Management's Discussion and Analysis of Results of Operations and Financial Condition for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024
This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") should be read in conjunction with Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.'s ("Wheaton" or the "Company") unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and related notes thereto which have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting ("IAS 34") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. In addition, the following should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, the related MD&A and the 2023 Annual Information Form as well as other information relating to Wheaton on file with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Reference to Wheaton or the Company includes the Company's wholly-owned subsidiaries. This MD&A contains "forward- looking" statements that are subject to risk factors set out in the cautionary note contained on page 44 of this MD&A as well as throughout this document. All figures are presented in United States dollars unless otherwise noted. This MD&A has been prepared as of May 9, 2024.
Table of Contents
Long-Term Equity Investments
11
Summary of Units Produced
12
Summary of Units Sold
13
Quarterly Financial Review
14
Results of Operations and Operational Review
15
General and Administrative
19
Share Based Compensation
20
Donations and Community Investments
20
Other Income (Expense)
20
Finance Costs
21
Income Tax Expense (Recovery)
21
Liquidity and Capital Resources
22
Share Capital
30
Financial Instruments
30
New Accounting Standards Effective in 2024
31
Future Changes to Accounting Policies
31
Non-IFRS Measures
32
Subsequent Events
36
Controls and Procedures
36
Attributable Reserves and Resources
37
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
44
Overview
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a precious metal streaming company which generates its revenue primarily from the sale of precious metals (gold, silver and palladium) and cobalt. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE"), the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and the London Stock Exchange ("LSE") and trades under the symbol WPM.
As of March 31, 2024, the Company has entered into 38 long-term agreements (30 of which are precious metal purchase agreements, or "PMPAs", three of which are early deposit PMPAs, and five of which are royalty agreements), with 32 different mining companies, related to precious metals and cobalt relating to 18 mining assets which are currently operating, 23 which are at various stages of development and 4 which have been placed into care and maintenance or have been closed, located in 16 countries. Pursuant to the PMPAs, Wheaton acquires metal production from the counterparties for an initial upfront payment plus an additional cash payment for each ounce or pound delivered which is fixed by contract, generally at or below the prevailing market price. Attributable metal production as referred to in this MD&A is the metal production to which Wheaton is entitled pursuant to the various PMPAs. During the three months ended March 31, 2024, the per ounce price paid by the Company for the metals acquired under the agreements averaged $439 for gold, $4.77 for silver, $182 for palladium and $2.98 per pound for cobalt. The primary drivers of the Company's financial results are the volume of metal production at the various mining assets to which the PMPAs relate and the price realized by Wheaton upon the sale of the metals received. Throughout this MD&A, the production and sales volume of gold, silver and palladium are reported in ounces, while cobalt is reported in pounds.
Operational Overview
Q1 2024
Q1 2023
Change
Units produced
Gold ounces
93,370
73,019
27.9 %
Silver ounces
5,476
5,134
6.7 %
Palladium ounces
4,463
3,705
20.5 %
Cobalt pounds
240
124
93.1 %
Gold equivalent ounces 2
160,133
134,730
18.9 %
Units sold
Gold ounces
92,019
62,605
47.0 %
Silver ounces
4,067
3,749
8.5 %
Palladium ounces
4,774
2,946
62.1 %
Cobalt pounds
309
323
(4.3)%
Gold equivalent ounces 2
143,184
109,293
31.0 %
Change in PBND and Inventory 3
Gold ounces
(3,550)
6,815
10,365
Silver ounces
560
518
(42)
Palladium ounces
(467)
653
1,120
Cobalt pounds
(85)
(207)
(122)
Gold equivalent ounces 2
2,102
11,756
9,654
Per unit metrics
Sales price
Gold per ounce
$
2,072
$
1,904
8.8 %
Silver per ounce
$
23.77
$
22.85
4.0 %
Palladium per ounce
$
980
$
1,607
(39.0)%
Cobalt per pound
$
15.49
$
15.04
3.0 %
Gold equivalent per ounce 2
$
2,073
$
1,962
5.7 %
Cash costs 4
Gold per ounce 4
$
439
$
496
11.5 %
Silver per ounce 4
$
4.77
$
5.07
5.9 %
Palladium per ounce 4
$
182
$
294
38.1 %
Cobalt per pound 4, 5
$
2.96
$
3.30
10.3 %
Gold equivalent per ounce 2, 4
$
430
$
475
9.5 %
Cash operating margin 4
Gold per ounce 4
$
1,633
$
1,408
16.0 %
Silver per ounce 4
$
19.00
$
17.78
6.9 %
Palladium per ounce 4
$
798
$
1,313
(39.2)%
Cobalt per pound 4
$
12.53
$
11.74
6.7 %
Gold equivalent per ounce 2, 4
$
1,643
$
1,487
10.5 %
Total revenue
$
296,806
$
214,465
38.4 %
Gold revenue
$
190,689
$
119,196
60.0 %
Silver revenue
$
96,658
$
85,678
12.8 %
Palladium revenue
$
4,677
$
4,735
(1.2)%
Cobalt revenue
$
4,782
$
4,856
(1.5)%
Net earnings
$
164,041
$
111,391
47.3 %
Per share
$
0.362
$
0.246
47.2 %
Adjusted net earnings 4
$
163,589
$
104,431
56.6 %
Per share 4
$
0.361
$
0.231
56.3 %
Operating cash flows
$
219,380
$
135,104
62.4 %
Per share 4
$
0.484
$
0.299
61.9 %
Dividends declared ⁶
$
70,261
$
67,910
3.5 %
Per share
$
0.155
$
0.150
3.3 %
- All amounts in thousands except gold and palladium ounces produced and sold, per ounce amounts and per share amounts.
