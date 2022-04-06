Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WPM   CA9628791027

WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.

(WPM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS : TO RELEASE 2022 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS ON MAY 5, 2022 - Form 6-K

04/06/2022 | 05:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS TO RELEASE 2022 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS ON MAY 5, 2022

TSX | NYSE | LSE: WPM

VANCOUVER, BC, April 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp. will release its 2022 first quarter results on Thursday, May 5, 2022, after market close.

A conference call will be held on Friday, May 6, 2022 starting at 11:00 am ET (8:00am PT) to discuss these results. To participate in the live call please use one of the following methods:

Dial toll free from Canada or the US: 1-888-664-6383
Dial from outside Canada or the US: 1-416-764-8650
Pass code: 78834538
Live webcast: Webcast URL

The accompanying slideshow will also be available in PDF format on the 'Events' page of the Wheaton Precious Metals website before the conference call.

The conference call will be recorded and available until May 13, 2022 at 11:59 pm ET. The webcast will be available for one year. You can listen to an archive of the call by one of the following methods:

Dial toll free from Canada or the US: 1-888-390-0541
Dial from outside Canada or the US: 1-416-764-8677
Pass code: 834538 #
Archived webcast: Webcast URL

About Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Wheaton Precious Metals is the world's premier precious metals streaming company with the highest-quality portfolio of long-life, low-cost assets. Its business model offers investors leverage to commodity prices and exploration upside but with a much lower risk profile than a traditional mining company. Wheaton delivers amongst the highest cash operating margins in the mining industry, allowing it to pay a competitive dividend and continue to grow through accretive acquisitions. As a result, Wheaton has consistently outperformed gold and silver, as well as other mining investments. Wheaton creates sustainable value through streaming.

Website: www.wheatonpm.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wheaton-precious-metals-to-release-2022-first-quarter-results-on-may-5-2022-301519447.html

SOURCE Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/06/c4232.html

%CIK: 0001323404

For further information: Patrick Drouin, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., Tel: 1-844-288-9878, Email: info@wheatonpm.com

CO: Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

CNW 17:00e 06-APR-22

Disclaimer

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. published this content on 06 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 21:22:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.
05:23pWHEATON PRECIOUS METALS : TO RELEASE 2022 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS ON MAY 5, 2022 - Form 6-K
PU
07:37aBerenberg Bank Adjusts Wheaton Precious Metals' Price Target to $53 From $49, Maintains..
MT
04/04Panoro Minerals Receives US$0.75-Million Early Deposit Payment from Wheaton for the Cot..
MT
04/01WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS : NOTICE AND ACCESS NOTIFICATION TO SHAREHOLDERS - Form 6-K
PU
04/01WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS : PROVIDES DETAILS OF ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS A..
PU
03/31Generation Mining Closes C$240-Million Streaming Agreement With Wheaton Precious Metals
MT
03/31GENERATION MINING BRIEF : Announces Closing of C$240 Million Stream with Wheaton Precious ..
MT
03/30WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS : SEVENTH AMENDING AGREEMENT TO THE AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING..
PU
03/30WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS : CODE OF BUSINESS CONDUCT AND ETHICS - Form 6-K
PU
03/29Rio2 Receives 1st Deposit of US$25 Million From Fenix Gold Stream
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 290 M - -
Net income 2022 678 M - -
Net cash 2022 537 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 33,1x
Yield 2022 1,25%
Capitalization 21 598 M 21 504 M -
EV / Sales 2022 16,3x
EV / Sales 2023 14,9x
Nbr of Employees 44
Free-Float 96,8%
Chart WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 47,86 $
Average target price 53,91 $
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Randy Vernon Joseph Smallwood Executive Vice President-Corporate Development
Gary Duncan Brown Senior VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Douglas Martin Holtby Chairman
Neil R. Burns Vice President-Technical Services
John A. Brough Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.9.86%21 598
NEWMONT CORPORATION28.76%63 293
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION26.99%43 614
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED18.08%28 538
PJSC POLYUS3.25%21 876
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED8.70%18 486