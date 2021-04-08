Wharf : Re-election of Directors, General Mandates for Buy-back and Issue of Shares, Adoption of New Articles and Association and Notice of Annual General Meeting 04/08/2021 | 06:38am EDT Send by mail :

IMPORTANT Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular. THE WHARF (HOLDINGS) LIMITED (Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability) (Stock Code: 4) Directors: Registered Office: Mr. Stephen T. H. Ng (Chairman and Managing Director) 16th Floor, Ocean Centre, Mr. Andrew O. K. Chow (Deputy Chairman Harbour City, Canton Road, and Executive Director) Kowloon, Ms. Doreen Y. F. Lee (Vice Chairman Hong Kong and Executive Director) Mr. Paul Y. C. Tsui (Vice Chairman, Executive Director and Group Chief Financial Officer) Mr. Kevin K. P. Chan Ms. Y. T. Leng (Non-executive Director) Independent Non-executive Directors: Professor Edward K. Y. Chen, GBS, CBE, JP Mr. Vincent K. Fang, GBS, JP Mr. Hans Michael Jebsen, BBS Ms. Elizabeth Law, MH, JP Mr. Richard Y. S. Tang, SBS, JP Ms. Nancy S. L. Tse, JP Mr. David Muir Turnbull 9 April 2021 PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING To safeguard the health and safety of the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") and to prevent the spread of the COVID-19, the following precautionary measures will be implemented at the Annual General Meeting: Compulsory body temperature check Compulsory wearing of surgical face mask No provision of refreshment or souvenirs In light of the continuing risks posed by the COVID-19, the Company strongly recommends the Shareholders to exercise their voting rights by appointing the Chairman of the Annual General Meeting as their proxy instead of attending the Annual General Meeting in person. - 1 - The Wharf (Holdings) Limited To the Shareholders Dear Sir or Madam, RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS, GENERAL MANDATES FOR BUY-BACK AND ISSUE OF SHARES, ADOPTION OF NEW ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION, AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING The purpose of this circular is to provide you with the information in connection with the ordinary and special resolutions to be proposed at the forthcoming annual general meeting of The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (the " Company "; together with its subsidiaries, the " Group ") to be held on 11 May 2021 (the " AGM ") to, inter alia : (i) re-elect retiring directors of the Company; (ii) grant general mandates to buy back shares and to issue new shares of the Company; and (iii) adopt a revised set of articles of association (the " New Articles ") to substitute the existing articles of association (the " Existing Articles ") of the Company. Seven directors of the Company (the " Directors ") are due to retire from the board of Directors (the " Board ") at the AGM. One of the retiring directors, Ms. Doreen Y. F. Lee, has decided not to stand for re-election. The other six retiring directors, namely, Ms. Y. T. Leng, Professor Edward K. Y. Chen, Ms. Elizabeth Law, Mr. Richard Y. S. Tang, Ms. Nancy S. L. Tse and Mr. David Muir Turnbull (together, the " Re-election Directors "), being eligible, offer themselves for re-election at the AGM. The proposed re-election of the Re-election Directors will be voted by the Shareholders under separate resolutions.

The Re-election Directors, after their re-election at the AGM, will not have any fixed term of service with the Company but are subject to retirement by rotation from the Board at annual general meetings of the Company at least once every three years in accordance with the articles of association of the Company. So far as the Directors are aware, save as disclosed below, as at 31 March 2021 (being the latest practicable date for determining the relevant information in this circular) (the " Latest Practicable Date "), (i) none of the Re-election Directors had any interest (within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the laws of Hong Kong) (the " SFO ")) in the securities of the Company; (ii) none of the Re-election Directors held, or in the past three years held, any directorship in any listed public company or held any other major appointments or qualifications; (iii) none of the Re-election Directors had any relationship with any other Directors, senior management or any substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company; and (iv) in relation to the proposed re-election of the Re-election Directors, there is no information which is discloseable pursuant to any of the requirements under Rules 13.51(2)(h) to 13.51(2)(v) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the " Listing Rules ") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the " Stock Exchange "), and there is no other matter which needs to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders.

Relevant information relating to the Re-election Directors is set out in Appendix I to this circular. 2 - The Wharf (Holdings) Limited Recommendations to the Board for the proposed re-election of Professor Edward K. Y. Chen, Ms. Elizabeth Law, Mr. Richard Y. S. Tang, Ms. Nancy S. L. Tse and Mr. David Muir Turnbull as Independent Non-executive Directors ("INED(s)") were made by the Nomination Committee of the Company, after having reviewed their suitability according to the assessment criteria as set out in the Nomination Policy adopted by the Company which includes, inter alia, the independence guidelines as set out in Rule 3.13 of the Listing Rules. The Board, taking into account their past contributions to the Company and their individual attributes enhancing the Board's diversity and optimal composition (details as set out in their respective biography in Appendix I hereto), accepted the recommendations from the Nomination Committee of the Company and recommend to the Shareholders the proposed re-election of Professor Edward K. Y. Chen, Ms. Elizabeth Law, Mr. Richard Y. S. Tang, Ms. Nancy S. L. Tse and Mr. David Muir Turnbull as INEDs at the AGM. At the annual general meeting of the Company held on 8 May 2020, ordinary resolutions were passed giving general mandates to the Directors (i) to buy back shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange representing up to 10% of the number of shares in issue of the Company as at 8 May 2020; and (ii) to allot, issue and deal with shares of the Company subject to a restriction that the aggregate number of shares allotted or agreed to be allotted must not exceed the aggregate of (a) 20% of the number of shares in issue of the Company as at 8 May 2020, and

