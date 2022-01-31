Wharf : Omicron outbreak swept Hong Kong bringing COVID-19 to 5th wave, Wharf for the third round gives additional HK$5 million to support grass-root families hard

For Immediate Release

Omicron outbreak sweeps Hong Kong bringing COVID-19 to 5th wave Wharf for the third round gives additional HK$5 million

to support grass-root families hard hit by the pandemic

31st January, 2022, Hong Kong--The Wharf Group ("Wharf") announces today that "Wharf Emergency Relief Fund" pledges an additional HK$5 million donation to provide a one-off cash subsidy to the grass-root families who are suffering from serious financial difficulties due to job loss, salary cut or no-pay leave resulting from the recent COVID-19 outbreak in Hong Kong. The donation is made via The Community Chest Rainbow Fund. People in need can contact the Community Chest's member agencies to apply.

The said donation is the third round following the first in June 2020 where Wharf also pledged HK$5 million which was fully disbursed in three months via The Community Chest and its member agencies to nearly 600 families, which were mostly from catering, construction and transport sectors. Each successful case received a subsidy of $8,000 or more per applicant's eligibility. According to the Chest, recipients mainly spent the subsidy as a relief on bread-and-butter expenses.

"Hong Kong's fifth wave of COVID-19 has again hammered various industries and upended people's livelihoods, particularly the people of humble backgrounds. We sincerely hope that the third round of donation pledge allows eligible applicants to breathe a sigh of relief for the time being," said Mr Stephen Ng, Chairman and Managing Director, The Wharf Group.

In March 2021, the Group also donated HK$5 million to Project WeCan Foundation and gave instant relief for students and their families of WeCan schools who were financially hard-hit due to the pandemic.