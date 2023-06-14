Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. WH Smith PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SMWH   GB00B2PDGW16

WH SMITH PLC

(SMWH)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:45:18 2023-06-14 am EDT
1647.00 GBX   +0.06%
03:28aWH Smith completes refinancing with GBP400 million facility
AN
02:31aWH Smith Refinances GBP363 Million Lending Facilities
MT
06/01Morgan Stanley raises ConvaTec to 'overweight'
AN
WH Smith completes refinancing with GBP400 million facility

06/14/2023 | 03:28am EDT
(Alliance News) - WH Smith PLC on Wednesday said it has completed its refinancing, with a GBP400 million revolving credit facility.

WH Smith is a books and stationary retailer that operates on UK high streets as well as in travel locations such as airports and train stations globally. It is based in London.

The company's existing GBP363 million lending facilities, which includes a GBP250 million and a GBP113 million term loan, have been cancelled and repaid.

This repayment, WH Smith said, has been funded by drawings under new facilities consisting of a GBP400 million RCF. It added that the new RCF is a sustainability linked loan finance facility.

The facility is for a five-year term with two uncommitted extension options of one year each.

The RCF has been provided by a syndicate of banks: Barclays PLC, BNP Paribas SA, Citigroup Inc, Fifth Third Bank, HSBC Holdings PLC, JPMorgan Chase & Co, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Banco Santander SA and SEB Group.

Chief Financial Officer & Chief Operating Officer Robert Moorhead said: "The new facilities, which are on improved terms, support our strategic ambitions to grow our global travel retail business. We look forward to working with our banks to deliver the significant growth opportunities in our global travel retail markets."

Shares in WH Smith were up 0.1% to 1,647.00 pence each in London early Wednesday.

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. 0.53% 3.211 Delayed Quote.13.90%
BARCLAYS PLC 0.47% 157.54 Delayed Quote.-1.11%
BNP PARIBAS 0.78% 57.17 Real-time Quote.6.44%
CITIGROUP INC. 0.50% 48.69 Delayed Quote.7.65%
FIFTH THIRD BANCORP 2.78% 26.64 Delayed Quote.-18.81%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 0.03% 610 Delayed Quote.18.21%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 0.72% 142.02 Delayed Quote.5.15%
PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. 1.14% 128.86 Delayed Quote.-19.33%
WH SMITH PLC -0.12% 1645.25 Delayed Quote.10.88%
Financials
Sales 2023 1 802 M 2 272 M 2 272 M
Net income 2023 109 M 138 M 138 M
Net Debt 2023 823 M 1 038 M 1 038 M
P/E ratio 2023 20,7x
Yield 2023 1,69%
Capitalization 2 145 M 2 704 M 2 704 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,65x
EV / Sales 2024 1,51x
Nbr of Employees 14 019
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart WH SMITH PLC
Duration : Period :
WH Smith PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WH SMITH PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 1 646,00 GBX
Average target price 1 968,46 GBX
Spread / Average Target 19,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carl David Cowling Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Robert James Moorhead COO, Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Annette Elizabeth Court Chairman
Simon Emeny Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Nicky Joy Dulieu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WH SMITH PLC10.88%2 704
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY-3.32%24 048
ULTA BEAUTY, INC.-5.40%21 161
CHEWY, INC.3.05%16 332
DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC.12.24%11 676
BATH & BODY WORKS, INC.-2.40%9 571