- Gold-equivalentounces ("GEOs"), which are provided to assist the reader, are based on the following commodity price assumptions: $2,000 per ounce gold; $23.00 per ounce silver; $1,000 per ounce palladium; and $13.00 per pound cobalt; consistent with those used in estimating the Company's production guidance for 2024.
- Represents the increase (decrease) in payable ounces produced but not delivered ("PBND") relative to the various mines that the Company derives precious metal from and, for cobalt, the increase (decrease) of payable pounds PBND and inventory on hand. Payable units PBND will be recognized in future sales as they are delivered to the Company under the terms of their contracts. Payable ounces PBND to Wheaton is expected to average approximately two to three months of annualized production for both gold and palladium and two months for silver but may vary from quarter to quarter due to a number of factors, including mine ramp-up and the timing of shipments. Please see "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" for material risks, assumptions and important disclosure associated with this information.
- Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measures beginning on page 32 of this MD&A.
- Cash cost per pound of cobalt sold during the first quarter of 2023 was net of a previously recorded inventory write-down of $1 million, resulting in a decrease of $3.18 per pound of cobalt sold.
- As at March 31, 2024, cumulative dividends of $2,137 million have been declared by the Company.
Highlights
Operations
-
For the three months ended March 31, 2024, relative to the comparable period of the prior year:
o Production amounted to 160,100 gold equivalent ounces ("GEOs"), an increase of 19% relative to the
comparable period of the prior year, with gold production increasing 28% primarily due to the mill throughput expansion at Salobo and higher production at Constancia due to the mining of the high- grade zones of the Pampacancha deposit.
o Sales volumes amounted to 143,200 GEO's, an increase of 31% relative to the comparable period of the prior year due to the higher production levels coupled with relative changes in PBND.
o Revenue increased 38% or $82 million to $297 million (64% gold, 32% silver, 2% palladium and 2% cobalt), with the increase being primarily due to the higher sales volumes coupled with a 6% increase in realized commodity prices.
o Gross margin amounted to $172 million, representing an increase of $54 million.
o Net earnings amounted to $164 million, an increase of $53 million, primarily due to the higher gross margin and lower share based compensation costs, partially offset by a lower income tax recovery.
o Operating cashflow amounted to $219 million, representing an $84 million increase.
- On May 9, 2024, the Board of Directors declared a dividend in the amount of $0.155 per common share.
Corporate Development
- On February 27, 2024, the Company closed the previously announced agreement with certain entities advised by Orion Resource Partners ("Orion") to acquire existing PMPAs in respect of Ivanhoe Mines' Platreef Project (the "Platreef PMPA") and BMC Minerals' Kudz Ze Kayah Project (the "Kudz Ze Kayah PMPA") (the "Orion Purchase Agreement").
-
On February 20, 2024, the Company acquired a 1.5% Net Smelter Royalty ("NSR") from Integra Resources
Corporation ("Integra") on the DeLamar and Florida Mountain project located in Idaho, United States (the
"DeLamar project").
