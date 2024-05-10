Management's Discussion and Analysis of Results of Operations and Financial Condition for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") should be read in conjunction with Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.'s ("Wheaton" or the "Company") unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and related notes thereto which have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting ("IAS 34") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. In addition, the following should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, the related MD&A and the 2023 Annual Information Form as well as other information relating to Wheaton on file with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Reference to Wheaton or the Company includes the Company's wholly-owned subsidiaries. This MD&A contains "forward- looking" statements that are subject to risk factors set out in the cautionary note contained on page 44 of this MD&A as well as throughout this document. All figures are presented in United States dollars unless otherwise noted. This MD&A has been prepared as of May 9, 2024. Table of Contents Highlights 5 Outlook 6 Mineral Stream Interests 7 Updates on the Operating Mineral Stream Interests 8 Updates on the Development Stage Mineral Stream Interests 9 Mineral Royalty Interests 10 Long-Term Equity Investments 11 Summary of Units Produced 12 Summary of Units Sold 13 Quarterly Financial Review 14 Results of Operations and Operational Review 15 General and Administrative 19 Share Based Compensation 20 Donations and Community Investments 20 Other Income (Expense) 20 Finance Costs 21 Income Tax Expense (Recovery) 21 Liquidity and Capital Resources 22 Share Capital 30 Financial Instruments 30 New Accounting Standards Effective in 2024 31 Future Changes to Accounting Policies 31 Non-IFRS Measures 32 Subsequent Events 36 Controls and Procedures 36 Attributable Reserves and Resources 37 Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements 44 WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS 2024 1ST QUARTER REPORT - MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS [2]

Overview Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a precious metal streaming company which generates its revenue primarily from the sale of precious metals (gold, silver and palladium) and cobalt. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE"), the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and the London Stock Exchange ("LSE") and trades under the symbol WPM. As of March 31, 2024, the Company has entered into 38 long-term agreements (30 of which are precious metal purchase agreements, or "PMPAs", three of which are early deposit PMPAs, and five of which are royalty agreements), with 32 different mining companies, related to precious metals and cobalt relating to 18 mining assets which are currently operating, 23 which are at various stages of development and 4 which have been placed into care and maintenance or have been closed, located in 16 countries. Pursuant to the PMPAs, Wheaton acquires metal production from the counterparties for an initial upfront payment plus an additional cash payment for each ounce or pound delivered which is fixed by contract, generally at or below the prevailing market price. Attributable metal production as referred to in this MD&A is the metal production to which Wheaton is entitled pursuant to the various PMPAs. During the three months ended March 31, 2024, the per ounce price paid by the Company for the metals acquired under the agreements averaged $439 for gold, $4.77 for silver, $182 for palladium and $2.98 per pound for cobalt. The primary drivers of the Company's financial results are the volume of metal production at the various mining assets to which the PMPAs relate and the price realized by Wheaton upon the sale of the metals received. Throughout this MD&A, the production and sales volume of gold, silver and palladium are reported in ounces, while cobalt is reported in pounds. WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS 2024 1ST QUARTER REPORT - MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS [3]

