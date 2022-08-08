WHA Premium Growth Freehold And Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust : Notification of the 34th dividend payment and the book closing date

No. REMS033/2022 - EN

8 August 2022 Re: Notification of the 34th dividend payment and the book closing date of WHA Premium Growth Freehold and Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust To: President Stock Exchange of Thailand

The Meeting of the Board of Directors of WHA Real Estate Management Co., Ltd. ("Company") in its capacity of the REIT Manager of WHA Premium Growth Freehold and Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust ("WHART Trust") on 8 August 2022 passed a resolution as follows:

1. Approve to pay the dividend at the rate of Baht 0.1920 per trust unit, from the performance from 1 April 2022 to 30 June 2022. The date scheduled for dividend payment from those performances mentioned above is 2 September 2022.

2. The book closing date to determine the right to receive the dividend is 19 August 2022.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours sincerely,

(Mr. Anuwat Jarukornsakul)

Chief Executive Officer

WHA Real Estate Management Co., Ltd.

REIT Manager