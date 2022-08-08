Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Thailand
  Stock Exchange of Thailand
  WHA Business Complex Freehold and Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust
  News
  7. Summary
    WHABT   TH6900010005

WHA BUSINESS COMPLEX FREEHOLD AND LEASEHOLD REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(WHABT)
  Report
Summary 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

WHA Business Complex Freehold and Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust : Publication of the 1st Quarterly Report of the Year 2022/2023 of WHA Business Complex Freehold and Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust on WHABT's website

08/08/2022 | 10:15am EDT
No. REM-BT017/2022 - EN

8 August 2022

Re:

Publication of the 1st Quarterly Report of the Year 2022/2023 of WHA Business Complex Freehold

and Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust on WHABT's website

To:

President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

As WHA Real Estate Management Company Limited (the "Company"), as the REIT Manager of WHA Business Complex Freehold and Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust ("WHABT Trust") informs that the 1st Quarterly Report of the Year 2022/2023 has been posted on WHABT's website at https://investor-th.whabt.com/slides_quarterly.htmlsince 8 August 2022.

Please be informed accordingly,

Yours respectfully,

(Mr. Anuwat Jarukornsakul)

Chief Executive Officer

WHA Real Estate Management Company Limited

REIT Manager

Disclaimer

WHA Business Complex Freehold and Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 08 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2022 14:14:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