Operational Overview Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Change Units produced Gold ounces 93,370 73,019 27.9 % Silver ounces 5,476 5,134 6.7 % Palladium ounces 4,463 3,705 20.5 % Cobalt pounds 240 124 93.1 % Gold equivalent ounces 2 160,133 134,730 18.9 % Units sold Gold ounces 92,019 62,605 47.0 % Silver ounces 4,067 3,749 8.5 % Palladium ounces 4,774 2,946 62.1 % Cobalt pounds 309 323 (4.3)% Gold equivalent ounces 2 143,184 109,293 31.0 % Change in PBND and Inventory 3 Gold ounces (3,550) 6,815 10,365 Silver ounces 560 518 (42) Palladium ounces (467) 653 1,120 Cobalt pounds (85) (207) (122) Gold equivalent ounces 2 2,102 11,756 9,654 Per unit metrics Sales price Gold per ounce $ 2,072 $ 1,904 8.8 % Silver per ounce $ 23.77 $ 22.85 4.0 % Palladium per ounce $ 980 $ 1,607 (39.0)% Cobalt per pound $ 15.49 $ 15.04 3.0 % Gold equivalent per ounce 2 $ 2,073 $ 1,962 5.7 % Cash costs 4 Gold per ounce 4 $ 439 $ 496 11.5 % Silver per ounce 4 $ 4.77 $ 5.07 5.9 % Palladium per ounce 4 $ 182 $ 294 38.1 % Cobalt per pound 4, 5 $ 2.96 $ 3.30 10.3 % Gold equivalent per ounce 2, 4 $ 430 $ 475 9.5 % Cash operating margin 4 Gold per ounce 4 $ 1,633 $ 1,408 16.0 % Silver per ounce 4 $ 19.00 $ 17.78 6.9 % Palladium per ounce 4 $ 798 $ 1,313 (39.2)% Cobalt per pound 4 $ 12.53 $ 11.74 6.7 % Gold equivalent per ounce 2, 4 $ 1,643 $ 1,487 10.5 % Total revenue $ 296,806 $ 214,465 38.4 % Gold revenue $ 190,689 $ 119,196 60.0 % Silver revenue $ 96,658 $ 85,678 12.8 % Palladium revenue $ 4,677 $ 4,735 (1.2)% Cobalt revenue $ 4,782 $ 4,856 (1.5)% Net earnings $ 164,041 $ 111,391 47.3 % Per share $ 0.362 $ 0.246 47.2 % Adjusted net earnings 4 $ 163,589 $ 104,431 56.6 % Per share 4 $ 0.361 $ 0.231 56.3 % Operating cash flows $ 219,380 $ 135,104 62.4 % Per share 4 $ 0.484 $ 0.299 61.9 % Dividends declared ⁶ $ 70,261 $ 67,910 3.5 % Per share $ 0.155 $ 0.150 3.3 % All amounts in thousands except gold and palladium ounces produced and sold, per ounce amounts and per share amounts. Gold-equivalent ounces ("GEOs"), which are provided to assist the reader, are based on the following commodity price assumptions: $2,000 per ounce gold; $23.00 per ounce silver; $1,000 per ounce palladium; and $13.00 per pound cobalt; consistent with those used in estimating the Company's production guidance for 2024. Represents the increase (decrease) in payable ounces produced but not delivered ("PBND") relative to the various mines that the Company derives precious metal from and, for cobalt, the increase (decrease) of payable pounds PBND and inventory on hand. Payable units PBND will be recognized in future sales as they are delivered to the Company under the terms of their contracts. Payable ounces PBND to Wheaton is expected to average approximately two to three months of annualized production for both gold and palladium and two months for silver but may vary from quarter to quarter due to a number of factors, including mine ramp-up and the timing of shipments. Please see "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" for material risks, assumptions and important disclosure associated with this information. Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measures beginning on page 32 of this MD&A. Cash cost per pound of cobalt sold during the first quarter of 2023 was net of a previously recorded inventory write-down of $1 million, resulting in a decrease of $3.18 per pound of cobalt sold. As at March 31, 2024, cumulative dividends of $2,137 million have been declared by the Company. WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS 2024 1ST QUARTER REPORT - MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS [4]

Highlights Operations For the three months ended March 31, 2024, relative to the comparable period of the prior year:

o Production amounted to 160,100 gold equivalent ounces ("GEOs"), an increase of 19% relative to the

comparable period of the prior year, with gold production increasing 28% primarily due to the mill throughput expansion at Salobo and higher production at Constancia due to the mining of the high- grade zones of the Pampacancha deposit.

o Sales volumes amounted to 143,200 GEO's, an increase of 31% relative to the comparable period of the prior year due to the higher production levels coupled with relative changes in PBND.

o Revenue increased 38% or $82 million to $297 million (64% gold, 32% silver, 2% palladium and 2% cobalt), with the increase being primarily due to the higher sales volumes coupled with a 6% increase in realized commodity prices.

o Gross margin amounted to $172 million, representing an increase of $54 million.

o Net earnings amounted to $164 million, an increase of $53 million, primarily due to the higher gross margin and lower share based compensation costs, partially offset by a lower income tax recovery.

o Operating cashflow amounted to $219 million, representing an $84 million increase.

Production amounted to 160,100 gold equivalent ounces ("GEOs"), an increase of 19% relative to the comparable period of the prior year, with gold production increasing 28% primarily due to the mill throughput expansion at Salobo and higher production at Constancia due to the mining of the high- grade zones of the Pampacancha deposit. Sales volumes amounted to 143,200 GEO's, an increase of 31% relative to the comparable period of the prior year due to the higher production levels coupled with relative changes in PBND. Revenue increased 38% or $82 million to $297 million (64% gold, 32% silver, 2% palladium and 2% cobalt), with the increase being primarily due to the higher sales volumes coupled with a 6% increase in realized commodity prices. Gross margin amounted to $172 million, representing an increase of $54 million. Net earnings amounted to $164 million, an increase of $53 million, primarily due to the higher gross margin and lower share based compensation costs, partially offset by a lower income tax recovery. Operating cashflow amounted to $219 million, representing an $84 million increase. On May 9, 2024, the Board of Directors declared a dividend in the amount of $0.155 per common share. Corporate Development On February 27, 2024, the Company closed the previously announced agreement with certain entities advised by Orion Resource Partners ("Orion") to acquire existing PMPAs in respect of Ivanhoe Mines' Platreef Project (the "Platreef PMPA") and BMC Minerals' Kudz Ze Kayah Project (the "Kudz Ze Kayah PMPA") (the "Orion Purchase Agreement").

