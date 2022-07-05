Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. WHA Business Complex Freehold and Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WHABT   TH6900010005

WHA BUSINESS COMPLEX FREEHOLD AND LEASEHOLD REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(WHABT)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-07-03
9.100 THB    0.00%
10:23aWHA BUSINESS COMPLEX FREEHOLD AND LEASEHOLD REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Net Asset Value per Unit Report as at 31 May 2022
PU
06/29WHA BUSINESS COMPLEX FREEHOLD AND LEASEHOLD REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Publication of Invitation of Annual General Meeting for the year 2022 and Annual Report for the year 2021 on WHABT's website
PU
06/07WHA BUSINESS COMPLEX FREEHOLD AND LEASEHOLD REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Net Asset Value per Unit Report as at 30 April 2022
PU
Summary

WHA Business Complex Freehold and Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust : Net Asset Value per Unit Report as at 31 May 2022

07/05/2022 | 10:23am EDT
Headline:

Net Asset Value per Unit Report as at 31 May 2022

Security Symbol:

WHABT

Announcement Details

Report on Net Assets Value (NAV) per unit

Subject

Report NAV

Name

WHA BUSINESS COMPLEX FREEHOLD AND LEASEHOLD REAL

ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST (WHABT)

NAV as of

31-May-2022

Net Assets Value (Baht per unit)

10.9938

Net Assets Value (Baht)

2,220,751,766.19

Total Assets Value (Baht)

2,812,934,050.17

Balance Units (Units)

202,000,000.0000

Signature _________________

( Mr. Anuwat Jarukornsakul)

Chief Executive Officer

Authorized to sign on behalf of the

company

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

WHA Business Complex Freehold and Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 05 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2022 14:22:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
