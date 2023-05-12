Advanced search
Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Election of Directors and Approval of Special Matters and Welcomes New Board Member

05/12/2023
VANCOUVER, BC, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp. ("Wheaton" or the "Company") announces that the nominees listed below were elected to the Board of Directors at the 2023 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders. Detailed results of the vote for the Board of Directors of the Company are shown below. As previously announced, Mr. Eduardo Luna and Mr. John Brough did not stand for re-election. In addition, Ms. Jeane Hull has been elected to the Board.

"I am excited to welcome Jeane Hull to Wheaton's Board of Directors. Ms. Hull brings a wealth of technical and operational experience that will no doubt make her an excellent addition to the Wheaton Board," said George Brack, Chair of the Board of Wheaton. "With the addition of Ms. Hull, Wheaton has exceeded our stated diversity target of 30% female board members by 2024, with over 40% of the board now female."

2023 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders Voting Results

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

George L. Brack

322,284,673

97.61 %

7,878,957

2.39 %

Jaimie Donovan

322,651,839

97.72 %

7,511,791

2.28 %

R. Peter Gillin

314,292,950

95.19 %

15,870,680

4.81 %

Chantal Gosselin

315,923,913

95.69 %

14,239,717

4.31 %

Jeane Hull

327,888,602

99.31 %

2,275,028

0.69 %

Glenn Ives

327,605,660

99.23 %

2,557,970

0.77 %

Charles A. Jeannes

306,763,045

92.91 %

23,400,585

7.09 %

Marilyn Schonberner

323,870,891

98.09 %

6,292,739

1.91 %

Randy V.J. Smallwood

327,027,044

99.05 %

3,136,586

0.95 %

 

The following special matter was also approved by shareholders at the 2022 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders:

  • the non-binding advisory resolution accepting the Company's approach to executive compensation was carried with 92.02% of the votes cast in favour of such resolution.

Jeane Hull – New Director
Ms. Hull has over 35 years of mining operational leadership and engineering experience, most notably holding the positions of Chief Operating Officer for Rio Tinto plc at the Kennecott Utah Copper Mine and Executive Vice President and Chief Technical Officer of Peabody Energy Corporation. She also held numerous management engineering and operations positions with Rio Tinto affiliates. Prior to joining Rio Tinto, she held positions with Mobil Mining and Minerals and has additional environmental engineering and regulatory affairs experience in the public and private sectors. Ms. Hull currently serves as a member of the Board of Directors of Coeur Mining, Inc., Copper Mountain Mining Corporation and Eprioc AB. She previously served on the boards of Interfor Corporation, Trevali Mining Corporation, Pretium Resources Inc. and Cloud Peak Energy Inc. Ms. Hull also serves on the Advisory Board for South Dakota School of Mines and Technology.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wheaton-precious-metals-announces-election-of-directors-and-approval-of-special-matters-and-welcomes-new-board-member-301823748.html

SOURCE Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.


