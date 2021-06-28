Log in
WH IRELAND  : delivers successful £48m IPO & Fundraise for itim Group plc
PU
02:52aItim Group Raises $11 Million in London Float
MT
WH IRELAND  : online events
PU
WH Ireland : delivers successful £48m IPO & Fundraise for itim Group plc

06/28/2021 | 04:37am EDT
Posted on 28 Jun 2021 by Lewis Malcolm
WH Ireland is proud to have acted as Sole Broker and Nomad to itim Group in its £48m admission to AIM and fundraise.
itim is a disruptive Saas-based solutions company that has developed its own proprietary end-to-end Omni-channel modular platform, providing store-based retailers with the capability and flexibility to adapt to their customers ever evolving shopping habits. The funds raised will principally be used to take advantage of the structural shifts in the retail sector following Covid-19 to win new customers and to advance their growth strategy; and to pay outstanding consideration on a previous acquisition.

Ali Athar, CEO and Founder of itim commented 'To deliver our IPO at a time when the demand for capital from investors was intense was an incredible achievement, demonstrating both the quality of the itim business and its advisory team. It felt at times like sitting on a runway with 100s of other aeroplanes waiting to take off, and half expecting that the flights would run out of runway space. Except we knew that with the excellent 'piloting' by the WH Ireland team, it would happen. Their commitment, dedication and expertise gave us huge confidence that we would achieve our goals, which indeed we did, for which I would like to thank all those at WH Ireland and of course the supporting teams of lawyers and accountants.'

Phillip Wale, CEO of WH Ireland, commented'We were delighted to work with the itim team to help in delivering their successful IPO. The omni-channel retail space is seeing significant growth in demand as consumers change their buying habits and itim's unique solution allows retailers to pivot their business models to meet this demand. We look forward to working with the team over the coming years as they continue to progress their growth strategy.'

Disclaimer

W.H. Ireland Group plc published this content on 28 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2021 08:36:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