Other
-
The Company is within the scope of global minimum tax ("GMT") under the OECD Pillar Two model rules
("Pillar Two"), under which large multinational entities will be subject to a 15% GMT. On May 2, 2024, the Canadian Federal Government introduced the Federal budget bill, C-69, into parliament which contains the
Global Minimum Tax Act ("GMTA") reflecting application of GMT to in-scope companies for fiscal years commencing on or after December 31, 2023. However, as of the date of this MD&A, the legislation related to the GMTA has not been enacted. As the legislation was not enacted as of the Balance Sheet date, for the three months ended March 31, 2024, the Company has recorded no current tax expense associated with GMT, although the Cayman Islands subsidiaries had net earnings of $165 million with 15% of such amounting to $25 million. The Company will recognize the tax expense associated with the GMT in its consolidated financial statements in the appropriate period relative to when the legislation is enacted. If enacted as drafted, the proposed Canadian rules in the GMTA would apply to the income of the Company's
Cayman Island subsidiaries from January 1, 2024.
- During the first quarter of 2024, the Company made total upfront cash payments of $462 million relative to the Platreef and Kudz Ze Kayah PMPAs ($450 million), the DeLamar royalty ($5 million) and the Mt Todd royalty ($7 million).
- During April 2024, the Company disposed of its investment in Hecla Mining Company for gross proceeds of $177 million.
Outlook1
Wheaton's estimated attributable production in 2024 is forecast to be 325,000 to 370,000 ounces of gold, 18.5 to 20.5 million ounces of silver, and 12,000 to 15,000 gold equivalent ounces ("GEOs") of other metals, resulting in production of approximately 550,000 to 620,000 GEOs2, unchanged from previous guidance.
Annual production is forecast to increase by approximately 40% to over 800,000 GEOs2 by 2028, with average annual production forecast to grow to over 850,000 GEOs2 in years 2029 to 2033, also unchanged from previous guidance.
Liquidity
From a liquidity perspective, the $306 million of cash and cash equivalents as at March 31, 2024 combined with the liquidity provided by the available credit under the $2 billion revolving term loan ("Revolving Facility") and ongoing operating cash flows positions the Company well to fund all outstanding commitments and known contingencies as well as providing flexibility to acquire additional accretive mineral stream interests.
- Statements made in this section contain forward-looking information with respect to forecast production, funding outstanding commitments and continuing to acquire accretive mineral stream interests and readers are cautioned that actual outcomes may vary. Please see "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" for material risks, assumptions and important disclosure associated with this information.
- Gold equivalent forecast production for 2024 and the longer-term outlook are based on the following commodity price assumptions: $2,000 per ounce gold, $23 per ounce silver, $1,000 per ounce palladium, $950 per ounce of platinum and $13.00 per pound cobalt. Other metal includes palladium, platinum and cobalt. Not included in Wheaton's long-term forecast and instead classified as 'optionality', includes potential future production from Pascua Lama, Navidad, Toroparu, Cotabambas, Metates, DeLamar and additional expansions at Salobo outside of the Salobo III mine expansion project. Ounces produced represent the quantity of silver, gold, palladium and cobalt contained in concentrate or doré prior to smelting or refining deductions.
Mineral Stream Interests
The following table summarizes the mineral stream interests currently owned by the Company:
Total Upfront Consideration
Production
Payment
Cash Flow
Units
Mineral Stream
