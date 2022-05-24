WHA Business Complex Freehold and Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust : Notification of the Assets Appraisal Value Report of WHA Business Complex Freehold and Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust for Year 2022

No. REM-BT006/2022 - EN

24 May 2022 To: President Stock Exchange of Thailand Re: Notification of the Assets Appraisal Value Report of WHA Business Complex Freehold and Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust for Year 2022

WHA Real Estate Management Co., Ltd., the REIT Manager would like to notify the appraisal details of the assets of WHA Business Complex Freehold and Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust as follows:

1. SJ Infinite I Business Complex Project