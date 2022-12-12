WH Smith : AGM Notice of Meeting 2023

WH Smith PLC Notice of Annual General Meeting 2023

Notice of WH Smith PLC Annual General Meeting

Dear Shareholder

I have pleasure in sending you the Notice of our Annual General Meeting ('AGM') for shareholders which will be held at the offices of Herbert Smith Freehills LLP, Exchange House, Primrose Street, London EC2A 2EG on Wednesday 18 January 2023 at 11.30am. The formal Notice of Annual General Meeting is set out on pages 3 and 4 of this document.

The AGM is an important opportunity for all shareholders to express their views by raising questions and voting.

If you would like to vote on the resolutions but cannot come to the AGM, please fill in the Form of Proxy and return it to our registrars as soon as possible. Alternatively, you can register your proxy vote electronically by logging on to www.investorcentre.co.uk/eproxy or, if you are a member of CREST, via Computershare Investor Services PLC (ID 3RA50). The registrars must receive your proxy appointment by 11.30am on Monday 16 January 2023.

Final dividend

Shareholders are being asked to approve a final dividend of 9.1p per ordinary share for the year ended 31 August 2022. If approved, the dividend will be paid on 26 January 2023 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 6 January 2023.

If you have not already done so, may I take this opportunity to encourage you to arrange to have your dividends paid directly into your bank or building society account. Mandating your dividends is more secure than receiving a cheque by post and means that you will receive cleared funds automatically on the payment date. To receive future dividends directly into your bank or building society account, please register at www.investorcentre.co.uk using your Shareholder Reference Number which is printed on your Form of Proxy or contact our registrars, Computershare Investor Services PLC, on 0371 495 0100 for more information.

Notice of publication of annual report

The WH Smith PLC Annual report 2022 has been published on the Company's website www.whsmithplc.co.uk. It can be accessed at https://www.whsmithplc.co.uk/investors/results-reports-and-presentations/annual-reportsor by going to the Company's home page, clicking on the Investors section of the website, then clicking on Results, Reports and Presentations and then clicking on Annual Reports. If you have elected to receive shareholder correspondence in hard copy, then the Annual report will accompany this Notice of Annual General Meeting. Should you wish to change your election at any time, or if you wish to request a hard copy of the Annual report, you can do so by contacting our registrars.

Explanatory notes

Explanatory notes on each of the resolutions being proposed at the AGM appear on pages 5 to 8 of this document.

Board succession planning

As set out in the Annual report, Board and senior executive succession planning has been carefully considered by the Board and Nominations Committee this year.

In February 2022, we welcomed Marion Sears onto the Board. With her extensive financial and retail expertise, Marion is a valuable member of the Board and Chair of the Remuneration Committee.

On 8 June 2022 we announced the appointment of Annette Court as a non-executive director and Chair Designate. Annette joined the Board on 1 September 2022 and will succeed me as Chair on 1 December 2022. Annette brings a wealth of experience from her Board appointments and has a strong background in financial services and technology.

Further details on Board succession planning can be found on page 66 of the 2022 Annual report.

Marion and Annette will be standing for election at the AGM for the first time this year, and you will have the opportunity to meet Marion and Annette there.

This will be my last letter to you as Chairman and I wish Annette every success as she joins the Company at a very exciting time as we recover following the pandemic.

Recommendation

The Board considers that each of the proposals detailed in this Notice of Annual General Meeting will be of benefit to and in the best interests of the Company and the shareholders as a whole. The directors intend to vote in favour of all resolutions in respect of their own beneficial holdings of ordinary shares in the Company and unanimously recommend other shareholders to do likewise.

Yours sincerely

Henry Staunton

Chairman