Mine
Attributable
Per
Paid to
Generated to
Received &
Q1-2024
Interests
Owner ¹
Location¹ Production
Unit 2,3
Mar 31 2024 3
To be Paid 1, 2
Total ³
Date ³
Sold to Date ³
PBND 3, 4
Term ¹
Gold
Salobo
Vale
BRA
75%
$425
$
3,429,360
$
163,000
$
3,592,360
$
2,258,415
2,026,116
64,560
LOM
Sudbury ⁵
Vale
CAN
70%
$400
623,572
-
623,572
295,913
282,599
12,390
20 years ⁵
Constancia
Hudbay
PER
50%
$420
135,000
-
135,000
254,227
197,927
2,914
LOM
San Dimas
FM
MEX
variable ⁶
$631
220,000
-
220,000
267,744
245,194
2,204
LOM
Stillwater ⁷
Sibanye
USA
100%
18%
237,880
-
237,880
86,366
62,112
5,372
LOM
Other
Minto
MNTO
CAN
100% ⁸
50%
47,283
-
47,283
230,824
231,091
-
LOM
Copper World
Hudbay
USA
100%
$450
-
39,296
39,296
-
-
-
LOM
Marmato ⁹
Aris
CO
10.5% ⁹
18%
45,400
117,600
163,000
12,164
7,931
102
LOM
Santo Domingo
Capstone
CHL
100%
¹⁰
18%
30,000
260,000
290,000
-
-
-
LOM
Fenix
Rio2
CHL
6%
¹¹
18%
25,000
25,000
50,000
-
-
-
LOM
Blackwater
Artemis
CAN
8%
¹²
35%
340,000
-
340,000
-
-
-
LOM
Curipamba
Adventus
ECU
50%
¹³
18%
10,190
119,165
129,355
-
-
-
LOM
Marathon
Gen Mining
CAN
100%
¹⁴
18%
21,857
103,321
125,178
-
-
-
LOM
Goose
B2Gold
CAN
2.78%
¹⁵
18%
83,750
-
83,750
-
-
-
LOM
Cangrejos
Lumina
ECU
6.6%
¹⁶
18%
28,700
271,300
300,000
-
-
-
LOM
Platreef
Ivanhoe
SA
62.5%
¹⁷
$100
275,300
-
275,300
-
-
-
LOM ¹⁷
Curraghinalt
Dalradian
UK
3.05%
¹⁸
18%
20,000
55,000
75,000
-
-
-
LOM
Kudz Ze Kayah
BMC
CAN
6.875%
¹⁹
20%
13,860
1,800
15,660
-
-
-
LOM
$
5,587,152
$
1,155,482
$
6,742,634
$
3,405,653
3,052,970
87,542
Silver
Peñasquito
Newmont
MEX
25%
$4.50
$
485,000
$
-
$
485,000
$
1,424,319
81,926
1,005
LOM
Antamina
Glencore
PER
33.75%
²⁰
20%
900,000
-
900,000
700,306
44,986
574
LOM
Constancia
Hudbay
PER
100%
$6.20
294,900
-
294,900
238,658
17,936
144
LOM
Other
Los Filos
Equinox
MEX
100%
$4.68
4,463
-
4,463
41,305
2,228
28
25 years ²¹
Zinkgruvan
Lundin
SWE
100%
$4.68
77,866
-
77,866
501,640
33,561
357
LOM
Stratoni
Eldorado
GRC
100%
$11.54
57,500
-
57,500
155,868
10,378
-
LOM
Neves-Corvo
Lundin
PRT
100%
$4.46
35,350
-
35,350
167,095
9,832
135
50 years ²²
Aljustrel
Almina
PRT
100%
²³
$0.50
2,451
-
2,451
48,811
4,274
-
50 years ²²
Minto
MNTO
CAN
100% ⁸
$4.39
7,522
-
7,522
28,995
1,646
-
LOM
Pascua-Lama
Barrick CHL/ARG
25%
$3.90
625,000
-
625,000
372,767
19,775
-
LOM
Copper World
Hudbay
USA
100%
$3.90
-
191,855
191,855
-
-
-
LOM
Navidad
PAAS
ARG
12.5%
$4.00
10,788
32,400
43,188
-
-
-
LOM
Marmato ⁹
Aris
CO
100% ⁹
18%
7,600
4,400
12,000
2,568
130
3
LOM
Cozamin
Capstone
MEX
50%
²⁴
10%
150,000
-
150,000
42,775
2,009
101
LOM
Blackwater
Artemis
CAN
50%
¹²
18%
140,800
-
140,800
-
-
-
LOM
Curipamba
Adventus
ECU
75%
¹³
18%
3,675
43,084
46,759
-
-
-
LOM
Mineral Park
Waterton
US
100%
18%
-
115,000
115,000
-
2,149
-
LOM
Kudz Ze Kayah
BMC
CAN
6.875%
¹⁹
20%
24,640
3,200
27,840
-
-
-
LOM
$
2,827,555
$
389,939
$
3,217,494
$
3,725,107
230,830
2,347
Palladium
Stillwater ⁷
Sibanye
USA
4.5%
²⁵
18%
$
262,120
$
-
$
262,120
$
152,647
102,562
6,198
LOM
Platreef
Ivanhoe
SA
5.25%
¹⁷
30%
78,700
-
78,700
-
-
-
LOM ¹⁷
$
340,820
$
-
$
340,820
$
152,647
102,562
6,198
Platinum
Marathon
Gen Mining
CAN
22%
¹⁴
18%
$
9,367
$
44,280
$
53,647
$
-
-
-
LOM
Platreef
Ivanhoe
SA
5.25%
¹⁷
30%
57,500
-
57,500
-
-
-
LOM ¹⁷
$
66,867
$
44,280
$
111,147
$
-
-
-
Cobalt
Voisey's Bay
Vale
CAN
42.4%
²⁶
18%
$
390,000
$
-
$
390,000
$
53,942
3,307
360
LOM
Total PMPAs Currently Owned
$
9,076,194
$
1,589,701
$
10,665,895
$
7,337,349
Terminated / Matured PMPAs
1,303,697
-
$
1,303,697
3,117,152
Total
$
10,379,891
$
1,589,701
$
11,969,592
$
10,454,501
- Abbreviations as follows: FM = First Majestic Silver Corp; MNTO = Minto Metals Corp.; PAAS = Pan American Silver Corp; ARG = Argentina; BRA = Brazil; CAN = Canada; CHL = Chile; CO = Colombia; ECU = Ecuador; GRC = Greece; MEX = Mexico; PER = Peru; PRT = Portugal; SA = South Africa; SWE = Sweden; USA = United States; UK = United Kingdom; and LOM = Life of Mine.
