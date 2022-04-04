Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. WHA Premium Growth Freehold And Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WHART   TH6141010004

WHA PREMIUM GROWTH FREEHOLD AND LEASEHOLD REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(WHART)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

WHA Premium Growth Freehold And Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust : Net Asset Value per Unit Report as at 28 February 2022

04/04/2022 | 09:07am EDT
Date/Time
04 Apr 2022 19:54:06
Headline
Net Asset Value per Unit Report as at 28 February 2022
Symbol
WHART
Source
WHART
Full Detailed News 
                Report on Net Assets Value (NAV) per unit

Subject                                  : Report NAV
Name                                     : WHA PREMIUM GROWTH FREEHOLD AND 
LEASEHOLD REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST (WHART)
NAV as of                                : 28-Feb-2022
Net Assets Value (Baht per unit)         : 11.0813
Net Assets Value (Baht)                  : 33,968,613,508.70
Total Assets Value (Baht)                : 48,556,413,958.95
Balance Units (Units)                    : 3,065,395,883.0000
Authorized to sign on behalf of the      : Mr. Anuwat Jarukornsakul
company
Position                                 : Chief Executive Officer
Remark                                   :
As of 28 February 2022, WHART Trust had an outstanding of deferred expenses from
the fund set-up or capital increase in a total amount of Baht 131.43 million.
If those deferred expenses were fully recognized, the net assets would be Baht
33,837.18 million or 11.0384 Baht per unit.
______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

WHA Premium Growth Freehold and Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 13:06:37 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
