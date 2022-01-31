Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Wharf (Holdings) Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4   HK0004000045

WHARF (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

(4)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wharf : Omicron outbreak swept Hong Kong bringing COVID-19 to 5th wave, Wharf for the third round gives additional HK$5 million to support grass-root families hard

01/31/2022 | 12:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For Immediate Release

Omicron outbreak sweeps Hong Kong bringing COVID-19 to 5th wave Wharf for the third round gives additional HK$5 million

to support grass-root families hard hit by the pandemic

31st January, 2022, Hong Kong--The Wharf Group ("Wharf") announces today that "Wharf Emergency Relief Fund" pledges an additional HK$5 million donation to provide a one-off cash subsidy to the grass-root families who are suffering from serious financial difficulties due to job loss, salary cut or no-pay leave resulting from the recent COVID-19 outbreak in Hong Kong. The donation is made via The Community Chest Rainbow Fund. People in need can contact the Community Chest's member agencies to apply.

The said donation is the third round following the first in June 2020 where Wharf also pledged HK$5 million which was fully disbursed in three months via The Community Chest and its member agencies to nearly 600 families, which were mostly from catering, construction and transport sectors. Each successful case received a subsidy of $8,000 or more per applicant's eligibility. According to the Chest, recipients mainly spent the subsidy as a relief on bread-and-butter expenses.

"Hong Kong's fifth wave of COVID-19 has again hammered various industries and upended people's livelihoods, particularly the people of humble backgrounds. We sincerely hope that the third round of donation pledge allows eligible applicants to breathe a sigh of relief for the time being," said Mr Stephen Ng, Chairman and Managing Director, The Wharf Group.

In March 2021, the Group also donated HK$5 million to Project WeCan Foundation and gave instant relief for students and their families of WeCan schools who were financially hard-hit due to the pandemic.

Backed by a long standing mission of "Building for Tomorrow", the Wharf Group strives to contribute to the sustainability of the community in which we operate and to overcome the unprecedented challenges ahead with Hong Kong.

About The Wharf Group

Founded in 1886 with Hong Kong as its base, The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (stock code: 0004) is the 17th company incorporated in Hong Kong and a premier company with strong connection to the history of Hong Kong. The Group's businesses currently comprise Investment Properties, Hotels and Development Properties in Hong Kong and mainland China. Other businesses include Logistics Infrastructure through Modern Terminals and Hong Kong Air Cargo Terminals.

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (stock code: 1997) is a Hang Seng Index constituent stock on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and one of the largest real estate companies in Hong Kong. It holds a portfolio of premier quality assets in Hong Kong including Harbour City, Times Square and The Murray, Hong Kong and operates the internationally acclaimed "Star" Ferry.

Over the years, the Group upholds a mission of "Building for Tomorrow" and extends it to the "Business-in-Community" ("BIC") pursuit. With the flagship school improvement programme "Project WeCan" growing from strength to strength, the Group supports a series of BIC initiatives with an aim of promoting BIC and bringing benefits to different segments of society in Hong Kong and the Mainland. The Group has received a host of awards for its business achievements and contributions to the community. Please visit: www.wharfholdings.comand www.wharfreic.comfor more details.

####

Disclaimer

The Wharf (Holdings) Ltd. published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 05:30:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WHARF (HOLDINGS) LIMITED
2021WHARF : celebrates the Group's milestone in mainland China with the launch of IFS brand vi..
PU
2021WHARF : Receives the Second Top Donor Award from The Community Chest for the 2020/21 Campa..
PU
2021Hyatt and The Wharf Announce Plans for a New Park Hyatt Hotel in Changsha; Park Hyatt C..
AQ
2021WHARF : Park Hyatt to Crown Luxury Collection in Changsha Icon IFS
PU
2021WHARF : Park Hyatt to Crown Luxuy Collection in Changsha Icon IFS
PU
2021WHARF (HOLDINGS) LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2021WHARF : Swings to Profit in H1 as Revenue Surges 122%
MT
2021WHARF : Interim Results 2021 Results Presentation
PU
2021WHARF : 2020 Interim Results Announcement
PU
20212021 INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT : Special Notes to Editors - Image
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WHARF (HOLDINGS) LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 24 033 M 3 082 M 3 082 M
Net income 2021 4 131 M 530 M 530 M
Net Debt 2021 36 049 M 4 623 M 4 623 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,0x
Yield 2021 1,74%
Capitalization 82 666 M 10 607 M 10 602 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,94x
EV / Sales 2022 5,03x
Nbr of Employees 6 700
Free-Float -
Chart WHARF (HOLDINGS) LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Wharf (Holdings) Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHARF (HOLDINGS) LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 27,05 HKD
Average target price 26,08 HKD
Spread / Average Target -3,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tin Hoi Ng Chairman & Managing Director
Yiu Cheung Tsui Vice Chairman & Group Chief Financial Officer
Kwan Yiu Chen Independent Non-Executive Director
Kang Fang Independent Non-Executive Director
Hans Michael Jebsen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WHARF (HOLDINGS) LIMITED12.94%10 607
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED0.37%35 306
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED23.02%35 191
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED11.28%33 398
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED24.32%32 231
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.0.45%29 544