- Please refer to the section entitled "Contractual Obligations and Contingencies - Mineral Stream Interests" on page 25 of this MD&A for more information.
- All figures in thousands except gold and palladium ounces and per ounce amounts. The total upfront consideration paid to date excludes closing costs and capitalized interest, where applicable. Please refer to the section entitled "Other Contractual Obligations and Contingencies" on page 27 of this MD&A for details of when the remaining upfront consideration is forecasted to be paid.
- Payable gold, silver, palladium and cobalt PBND are based on management estimates. These figures may be updated in the future as additional information is received. Please see "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" for material risks, assumptions and important disclosure associated with this information.
- Comprised of the operating Coleman, Copper Cliff, Garson, Creighton and Totten gold interests as well as the non-operating Stobie and Victor gold interests. As of March 31, 2024, the Company has received approximately $296 million of operating cash flows from the Sudbury stream. Should the market value of gold delivered to Wheaton through the 20-year term of the contract, net of the per ounce cash payment, be lower than the initial $670 million refundable deposit, the Company will be entitled to a refund of the difference at the conclusion of the term. The term of the Sudbury PMPA ends on May 11, 2033.
- The original San Dimas SPA, entered into on October 15, 2004, was terminated on May 10, 2018 and concurrently the Company entered into the new San Dimas PMPA. Under the terms of the San Dimas PMPA, the Company is entitled to an amount equal to 25% of the payable gold production plus an additional amount of gold equal to 25% of the payable silver production converted to gold at a fixed gold to silver exchange ratio of 70:1 from the San Dimas mine. If the average gold to silver price ratio decreases to less than 50:1 or increases to more than 90:1 for a period of 6 months or more, then the "70" shall be revised to "50" or "90", as the case may be, until such time as the average gold to silver price ratio is between 50:1 to 90:1 for a period of 6 months or more in which event the "70" shall be reinstated. The current ratio is 70:1.
- Comprised of the Stillwater and East Boulder gold and palladium interests.
- The Company is entitled to acquire 100% of the first 30,000 ounces of gold produced per annum and 50% thereafter. On May 13, 2023, Minto Metals Corp. announced the suspension of operations at the Minto mine.
- Once the Company has received 310,000 ounces of gold and 2.15 million ounces of silver under the Marmato PMPA, the attributable gold and silver production will be reduced to 5.25% and 50%, respectively.
- Once the Company has received 285,000 ounces of gold under the Santo Domingo PMPA, the Company's attributable gold production will be reduced to 67%.
- Once the Company has received 90,000 ounces of gold under the Fenix PMPA, the attributable gold production will reduce to 4% until 140,000 ounces have been delivered, after which the stream drops to 3.5%.
- Once the Company has received 464,000 ounces of gold under the amended Blackwater Gold PMPA, the attributable gold production will be reduced to 4%. Once the Company has received 17.8 million ounces of silver under the Blackwater Silver PMPA, the attributable silver production will be reduced to 33%.
- Once the Company has received 145,000 ounces of gold under the Curipamba PMPA, the attributable gold production will be reduced to 33%, and once the Company has received 4.6 million ounces of silver, the attributable silver production will be reduced to 50%.
- Once the Company has received 150,000 ounces of gold and 120,000 ounces of platinum under the Marathon PMPA, the attributable gold and platinum production will be reduced to 67% and 15%.
- Once the Company has received 87,100 ounces of gold under the Goose PMPA, the Company's attributable gold production will be 1.44%, and once the Company has received 134,000 ounces of gold under the agreement, the Company's attributable gold production will be reduced to 1.0%.
- Once Wheaton has received 700,000 ounces of gold under the Cangrejos PMPA, the Company's attributable gold production will be reduced to 4.4%.
