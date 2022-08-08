WHA Business Complex Freehold and Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust : Publication of the 1st Quarterly Report of the Year 2022/2023 of WHA Business Complex Freehold and Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust on WHABT's website

No. REM-BT017/2022 - EN
8 August 2022
Re:
Publication of the 1st Quarterly Report of the Year 2022/2023 of WHA Business Complex Freehold
and Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust on WHABT's website
To:
President
The Stock Exchange of Thailand
As WHA Real Estate Management Company Limited (the "Company"), as the REIT Manager of WHA Business Complex Freehold and Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust ("WHABT Trust") informs that the 1st Quarterly Report of the Year 2022/2023 has been posted on WHABT's website at https://investor-th.whabt.com/slides_quarterly.htmlsince 8 August 2022.
Please be informed accordingly,
Yours respectfully,
(Mr. Anuwat Jarukornsakul)
Chief Executive Officer
WHA Real Estate Management Company Limited
REIT Manager
