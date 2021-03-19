Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  WH Ireland Group plc    WHI   GB0009241885

WH IRELAND GROUP PLC

(WHI)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/19 04:00:00 am
47.5 GBX   --.--%
05:52aWH IRELAND  : awarded the 2021 Suggestus 3D Award from Asset Risk Consultants
PU
03/18ARRICANO REAL ESTATE  : Temporary closure of retail shopping centres
DJ
03/17WH IRELAND  : PDMR Dealing
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

WH Ireland : awarded the 2021 Suggestus 3D Award from Asset Risk Consultants

03/19/2021 | 05:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ARC provides independent investment consulting, manager research and performance reporting to private clients, charities, family offices, professional trustees and their trusted advisers. The 3D Award enables investors to identify investment managers that have demonstrated a superior standard of transparency.

The 3D award is given after more than 30 hours of research that included a due diligence questionnaire and analysis of client performance data as well as discussions with key decision-makers, and those who support them, to understand the firm's investment processes and drivers, ensuring they are sustainable. ARC's 3D Award is a validation of WH Ireland's commitment to transparency, engagement and integrity.

Disclaimer

W.H. Ireland Group plc published this content on 19 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2021 09:51:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about WH IRELAND GROUP PLC
05:52aWH IRELAND  : awarded the 2021 Suggestus 3D Award from Asset Risk Consultants
PU
03/18ARRICANO REAL ESTATE  : Temporary closure of retail shopping centres
DJ
03/17WH IRELAND  : PDMR Dealing
PU
03/12AMTE Power Begins London Bourse Trading After $19.1 Million IPO
MT
03/11WH IRELAND  : delivers successful IPO and £13.7m placing for AMTE Power plc
PU
03/10WH IRELAND  : Grant of Options and Issue of Equity
PU
03/08WH IRELAND  : 2021 Budget update
PU
03/08THOR MINING  : Hires WH Ireland as Nominated Adviser, Joint Broker
MT
03/072021 BUDGET : what does it mean for businesses?
PU
03/032021 BUDGET : what does it mean for private clients?
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 21,5 M 29,9 M 29,9 M
Net income 2020 -3,20 M -4,46 M -4,46 M
Net Debt 2020 0,32 M 0,45 M 0,45 M
P/E ratio 2020 -5,76x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 29,1 M 40,6 M 40,6 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,36x
EV / Sales 2020 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 154
Free-Float 92,3%
Chart WH IRELAND GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
WH Ireland Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WH IRELAND GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Phillip Andrew Wale Chief Executive Officer & Director
Philip Tansey Chief Finance Officer & Director
Christopher Hardie Finance Director
Philip Shelley Non-Executive Chairman
Yen Chang Group Head-Compliance & Risk
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WH IRELAND GROUP PLC9.20%40
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED9.36%40 127
NATIXIS45.86%15 280
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.27.08%14 186
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC.39.35%8 250
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.36.29%7 167
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