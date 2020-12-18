WH Ireland : forms partnership with Jonathan Gold to expand private company offering in the North East

WH Ireland's Capital Markets division has seen a very positive year, with a number of public and private fundraises, new clients, and their biggest ever IPO as a sole broker.

As a continuation of this momentum, WH Ireland is delighted to announce the formation of a new partnership with Jonathan Gold to expand their private company offering in the North East of England. Jonathan relocated to the region 18 years ago, and has since been helping to introduce investors to local businesses. He is a specialist in seed and growth investment and with a background in technology development and licencing.

WH Ireland raise capital for private companies through a wide range of sources, including pre-IPO funding, EIS/VCT funds, private equity, or via their network of high-net-worth investors on the WH Ireland Investor Forum.

Jonathan commented: 'I have known WH Ireland for several years and have been impressed with their team and connections to investors. I'm really pleased to be working with them to source investment for growth businesses across the North East, Tees Valley and wider North. Their commitment to the region reflects a growing interest in the success of vibrant engineering and software companies that are a feature of the landscape here.'

Adam Pollock, Head of Corporate & Institutional Broking at WH Ireland, commented: 'The current investment climate sees continuing investor demand for growth businesses across the UK. We are delighted to extend our reach particularly into the Tees Valley and more generally the North East following our new arrangement with Jonathan Gold in his capacity as a Consultant to WH Ireland. We will be looking for both debt and equity raising roles in the region and also offering our M&A and general financial advisory to capabilities to businesses in the region.