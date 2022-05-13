Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WPM   CA9628791027

WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.

(WPM)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05/13 11:35:08 am EDT
3295.00 GBX   -1.79%
02:51pWheaton Precious Metals Kept at Sector Outperform by Scotiabank After HudBay's Rosemont Project Blocked
MT
05/06Wheaton Precious Metals Sector-Outperform Rating Reiterated by Scotiabank Following Q1 Results
MT
05/06TRANSCRIPT : Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 06, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF DIRECTORS AND APPROVAL OF SPECIAL MATTERS - WELCOMES NEW CHAIR AND BOARD MEMBER

05/13/2022 | 05:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TSX | NYSE | LSE: WPM

VANCOUVER, BC, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp. ("Wheaton" or the "Company") announces that the nominees listed below were elected to the Board of Directors at the 2022 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders. Detailed results of the vote for the Board of Directors of the Company are shown below. As previously announced, Mr. Doug Holtby who had served as Chair of Wheaton is retiring and did not stand for reelection, and Mr. George Brack has been appointed the role of Chair of the Board. In addition, Ms. Jaimie Donovan has been elected to the Board.

"First off, I would like to thank Doug for his leadership and guidance over the past 16 years, during which Wheaton grew from a niche player to one of the largest precious metal companies in the world," said George Brack, Chair of Wheaton. "I am excited to be stepping into the Chair position of Wheaton, especially given the Company's strong track record of delivering value to all stakeholders through accretive growth and focus on sustainability. I am also excited to welcome Jaimie Donovan to the Wheaton Board of Directors. Ms. Donovan's significant technical and operational experience will no doubt make her an excellent addition to the Wheaton Board. With the addition of Ms. Donovan, we are pleased to achieve our goal of having at least 30% gender diversity on the Board, two years ahead of our stated target of 2024."   

2022 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders Voting Results

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

George L. Brack

279,843,827

86.73%

42,799,191

13.27%

John A. Brough

289,923,537

89.86%

32,719,481

10.14%

Jaimie Donovan

320,848,121

99.44%

1,794,897

0.56%

R. Peter Gillin

268,956,212

83.36%

53,686,806

16.64%

Chantal Gosselin

317,437,144

98.39%

5,205,874

1.61%

Glenn Ives

321,506,611

99.65%

1,136,407

0.35%

Charles A. Jeannes

321,420,318

99.62%

1,222,700

0.38%

Eduardo Luna

288,408,017

89.39%

34,235,001

10.61%

Marilyn Schonberner

321,639,355

99.69%

1,003,663

0.31%

Randy V.J. Smallwood

320,784,002

99.42%

1,859,016

0.58%

The following special matter was also approved by shareholders at the 2022 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders:

  • the non-binding advisory resolution accepting the Company's approach to executive compensation was carried with 91.56% of the votes cast in favour of such resolution.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wheaton-precious-metals-announces-election-of-directors-and-approval-of-special-matters---welcomes-new-chair-and-board-member-301547311.html

SOURCE Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.
02:51pWheaton Precious Metals Kept at Sector Outperform by Scotiabank After HudBay's Rosemont..
MT
05/06Wheaton Precious Metals Sector-Outperform Rating Reiterated by Scotiabank Following Q1 ..
MT
05/06TRANSCRIPT : Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 06, 2022
CI
05/06RBC Capital Markets Says Wheaton Precious Metals' Q1 Results Mixed
MT
05/06Wheaton Precious Metals' Q1 Net Profit Inches Down on Lower Sales
MT
05/05Wheaton Precious Metals Reports Q1 Adjusted EPS of US$0.35, Confirms Production Outlook
MT
05/05Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Marc..
CI
05/05GUIDANCE : (WPM.TO) WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS Notes It Declared Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 ..
MT
05/05Earnings Flash (WPM.TO) WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS Posts Q1 Adjusted EPS US$0.35
MT
05/05Wheaton precious metals announces solid start to 2022
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.
More recommendations