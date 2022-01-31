Wharf : Omicron outbreak swept Hong Kong bringing COVID-19 to 5th wave, Wharf for the third round gives additional HK$5 million to support grass-root families hard

For Immediate Release
Omicron outbreak sweeps Hong Kong bringing COVID-19 to 5th wave Wharf for the third round gives additional HK$5 million
to support grass-root families hard hit by the pandemic
31st January, 2022, Hong Kong--The Wharf Group ("Wharf") announces today that "Wharf Emergency Relief Fund" pledges an additional HK$5 million donation to provide a one-off cash subsidy to the grass-root families who are suffering from serious financial difficulties due to job loss, salary cut or no-pay leave resulting from the recent COVID-19 outbreak in Hong Kong. The donation is made via The Community Chest Rainbow Fund. People in need can contact the Community Chest's member agencies to apply.
The said donation is the third round following the first in June 2020 where Wharf also pledged HK$5 million which was fully disbursed in three months via The Community Chest and its member agencies to nearly 600 families, which were mostly from catering, construction and transport sectors. Each successful case received a subsidy of $8,000 or more per applicant's eligibility. According to the Chest, recipients mainly spent the subsidy as a relief on bread-and-butter expenses.
"Hong Kong's fifth wave of COVID-19 has again hammered various industries and upended people's livelihoods, particularly the people of humble backgrounds. We sincerely hope that the third round of donation pledge allows eligible applicants to breathe a sigh of relief for the time being," said Mr Stephen Ng, Chairman and Managing Director, The Wharf Group.
In March 2021, the Group also donated HK$5 million to Project WeCan Foundation and gave instant relief for students and their families of WeCan schools who were financially hard-hit due to the pandemic.
Backed by a long standing mission of "Building for Tomorrow", the Wharf Group strives to contribute to the sustainability of the community in which we operate and to overcome the unprecedented challenges ahead with Hong Kong.
About The Wharf Group
Founded in 1886 with Hong Kong as its base, The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (stock code: 0004) is the 17th company incorporated in Hong Kong and a premier company with strong connection to the history of Hong Kong. The Group's businesses currently comprise Investment Properties, Hotels and Development Properties in Hong Kong and mainland China. Other businesses include Logistics Infrastructure through Modern Terminals and Hong Kong Air Cargo Terminals.
Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (stock code: 1997) is a Hang Seng Index constituent stock on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and one of the largest real estate companies in Hong Kong. It holds a portfolio of premier quality assets in Hong Kong including Harbour City, Times Square and The Murray, Hong Kong and operates the internationally acclaimed "Star" Ferry.
Over the years, the Group upholds a mission of "Building for Tomorrow" and extends it to the "Business-in-Community" ("BIC") pursuit. With the flagship school improvement programme "Project WeCan" growing from strength to strength, the Group supports a series of BIC initiatives with an aim of promoting BIC and bringing benefits to different segments of society in Hong Kong and the Mainland. The Group has received a host of awards for its business achievements and contributions to the community. Please visit: www.wharfholdings.comand www.wharfreic.comfor more details.
####