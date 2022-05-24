WHA Business Complex Freehold and Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust : Notification of the Assets Appraisal Value Report of WHA Business Complex Freehold and Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust for Year 2022
05/24/2022 | 10:49am EDT
No. REM-BT006/2022 - EN
24 May 2022
To:
President
Stock Exchange of Thailand
Re:
Notification of the Assets Appraisal Value Report of WHA Business Complex Freehold and Leasehold Real
Estate Investment Trust for Year 2022
WHA Real Estate Management Co., Ltd., the REIT Manager would like to notify the appraisal details of the assets of WHA Business Complex Freehold and Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust as follows:
1. SJ Infinite I Business Complex Project
Name of Appraiser:
Bangkok Property Appraisal Co., Ltd. approved by the Securities and Exchange
Commission
Objective:
For public purpose
Appraisal Criteria:
Market value according to the current lease agreement and Property Manager
Appointment Agreement
Appraisal Method:
Income Approach by using Discounted Cash Flow Approach
Valuation Date:
March 1, 2022
Appraisal Value:
Baht 2,271,000,000
Assumptions of Appraisal by Using the Income Approach
Assumption
2022
Bangkok Property Appraisal Co.,Ltd.
Appraisal Method
Discounted Cash Flow Approach (Income Approach)
Valuation Period
Freehold
Growth of Market Rental and Service
Increase 10.00% every 3 years
Rates
Discount Rate
9.00%
Capitalization Rate
7.00%
2. Bangna Business Complex Project
Name of Appraiser:
Bangkok Property Appraisal Co.,Ltd. approved by the Securities and Exchange
Commission
Objective:
For public purpose
Appraisal Criteria:
Market value according to the current lease agreement and Property Manager
Appointment Agreement
Appraisal Method:
Income Approach by using Discounted Cash Flow Approach
Valuation Date:
March 1, 2022
Appraisal Value:
Baht 334,000,000
Assumptions of Appraisal by Using the Income Approach
