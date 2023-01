The company, which has stores in travel hubs and sells everything from sandwiches to Bluetooth headphones, said total group revenue for the 20 weeks to Jan. 14 increased 41% compared to the prior year, and had risen 20% versus 2019.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil and Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)