CEO of WH Ireland, said: "We are delighted to have supported Artemis Resources on their dual listing and fundraise as they enter an exciting time in the Company's development. Artemis is run by an experienced management team, with a focused strategy, and is now well-funded to deliver on its 2022 drill campaign, with drilling at Carlow Castle planned to grow the resource footprint and the recommencing of Phase One drilling at Paterson Central, an exciting 100% owned project adjacent to the world-class Havieron Discovery."

Disclaimer

W.H. Ireland Group plc published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 09:56:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