(b) (authorised by a separate ordinary resolution as required by the Listing Rules) the number of any shares bought back by the Company since the granting of the general mandate for issue of shares. Pursuant to the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the laws of Hong Kong) (the "Companies Ordinance") and the Listing Rules, these general mandates will lapse at the conclusion of the AGM, unless renewed at that meeting. As such, resolutions will be proposed at the AGM to renew the mandates mentioned above. An explanatory statement as required under the Listing Rules to provide the requisite information in connection with the proposed buy-back mandate is set out in Appendix II to this circular. Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 9 March 2021. In order to provide flexibility to give Shareholders the option of attending general meetings remotely through electronic means if necessary or appropriate, the Board proposes to amend the Existing Articles. The amendments also explicitly set out other related powers of the Board and the chairman of general meetings, including making arrangements for attendance as well as ensuring the security and orderly conduct of such general meetings. Other amendments to the Existing Articles are also proposed to effect corresponding changes as well as for house-keeping purposes. The Board proposes to adopt the New Articles in substitution for, and to the exclusion of, the Existing Articles.

A summary of the major changes brought about by the proposed adoption of the New Articles are set out below:

1. to allow all general meetings (including, inter alia , annual general meeting, any adjourned meeting or postponed meeting) to be held as a physical meeting in any part of the world and at one or more locations, or as a hybrid meeting or (to the extent permitted by and subject to due compliance with the Companies Ordinance, the Listing Rules and other applicable laws, rules and regulations) an electronic meeting, as may be determined by the Board; 3 - The Wharf (Holdings) Limited to insert the definitions of "electronic communication", "electronic means", "electronic meeting", "hybrid meeting", "Meeting Location", "physical meeting" and "Principal Meeting Place", and making corresponding changes to the relevant articles; to include the additional details to be specified in a notice of general meeting in light of allowing general meetings to be held at more than one meeting location, or as a hybrid meeting or an electronic meeting; to provide that the chairman of the general meeting may, with the consent of the meeting at which a quorum is present, adjourn the meeting from time to time (or indefinitely) and/or from place to place(s) and/or from one form to another (physical meeting or hybrid meeting or (to the extent permitted by and subject to due compliance with the Companies Ordinance, the Listing Rules and other applicable laws, rules and regulations) electronic meeting); to provide for the proceedings of general meetings which are held at one or more locations, or as hybrid meetings or electronic meetings, and the powers of the Board and the chairman of the meeting in relation thereto; to provide that votes may be cast by such means, electronic or otherwise, as the Board or the chairman of the meeting may determine; to provide that the chairman of a general meeting may determine that the results of a poll, if certified by scrutineer(s) appointed by the Company or the chairman of the general meeting or a Director or the company secretary of the Company, shall be published on the Company's website without the requirement for the results being declared at the meeting or adjourned meeting or postponed meeting. The publication on the Company's website of the results of the relevant poll, and an entry to that effect in the minutes of the proceedings of the Company, shall be conclusive evidence of such fact; to provide that if the Board in its absolute discretion determines, the instrument appointing a proxy may be contained in an electronic communication, and the Company may, at its absolute discretion, designate from time to time an electronic address or an electronic means of submission for the receipt of any document or information relating to proxies for a general meeting; to insert the definition of "close associate" and make corresponding changes (including amendments to provide that a Director shall not vote (nor be counted in the quorum) on any Board resolution approving any contract or arrangement or any other proposal in which he or any of his close associates (and where required by the Listing Rules, his other associates) is/are materially interested), for alignment with the requirements under the Listing Rules; and to make other house-keeping amendments, and make consequential amendments in line with the above amendments to the Existing Articles. 4 - The Wharf (Holdings) Limited Please refer to Appendix III to this circular for further particulars relating to the proposed changes to the Existing Articles brought about by the adoption of the New Articles. The legal advisers of the Company as to Hong Kong law have confirmed to the Company that the proposed amendments to the articles of association conform with the relevant parts of Appendix 3 to the Listing Rules and, on the whole, are not inconsistent with the Listing Rules and the laws of Hong Kong. In addition, the Company has confirmed to the Stock Exchange that there is nothing unusual about the proposed amendments to the articles of association for a company listed in Hong Kong. A copy of the New Articles showing all changes made to the Existing Articles will be available for inspection during normal business hours on any weekday (except public holidays) at the registered office of the Company in Hong Kong at 16th Floor, Ocean Centre, Harbour City, Canton Road, Kowloon, Hong Kong from the date of this circular up to and including the date of the AGM and at the AGM. The proposed adoption of the New Articles is subject to the approval of the Shareholders by way of a special resolution at the AGM. Notice of the AGM is set out on pages 39 to 42 of this circular. A form of proxy for use at the AGM is enclosed herein. Whether or not you intend to attend the AGM or any adjournment thereof, you are requested to complete the form of proxy and return it to the Company's Share Registrars in accordance with the instructions printed thereon not later than 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, 8 May 2021, or in case of any adjournment thereof, not less than 48 hours (exclusive of any part of a day that is a public holiday) before the time for holding such adjourned meeting. Completion of the form of proxy and its return to the Company will not preclude you from attending, and voting at, the AGM or any adjournment thereof if you so wish. The Directors believe that the proposed resolutions in relation to the re-election of the Re-election Directors, the general mandates in respect of the buy-back and issue of shares and the adoption of the New Articles to be put forward at the AGM are in the best interests of the Company and the Shareholders. Accordingly, the Directors recommend you to vote in favour of all the relevant resolutions to be proposed at the AGM. Yours faithfully, Stephen T. H. Ng Chairman and Managing Director - 5 - The Wharf (Holdings) Limited This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