On February 20, 2024, the Company acquired a 1.5% Net Smelter Royalty ("NSR") from Integra Resources

Corporation ("Integra") on the DeLamar and Florida Mountain project located in Idaho, United States (the

"DeLamar project"). Other The Company is within the scope of global minimum tax ("GMT") under the OECD Pillar Two model rules

("Pillar Two"), under which large multinational entities will be subject to a 15% GMT. On May 2, 2024, the Canadian Federal Government introduced the Federal budget bill, C-69, into parliament which contains the

Global Minimum Tax Act ("GMTA") reflecting application of GMT to in-scope companies for fiscal years commencing on or after December 31, 2023. However, as of the date of this MD&A, the legislation related to the GMTA has not been enacted. As the legislation was not enacted as of the Balance Sheet date, for the three months ended March 31, 2024, the Company has recorded no current tax expense associated with GMT, although the Cayman Islands subsidiaries had net earnings of $165 million with 15% of such amounting to $25 million. The Company will recognize the tax expense associated with the GMT in its consolidated financial statements in the appropriate period relative to when the legislation is enacted. If enacted as drafted, the proposed Canadian rules in the GMTA would apply to the income of the Company's

Cayman Island subsidiaries from January 1, 2024.

("Pillar Two"), under which large multinational entities will be subject to a 15% GMT. On May 2, 2024, the Canadian Federal Government introduced the Federal budget bill, C-69, into parliament which contains the Global Minimum Tax Act ("GMTA") reflecting application of GMT to in-scope companies for fiscal years commencing on or after December 31, 2023. However, as of the date of this MD&A, the legislation related to the GMTA has not been enacted. As the legislation was not enacted as of the Balance Sheet date, for the three months ended March 31, 2024, the Company has recorded no current tax expense associated with GMT, although the Cayman Islands subsidiaries had net earnings of $165 million with 15% of such amounting to $25 million. The Company will recognize the tax expense associated with the GMT in its consolidated financial statements in the appropriate period relative to when the legislation is enacted. If enacted as drafted, the proposed Canadian rules in the GMTA would apply to the income of the Company's Cayman Island subsidiaries from January 1, 2024. During the first quarter of 2024, the Company made total upfront cash payments of $462 million relative to the Platreef and Kudz Ze Kayah PMPAs ($450 million), the DeLamar royalty ($5 million) and the Mt Todd royalty ($7 million).

During April 2024, the Company disposed of its investment in Hecla Mining Company for gross proceeds of $177 million. WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS 2024 1ST QUARTER REPORT - MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS [5]

Outlook1 Wheaton's estimated attributable production in 2024 is forecast to be 325,000 to 370,000 ounces of gold, 18.5 to 20.5 million ounces of silver, and 12,000 to 15,000 gold equivalent ounces ("GEOs") of other metals, resulting in production of approximately 550,000 to 620,000 GEOs2, unchanged from previous guidance. Annual production is forecast to increase by approximately 40% to over 800,000 GEOs2 by 2028, with average annual production forecast to grow to over 850,000 GEOs2 in years 2029 to 2033, also unchanged from previous guidance. Liquidity From a liquidity perspective, the $306 million of cash and cash equivalents as at March 31, 2024 combined with the liquidity provided by the available credit under the $2 billion revolving term loan ("Revolving Facility") and ongoing operating cash flows positions the Company well to fund all outstanding commitments and known contingencies as well as providing flexibility to acquire additional accretive mineral stream interests. Statements made in this section contain forward-looking information with respect to forecast production, funding outstanding commitments and continuing to acquire accretive mineral stream interests and readers are cautioned that actual outcomes may vary. Please see "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" for material risks, assumptions and important disclosure associated with this information. Gold equivalent forecast production for 2024 and the longer-term outlook are based on the following commodity price assumptions: $2,000 per ounce gold, $23 per ounce silver, $1,000 per ounce palladium, $950 per ounce of platinum and $13.00 per pound cobalt. Other metal includes palladium, platinum and cobalt. Not included in Wheaton's long-term forecast and instead classified as 'optionality', includes potential future production from Pascua Lama, Navidad, Toroparu, Cotabambas, Metates, DeLamar and additional expansions at Salobo outside of the Salobo III mine expansion project. Ounces produced represent the quantity of silver, gold, palladium and cobalt contained in concentrate or doré prior to smelting or refining deductions. WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS 2024 1ST QUARTER REPORT - MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS [6]

