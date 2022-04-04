WHA Premium Growth Freehold And Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust : Net Asset Value per Unit Report as at 28 February 2022

Report on Net Assets Value (NAV) per unit Subject : Report NAV Name : WHA PREMIUM GROWTH FREEHOLD AND LEASEHOLD REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST (WHART) NAV as of : 28-Feb-2022 Net Assets Value (Baht per unit) : 11.0813 Net Assets Value (Baht) : 33,968,613,508.70 Total Assets Value (Baht) : 48,556,413,958.95 Balance Units (Units) : 3,065,395,883.0000 Authorized to sign on behalf of the : Mr. Anuwat Jarukornsakul company Position : Chief Executive Officer Remark : As of 28 February 2022, WHART Trust had an outstanding of deferred expenses from the fund set-up or capital increase in a total amount of Baht 131.43 million. If those deferred expenses were fully recognized, the net assets would be Baht 33,837.18 million or 11.0384 Baht per unit. ______________________________________________________________________ This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.