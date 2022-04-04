WHA Premium Growth Freehold And Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust : Net Asset Value per Unit Report as at 28 February 2022
04/04/2022 | 09:07am EDT
04 Apr 2022 19:54:06
Net Asset Value per Unit Report as at 28 February 2022
WHART
WHART
Report on Net Assets Value (NAV) per unit
Subject : Report NAV
Name : WHA PREMIUM GROWTH FREEHOLD AND
LEASEHOLD REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST (WHART)
NAV as of : 28-Feb-2022
Net Assets Value (Baht per unit) : 11.0813
Net Assets Value (Baht) : 33,968,613,508.70
Total Assets Value (Baht) : 48,556,413,958.95
Balance Units (Units) : 3,065,395,883.0000
Authorized to sign on behalf of the : Mr. Anuwat Jarukornsakul
company
Position : Chief Executive Officer
Remark :
As of 28 February 2022, WHART Trust had an outstanding of deferred expenses from
the fund set-up or capital increase in a total amount of Baht 131.43 million.
If those deferred expenses were fully recognized, the net assets would be Baht
33,837.18 million or 11.0384 Baht per unit.