-
Once the Company has received 218,750 ounces of gold under the Platreef Gold PMPA, the attributable gold production will reduce to 50% until 428,300 ounces have been delivered, after which the stream drops to 3.125%. Under the Platreef Palladium and Platinum PMPA, once the Company has received 350,000 ounces of combined palladium and platinum, the attributable palladium and platinum production will reduce to 3% until 485,115 ounces have been delivered, after which the stream drops to 0.1% of the payable palladium and platinum production. If certain thresholds are met, including if production through the Platreef project concentrator achieves 5.5 million tonnes per annum ("Mtpa"), the 3.125% residual gold stream and the 0.1% residual palladium and platinum stream will terminate. Under the Platreef Gold PMPA,
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (which acquired Nomad Royalty Ltd. on August 15, 2022) ("Sandstorm") is entitled to purchase 37.5% of payable gold. The decrease in the percentage of payable metal that Wheaton will be entitled to purchase is conditional on delivery of the total amount of payable gold to all purchasers (Wheaton and
Sandstorm combined). The values set out herein pertain only to Wheaton's share of the payable gold.
- Once the Company has received 125,000 ounces of gold under the Curraghinalt PMPA, the Company's attributable gold production will be reduced to 1.5%.
- Under the Kudz Ze Kayah PMPA, the Company will be entitled to purchase staged percentages of produced gold and produced silver ranging from 6.875% to 7.375% until 330,000 ounces of gold and 43.30 million ounces of silver are produced and delivered, thereafter reducing to a range of 5.625% to 6.125% until a further 59,800 ounces of gold and 7.96 million ounces of silver are produced and delivered, further reducing to a range of 5% to 5.5% until a further 270,200 ounces of gold and 35.34 million ounces of silver are produced and delivered for a total of 660,000 ounces of gold and 86.6 million ounces of silver and thereafter ranging between 6.25% and 6.75%.
- Once Wheaton has received 140 million ounces of silver under the Antamina PMPA, the Company's attributable silver production will be reduced to 22.5%.
- The term of the Los Filos PMPA ends on October 15, 2029.
- The term of the Neves-Corvo and Aljustrel PMPAs ends on June 5, 2057.
- Wheaton only has the rights to silver contained in concentrate containing less than 15% copper at the Aljustrel mine. On September 12, 2023, it was announced that the production of the zinc and lead concentrates at the Aljustrel mine will be halted from September 24, 2023 until the second quarter of 2025.
- Once Wheaton has received 10 million ounces of silver under the Cozamin PMPA, the Company's attributable silver production will be reduced to 33%.
- Once the Company has received 375,000 ounces of palladium under the Stillwater PMPA, the Company's attributable palladium production will be reduced to 2.25%, and once the Company has received 550,000 ounces of palladium under the agreement, the Company's attributable palladium production will be reduced to 1%.
- Once the Company has received 31 million pounds of cobalt under the Voisey's Bay PMPA, the Company's attributable cobalt production will be reduced to 21.2%.
Updates on the Operating Mineral Stream Interests
Salobo - Mill Throughput Expansion
On November 21, 2023, Vale S.A. ("Vale") reported the successful completion of the throughput test for the first phase of the Salobo III project, with the Salobo complex exceeding an average of 32 million tonnes per annum ("Mtpa") over a 90-day period. Under the terms of the agreement, the Company paid Vale $370 million for the completion of the first phase of the Salobo III expansion project on December 1, 2023. Salobo III is expected to achieve a sustained throughput capacity of 36 Mtpa in the fourth quarter of 2024. On April 24, 2024, Vale reported the continued ramp-up at Salobo III, which reached 90% average throughput in the first quarter.
Constancia - Expected Mine Life Extension
On March 28, 2024, Hudbay Minerals Inc., ("Hudbay") reported that Constancia's expected mine life has been extended by three years to 2041 as a result of the successful conversion of mineral resources to mineral reserves with the addition of a further mining phase at the Constancia pit following positive geotechnical drilling and studies in 2023. There remains potential for future mine life extensions based on the mineral resources that have not yet been converted to mineral reserves.
Antamina - Approval of the Modification of the Environmental Impact Study
On February 15, 2024, Peru's National Environmental Certification Service for Sustainable Investments approved, after a detailed evaluation process, the Modification of the Environmental Impact Study, which will allow for the extension of Antamina's mine life from 2028 to 2036.
Voisey's Bay - Underground Mine Extension
Vale reports that physical completion of the Voisey's Bay underground mine extension was 94% at the end of the first quarter, and that the main surface assets are completed and already operating. In the underground portion, the scope in Reid Brook is completed and the mine development at Eastern Deeps is concluded. Construction of the Bulk
Material Handling system, dewatering and support facilities is ongoing. The full mine assets at Eastern Deeps are expected to be in operation by the end of 2024.
