WHARF REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED    1997   KYG9593A1040

WHARF REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED

(1997)
Wharf Real Estate Investment : Form of Proxy for Annual General Meeting

03/31/2021 | 06:18am EDT
WHARF REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

Stock Code: 1997

Form of Proxy for Annual General Meeting

I/We1,

of

, being the registered member(s) of

shares3

in Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (the "Company"), hereby appoint4

of

,

or failing him/her, the Chairman of the Meeting, as my/our proxy to vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in the Centenary Room, Ground Floor, The Marco Polo Hongkong Hotel, 3 Canton Road, Kowloon, Hong Kong on Thursday, 6 May 2021 at 11:15 a.m. and at any adjournment thereof. The proxy will vote on the proposed resolutions in respect of the undermentioned matters as indicated below:

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

For5

Against5

1

To adopt the Financial Statements and the Reports of the Directors and Independent

Auditor for the financial year ended 31 December 2020.

2

(a) To re-elect Mr. Paul Yiu Cheung TSUI, a retiring Director, as a Director.

(b) To re-elect Mr. Tak Hay CHAU, a retiring Director, as a Director.

(c) To re-elect Hon. Andrew Kwan Yuen LEUNG, a retiring Director, as a Director.

(d) To re-elect Dr. Glenn Sekkemn YEE, a retiring Director, as a Director.

3

To re-appoint KPMG as Auditors of the Company and to authorise the Directors to fix

their remuneration.

4

To give a general mandate to the Directors for buy-back of shares by the Company.

5

To give a general mandate to the Directors for issue of shares.

6

To approve the addition of bought back shares to the share issue general mandate stated

under Resolution No. 5.

SPECIAL RESOLUTION

For5

Against5

7

To approve the adoption of the new articles of association of the Company.

Member's signature(s):

Proxy's specimen signature:

Signed this

day of

2021

Notes:

  1. Full name(s) and address(es) of the member(s) completing this form should be inserted in Block Capitals in the space provided.
  2. A member is entitled to appoint at his/her own choice, another person as his/her proxy. A proxy need not be a member of the Company.
  3. Please insert the number of relevant shares to which this proxy form relates. If no number is inserted, this proxy form will be deemed to relate to all the shares in the Company that are registered under your name(s).
  4. Please insert in Block Capitals the name(s) and address(es) of the proxy or proxies desired in the space provided. Any alteration to this proxy form must be initialled by the member(s) who sign(s) it. A corporation may execute a proxy form either under seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney duly authorised. If no name is given, the Chairman of the Meeting will act as your proxy.
  5. Important: If you wish your proxy to vote for a particular resolution, place a "" in the appropriate box under "For". If you wish your proxy to vote against a particular resolution, place a "" in the appropriate box under "Against". If this proxy form is returned to the Company without properly indicating how the proxy shall vote on any particular resolution, the proxy shall be entitled to exercise his/her discretion as to whether he/she votes in respect of the relevant resolution and if so how.
  6. The full text of Resolutions 4 to 7 are set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting.
  7. To be valid, this proxy form must be completed and deposited at the office of the Company's Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, together with the power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy of that power of attorney or authority, not later than 11:15 a.m., on Tuesday, 4 May 2021, or in case of any adjournment thereof, not less than 48 hours (exclusive of any part of a day which is not a business day) before the time appointed for the holding of such adjourned meeting. Proxy forms sent electronically or by any other data transmission process will not be accepted.

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT

Your supply of the name(s) and other personal data of yourself and your proxy(ies) is on a voluntary basis for the purpose of processing your request for the appointment of a proxy (or proxies) and/or your voting instructions for the Annual General Meeting of the Company (the "Purposes"). We may transfer such data provided by you to the Company's Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar and agent(s) for the Purposes or such other parties who are authorised by law to request the information. The data will be retained for such period as may be necessary for our verification and record purposes. You/your proxy (or proxies) has/have the right to request access to and/or correction of the relevant personal data in accordance with the provisions of the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (Cap. 486 of the laws of Hong Kong) and any such request should be made in writing to the Personal Data Privacy Officer of Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong.

Disclaimer

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Ltd. published this content on 31 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2021 10:17:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 13 147 M 1 691 M 1 691 M
Net income 2020 7 696 M 990 M 990 M
Net Debt 2020 45 211 M 5 816 M 5 816 M
P/E ratio 2020 18,4x
Yield 2020 3,42%
Capitalization 138 B 17 750 M 17 753 M
EV / Sales 2020 13,9x
EV / Sales 2021 13,0x
Nbr of Employees 2 700
Free-Float 51,0%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Tin Hoi Ng Chairman & Managing Director
Siu Kee Au Independent Non-Executive Director
Richard Gareth Williams Independent Non-Executive Director
Eng Kiong Yeoh Independent Non-Executive Director
Kwan-Yuen Leung Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WHARF REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED12.64%17 750
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED14.10%45 473
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED6.17%41 668
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED22.34%35 955
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED21.59%29 352
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-9.24%27 973
