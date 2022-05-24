Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Thailand
  Stock Exchange of Thailand
  WHA Business Complex Freehold and Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust
  News
  Summary
    WHABT   TH6900010005

WHA BUSINESS COMPLEX FREEHOLD AND LEASEHOLD REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(WHABT)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  05-22
9.100 THB   -0.55%
09:29aWHA BUSINESS COMPLEX FREEHOLD AND LEASEHOLD REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Financial Statement Yearly 2022 (Audited)
PU
03/04WHA BUSINESS COMPLEX FREEHOLD AND LEASEHOLD REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Net Asset Value per Unit Report as at 31 January 2022
PU
02/08WHA Business Complex Freehold and Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Dividend for the Period From 1 October 2021 to 31 December 2021, Payable on 8 March 2022
CI
Summary 
Summary

WHA Business Complex Freehold and Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust : Notification of the Assets Appraisal Value Report of WHA Business Complex Freehold and Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust for Year 2022

05/24/2022 | 10:49am EDT
No. REM-BT006/2022 - EN

24 May 2022

To:

President

Stock Exchange of Thailand

Re:

Notification of the Assets Appraisal Value Report of WHA Business Complex Freehold and Leasehold Real

Estate Investment Trust for Year 2022

WHA Real Estate Management Co., Ltd., the REIT Manager would like to notify the appraisal details of the assets of WHA Business Complex Freehold and Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust as follows:

1. SJ Infinite I Business Complex Project

Name of Appraiser:

Bangkok Property Appraisal Co., Ltd. approved by the Securities and Exchange

Commission

Objective:

For public purpose

Appraisal Criteria:

Market value according to the current lease agreement and Property Manager

Appointment Agreement

Appraisal Method:

Income Approach by using Discounted Cash Flow Approach

Valuation Date:

March 1, 2022

Appraisal Value:

Baht 2,271,000,000

Assumptions of Appraisal by Using the Income Approach

Assumption

2022

Bangkok Property Appraisal Co.,Ltd.

Appraisal Method

Discounted Cash Flow Approach (Income Approach)

Valuation Period

Freehold

Growth of Market Rental and Service

Increase 10.00% every 3 years

Rates

Discount Rate

9.00%

Capitalization Rate

7.00%

2. Bangna Business Complex Project

Name of Appraiser:

Bangkok Property Appraisal Co.,Ltd. approved by the Securities and Exchange

Commission

Objective:

For public purpose

Appraisal Criteria:

Market value according to the current lease agreement and Property Manager

Appointment Agreement

Appraisal Method:

Income Approach by using Discounted Cash Flow Approach

Valuation Date:

March 1, 2022

Appraisal Value:

Baht 334,000,000

Assumptions of Appraisal by Using the Income Approach

Assumption

2022

Bangkok Property Appraisal Co.,Ltd.

Appraisal Method

Discounted Cash Flow Approach (Income Approach)

Valuation Period

Leasehold

Growth of Market Rental

Increase 10.00% every 3 years

and Service Rates

Discount Rate

10.00%

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours sincerely,

(Mr. Anuwat Jarukornsakul)

Chief Executive Officer

WHA Real Estate Management Co., Ltd.

REIT Manager

Disclaimer

WHA Business Complex Freehold and Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 24 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2022 14:48:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