Updates on the Development Stage Mineral Stream Interests
Marmato Mine
On April 15, 2024, Aris Mining Corporation ("Aris") provided an update that at the Marmato Lower Mine expansion project, the access road to the new processing facility area is now complete and earthworks in the plant area will commence soon. The contractor for the new portal and decline is fully mobilized and cutting of the portal face has commenced.
Fenix
On April 8, 2024, Rio2 Limited ("Rio2") announced that its Chilean subsidiary has received the formal Environmental Qualification Resolution ("RCA") for the Fenix gold project. The receipt of the RCA now allows Rio2 to advance permitting activities for the Fenix project. Rio2 has noted that there are four principal Sectorial Permits required before construction can commence at the Project: 1) Mining Methods; 2) Process Plant; 3) Waste Dumps & Stockpiles; and 4) Closure Plan and that work on these permits is well underway. Rio2 anticipates that the current timing for receipt of these principal permits is by the end of July 2024.
Blackwater
On February 21, 2024, Artemis Gold Inc., ("Artemis") announced the results of an expansion study to optimize the timing of mine expansion through the advancing of Phase 2. A decision on the acceleration of the Phase 2 expansion is expected to be considered in the second half of 2024. On April 24, 2024, Artemis announced that overall construction was approximately 73% complete and that construction of major site water management facilities, including the water management pond, the central diversion system, and the Davidson Creek diversion, have been completed along with work on the tailings storage facility which is progressing well. Artemis also states that the project remains on schedule for first gold pour in the second half of 2024.
Curipamba
On January 22, 2024, Adventus Mining Corporation ("Adventus") announced that the Ministry of Environment, Water and Energy Transition of the Government of Ecuador has granted the environmental license for the construction and operation of the El Domo - Curipamba project. On January 30, 2024, Adventus announced that the Ministry of Energy and Mines of Ecuador has issued a permit which grants approval for the design, construction, operation, and maintenance of the tailings storage facility ("TSF") for the Curipamba project. The start of TSF construction is a key condition precedent for the Company to make additional upfront cash payments under the Curipamba PMPA.
On April 26, 2024, Adventus announced that Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp") has entered into a definitive arrangement agreement with Adventus pursuant to which Silvercorp has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Adventus. Under the terms of the Curipamba PMPA, within 30 days of a change of control, Adventus has a one-time option to repurchase 33% of the gold and silver stream for an amount ensuring a fixed internal rate of return to the Company. As reported by Silvercorp, the existing stream with Wheaton, combined with Silvercorp's existing cash and cash equivalents of approximately $200 million, is more than sufficient to fully fund the Curipamba project through construction.
Goose
On May 7, 2024, B2Gold Corp., ("B2Gold") announced the successful completion of the 2024 winter ice road ("WIR") campaign, delivering all necessary materials to complete the construction of the Goose project. B2Gold reports that while mill construction remains on schedule, development of the open pit and underground is slightly behind schedule due to equipment availability, adverse weather conditions and prioritization of critical path construction activities. As a result, B2Gold reports that first gold pour is now expected in the second quarter of 2025 with ramp up to full production in the third quarter of 2025, one quarter later than previous estimates.
Cangrejos
On January 18, 2024, Lumina Gold Corp., ("Lumina") announced results from the phase 1 mining resource conversion drilling campaign in support of the ongoing feasibility study at Cangrejos. Lumina noted that the assays from the resource infill program continue to demonstrate the exceptional continuity of grade at Cangrejos. Lumina also noted that it is operating normally at the Cangrejos project and to date their activities have not been affected by the recent civil disturbances that have impacted other areas in Ecuador.
Platreef
On April 30, 2024, Ivanhoe Mines Ltd., ("Ivanhoe") reported that construction activities for the Platreef Phase 1 concentrator are on schedule at almost 90% complete and on track for cold commissioning in the third quarter of 2024. An updated independent feasibility study on an optimized development plan for the acceleration of Phase 2 is planned to be completed and published in the fourth quarter of 2024. As a result of the planned acceleration of Phase 2, first feed and ramp-up of production will be deferred until mid-2025. In addition, a preliminary economic
assessment on a Phase 3 expansion is expected to be completed at the same time, increasing Platreef's processing capacity up to approximately 10 Mtpa. A Phase 3 expansion to 10 Mtpa processing capacity is expected to rank Platreef as one of the world's largest platinum-group metal, nickel, copper and gold producers.
