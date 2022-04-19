Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. WH Smith PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SMWH   GB00B2PDGW16

WH SMITH PLC

(SMWH)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04/19 03:47:16 am EDT
1508.50 GBX   -0.56%
03:29aRetailer WH Smith suspends Funky Pigeon online orders after cyber incident
RE
02:52aWH Smith's Funky Pigeon Faces Cyber Attack
MT
02/01WH Smith PLC Appoints Marion Sears as Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Remuneration Committee
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Retailer WH Smith suspends Funky Pigeon online orders after cyber incident

04/19/2022 | 03:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A person wearing a mask leaves a WH Smith store in London

(Reuters) - British retailer WH Smith Plc said on Tuesday it has suspended orders from its online greetings card and gift business Funky Pigeon following a cyber-security incident last week.

WH Smith, which sells books, stationery, and other items at its stores in travel hubs, said no customer payment data with Funky Pigeon was compromised due to the incident, which took place on April 14.

"We are currently investigating the extent to which any personal data, specifically names, addresses, e-mail addresses and personalised card and gift designs has been accessed," WH Smith and Funky Pigeon said.

"We are also writing to all customers over the last 12 months to inform them of these issues," Funky Pigeon said.

The incident comes amid increased scrutiny on appropriate defences against cyber attacks, particularly on western financial institutions, in the wake of heightened geopolitical tensions after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February.

The company also said the incident would not have a material impact on the financial position of the group, based on a current analysis.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PIGEON CORPORATION 0.34% 2060 Delayed Quote.-6.60%
PLC S.P.A. -1.14% 1.735 Delayed Quote.-16.59%
WH SMITH PLC -1.12% 1501 Delayed Quote.2.50%
All news about WH SMITH PLC
03:29aRetailer WH Smith suspends Funky Pigeon online orders after cyber incident
RE
02:52aWH Smith's Funky Pigeon Faces Cyber Attack
MT
02/01WH Smith PLC Appoints Marion Sears as Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Remunerat..
CI
01/19LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 jumps on mining boost, Burberry's strong forecast
RE
01/19FTSE 100 Finishes Up on Wednesday as Cooler Heads Prevail
DJ
01/19FTSE Gains, Pearson Well Placed to Take Advantage of Increasing Learning Spending
DJ
01/19TONY WOOD : UK Inflation Data Could Mean 'Substantial' Rate Increases
DJ
01/19Retailer WH Smith sees recovery in coming months, flags 'small' Omicron impact
RE
01/19FTSE 100 jumps on mining boost, Burberry's strong forecast
RE
01/19Warabeya Nichiyo Sees Nine-Month Attributable Profit Surge 283%; Raises Year-End Divide..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WH SMITH PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 342 M 1 747 M 1 747 M
Net income 2022 52,2 M 68,0 M 68,0 M
Net Debt 2022 756 M 984 M 984 M
P/E ratio 2022 38,3x
Yield 2022 0,48%
Capitalization 1 981 M 2 580 M 2 580 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,04x
EV / Sales 2023 1,70x
Nbr of Employees 11 000
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart WH SMITH PLC
Duration : Period :
WH Smith PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WH SMITH PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 1 517,00 GBX
Average target price 1 923,92 GBX
Spread / Average Target 26,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carl David Cowling Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Robert James Moorhead COO, Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Henry Eric Staunton Non-Executive Chairman
Simon Emeny Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Maurice B. Thompson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WH SMITH PLC2.50%2 580
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY-4.35%25 595
ULTA BEAUTY, INC.0.85%21 750
CHEWY, INC.-32.29%16 790
L BRANDS114.90%12 447
DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC.-12.03%8 397