WH Smith PLC

WH SMITH PLC

(SMWH)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

WH Smith : sees recovery in North America after pandemic-hit year

11/12/2020 | 02:57am EST
Pedestrians walk past a WH Smith shop in London

(Reuters) - WH Smith said on Thursday it has started to see signs of recovery in North America as it opens stores and secures new business, after coronavirus-led curbs led to an annual headline pretax loss for the British retailer.

The company, which sells everything from books and sandwiches to headphones, posted a headline pretax loss of 69 million pounds ($91.05 million) for the year ended Aug. 31, compared with a profit of 155 million pounds last year.

Founded more than 200 years ago as a news vendor in London, WH Smith expanded at a host of major airports to take advantage of rising passenger numbers, before the COVID-19 pandemic decimated global demand for travel earlier this year.

"While passenger numbers continue to be significantly impacted in the UK, our North American business, where 85% of passengers are domestic, is beginning to see some encouraging signs of recovery," said Chief Executive Officer Carl Cowling.

The company said it would continue to have sufficient liquidity headroom in its existing facilities, even in the worst-case scenario, which assumes a further two-month lockdown in addition to the ongoing four-week lockdown in the UK.

WH Smith in August forecast full-year headline pretax loss of between 70 million pounds and 75 million pounds, and said it could cut up to 1,500 jobs as part of a restructuring of its UK store operations.

The retailer, which currently has 558 high-street stores and 243 travel stores open, including 206 post offices and 135 hospital stores, said it expects underlying cash burn for November to be about 20 million pounds.

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

Financials
Sales 2020 991 M 1 307 M 1 307 M
Net income 2020 -89,2 M -118 M -118 M
Net Debt 2020 510 M 673 M 673 M
P/E ratio 2020 -20,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 893 M 2 498 M 2 497 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,42x
EV / Sales 2021 2,18x
Nbr of Employees 13 024
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart WH SMITH PLC
Duration : Period :
WH Smith PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WH SMITH PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 1 411,00 GBX
Last Close Price 1 450,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 24,1%
Spread / Average Target -2,69%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carl David Cowling Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Henry Eric Staunton Non-Executive Chairman
Robert James Moorhead COO, Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Annemarie Verna Florence Durbin Independent Non-Executive Director
Suzanne Claire Baxter Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WH SMITH PLC-44.23%2 498
CHEWY, INC.120.55%26 334
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY38.94%15 499
ULTA BEAUTY0.90%14 386
NEXT PLC-3.48%11 400
GRANDVISION N.V.-8.46%7 491
