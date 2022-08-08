Log in
    WHART   TH6141010004

WHA PREMIUM GROWTH FREEHOLD AND LEASEHOLD REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(WHART)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-08-04
10.70 THB    0.00%
10:15aWHA PREMIUM GROWTH FREEHOLD AND LEASEHOLD REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Notification of the 34th dividend payment and the book closing date
PU
09:55aWHA PREMIUM GROWTH FREEHOLD AND LEASEHOLD REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Notification of the Asset Appraisal Value of WHA Premium Growth Freehold and Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust for April 2022 (1/2022)
PU
09:55aWHA PREMIUM GROWTH FREEHOLD AND LEASEHOLD REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Publication of the 2nd Quarterly Report of the Year 2022 of WHA Premium Growth Freehold and Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust on WHART's website
PU
WHA Premium Growth Freehold And Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust : Notification of the 34th dividend payment and the book closing date

08/08/2022 | 10:15am EDT
No. REMS033/2022 - EN

8 August 2022

Re:

Notification of the 34th dividend payment and the book closing date of WHA Premium Growth

Freehold and Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust

To:

President

Stock Exchange of Thailand

The Meeting of the Board of Directors of WHA Real Estate Management Co., Ltd. ("Company") in its capacity of the REIT Manager of WHA Premium Growth Freehold and Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust ("WHART Trust") on 8 August 2022 passed a resolution as follows:

1. Approve to pay the dividend at the rate of Baht 0.1920 per trust unit, from the performance from 1 April 2022 to 30 June 2022. The date scheduled for dividend payment from those performances mentioned above is 2 September 2022.

2. The book closing date to determine the right to receive the dividend is 19 August 2022.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours sincerely,

(Mr. Anuwat Jarukornsakul)

Chief Executive Officer

WHA Real Estate Management Co., Ltd.

REIT Manager

Disclaimer

WHA Premium Growth Freehold and Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 08 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2022 14:14:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