Curraghinalt
Subsequent to the quarter, the Planning Appeals Commission & Water Appeals Commission ("the commission") in Northern Ireland concluded that the water abstraction and impoundment licenses ("water licenses") relative to the Curraghinalt Project have been rescinded and that license applications would need to be resubmitted and subsequent public inquiry referrals held. The commission noted that it has suspended arrangements for the current inquiry timetable until it is in receipt of the expected water license applications, at which time it will move to set directions and new dates for the submission of statements of case, rebuttals, and for the opening of the re-scheduled hearing sessions in due course.
Cotabambas
On January 15, 2024, Panoro Minerals Ltd., ("Panoro") announced that it has received the mineral resource estimate for the Cotabambas project, and now plan to complete the prefeasibility study.
Early Deposit Mineral Stream Interests
Early deposit mineral stream interests represent agreements relative to early stage development projects whereby Wheaton can choose not to proceed with the agreement once certain documentation has been received including, but not limited to, feasibility studies, environmental studies and impact assessment studies. Once Wheaton has elected to proceed with the agreement, the carrying value of the stream will be transferred to Mineral Stream Interests.
The following table summarizes the early deposit mineral stream interests currently owned by the Company:
Attributable
Production to be
Purchased
Upfront
Upfront
Total
Date of
Early Deposit Mineral
Mine Location of
Consideration Consideration
Upfront
Term of
Original
Stream Interests
Owner
Mine
Paid to Date 1
to be Paid 1, 2
Consideration¹
Gold
Silver Agreement
Contract
Toroparu
Aris Mining
Guyana $
15,500
$
138,000
$
153,500
10%
50% Life of Mine
11-Nov-13
Cotabambas
Panoro
Peru
14,000
126,000
140,000
25% ³
100% ³ Life of Mine
21-Mar-16
Kutcho
Kutcho
Canada
16,852
58,000
74,852
100%
100% Life of Mine
14-Dec-17
$
46,352
$
322,000
$
368,352
- Expressed in thousands; excludes closing costs and capitalized interest, where applicable.
- Please refer to the section entitled "Other Contractual Obligations and Contingencies" on page 27 of this MD&A for details of when the remaining upfront consideration is forecast to be paid.
- Once 90 million silver equivalent ounces attributable to Wheaton have been produced, the attributable production will decrease to 16.67% of gold production and 66.67% of silver production for the life of mine.
Mineral Royalty Interests
The following table summarizes the mineral royalty interests owned by the Company as at March 31, 2024:
Location
Upfront
Upfront
Total
Date of
Mine
of
Consideration
Consideration
Upfront
Term of
Original
Royalty Interests
Owner
Mine
Royalty 1
Paid to Date 2
to be Paid 2
Consideration 2
Agreement
Contract
Metates
Chesapeake
Mexico
0.5% NSR $
3,000
$
-
$
3,000
Life of Mine
07-Aug-2014
Brewery Creek 3
Victoria Gold
Canada
2.0% NSR
3,529
-
3,529
Life of Mine
04-Jan-2021
Black Pine 4
Liberty Gold
USA
0.5% NSR
3,600
-
3,600
Life of Mine
10-Sep-2023
Mt Todd 5
Vista
Australia
1.0% GR
10,000
10,000
20,000
Life of Mine
13-Dec-2023
DeLamar 6
Integra
USA
1.5% NSR
4,875
4,875
9,750
Life of Mine
20-Feb-2024
$
25,004
$
14,875
$
39,879
- Abbreviation as follows: NSR = Net Smelter Return Royalty; and GR = Gross Royalty.
- Expressed in thousands; excludes closing costs.
- The Company paid $3 million for an existing 2.0% net smelter return royalty interests on the first 600,000 ounces of gold mined and a 2.75% net smelter returns royalty interest thereafter. The Brewery Creek Royalty agreement provides, among other things, that Golden Predator Mining Corp., (subsidiary of Victoria Gold) may reduce the 2.75% net smelter royalty interest to 2.125% on payment of the sum of Cdn$2 million to the Company.
- Liberty Gold has been granted an option to repurchase 50% of the NSR for $4 million at any point in time up to the earlier of commercial production at Black Pine or January 1, 2030.
- The Mt Todd royalty is at a rate of 1% of gross revenue with such rate being subject to increase to a maximum rate of 2%, depending on the timing associated with the achievement of certain operational milestones.
- Under the DeLamar royalty, if completion is not achieved by January 1, 2029, the DeLamar Royalty will increase annually by 0.15% of net smelter returns to a maximum of 2.7% of net smelter returns.
To date, no revenue has been recognized and no depletion has been taken with respect to these royalty agreements.
