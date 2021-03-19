WH Ireland : awarded the 2021 Suggestus 3D Award from Asset Risk Consultants

ARC provides independent investment consulting, manager research and performance reporting to private clients, charities, family offices, professional trustees and their trusted advisers. The 3D Award enables investors to identify investment managers that have demonstrated a superior standard of transparency.

The 3D award is given after more than 30 hours of research that included a due diligence questionnaire and analysis of client performance data as well as discussions with key decision-makers, and those who support them, to understand the firm's investment processes and drivers, ensuring they are sustainable. ARC's 3D Award is a validation of WH Ireland's commitment to transparency, engagement and integrity.