Mineral Stream Interests The following table summarizes the mineral stream interests currently owned by the Company: Total Upfront Consideration Production Payment Cash Flow Units Mineral Stream Mine Attributable Per Paid to Generated to Received & Q1-2024 Interests Owner ¹ Location¹ Production Unit 2,3 Mar 31 2024 3 To be Paid 1, 2 Total ³ Date ³ Sold to Date ³ PBND 3, 4 Term ¹ Gold Salobo Vale BRA 75% $425 $ 3,429,360 $ 163,000 $ 3,592,360 $ 2,258,415 2,026,116 64,560 LOM Sudbury ⁵ Vale CAN 70% $400 623,572 - 623,572 295,913 282,599 12,390 20 years ⁵ Constancia Hudbay PER 50% $420 135,000 - 135,000 254,227 197,927 2,914 LOM San Dimas FM MEX variable ⁶ $631 220,000 - 220,000 267,744 245,194 2,204 LOM Stillwater ⁷ Sibanye USA 100% 18% 237,880 - 237,880 86,366 62,112 5,372 LOM Other Minto MNTO CAN 100% ⁸ 50% 47,283 - 47,283 230,824 231,091 - LOM Copper World Hudbay USA 100% $450 - 39,296 39,296 - - - LOM Marmato ⁹ Aris CO 10.5% ⁹ 18% 45,400 117,600 163,000 12,164 7,931 102 LOM Santo Domingo Capstone CHL 100% ¹⁰ 18% 30,000 260,000 290,000 - - - LOM Fenix Rio2 CHL 6% ¹¹ 18% 25,000 25,000 50,000 - - - LOM Blackwater Artemis CAN 8% ¹² 35% 340,000 - 340,000 - - - LOM Curipamba Adventus ECU 50% ¹³ 18% 10,190 119,165 129,355 - - - LOM Marathon Gen Mining CAN 100% ¹⁴ 18% 21,857 103,321 125,178 - - - LOM Goose B2Gold CAN 2.78% ¹⁵ 18% 83,750 - 83,750 - - - LOM Cangrejos Lumina ECU 6.6% ¹⁶ 18% 28,700 271,300 300,000 - - - LOM Platreef Ivanhoe SA 62.5% ¹⁷ $100 275,300 - 275,300 - - - LOM ¹⁷ Curraghinalt Dalradian UK 3.05% ¹⁸ 18% 20,000 55,000 75,000 - - - LOM Kudz Ze Kayah BMC CAN 6.875% ¹⁹ 20% 13,860 1,800 15,660 - - - LOM $ 5,587,152 $ 1,155,482 $ 6,742,634 $ 3,405,653 3,052,970 87,542 Silver Peñasquito Newmont MEX 25% $4.50 $ 485,000 $ - $ 485,000 $ 1,424,319 81,926 1,005 LOM Antamina Glencore PER 33.75% ²⁰ 20% 900,000 - 900,000 700,306 44,986 574 LOM Constancia Hudbay PER 100% $6.20 294,900 - 294,900 238,658 17,936 144 LOM Other Los Filos Equinox MEX 100% $4.68 4,463 - 4,463 41,305 2,228 28 25 years ²¹ Zinkgruvan Lundin SWE 100% $4.68 77,866 - 77,866 501,640 33,561 357 LOM Stratoni Eldorado GRC 100% $11.54 57,500 - 57,500 155,868 10,378 - LOM Neves-Corvo Lundin PRT 100% $4.46 35,350 - 35,350 167,095 9,832 135 50 years ²² Aljustrel Almina PRT 100% ²³ $0.50 2,451 - 2,451 48,811 4,274 - 50 years ²² Minto MNTO CAN 100% ⁸ $4.39 7,522 - 7,522 28,995 1,646 - LOM Pascua-Lama Barrick CHL/ARG 25% $3.90 625,000 - 625,000 372,767 19,775 - LOM Copper World Hudbay USA 100% $3.90 - 191,855 191,855 - - - LOM Navidad PAAS ARG 12.5% $4.00 10,788 32,400 43,188 - - - LOM Marmato ⁹ Aris CO 100% ⁹ 18% 7,600 4,400 12,000 2,568 130 3 LOM Cozamin Capstone MEX 50% ²⁴ 10% 150,000 - 150,000 42,775 2,009 101 LOM Blackwater Artemis CAN 50% ¹² 18% 140,800 - 140,800 - - - LOM Curipamba Adventus ECU 75% ¹³ 18% 3,675 43,084 46,759 - - - LOM Mineral Park Waterton US 100% 18% - 115,000 115,000 - 2,149 - LOM Kudz Ze Kayah BMC CAN 6.875% ¹⁹ 20% 24,640 3,200 27,840 - - - LOM $ 2,827,555 $ 389,939 $ 3,217,494 $ 3,725,107 230,830 2,347 Palladium Stillwater ⁷ Sibanye USA 4.5% ²⁵ 18% $ 262,120 $ - $ 262,120 $ 152,647 102,562 6,198 LOM Platreef Ivanhoe SA 5.25% ¹⁷ 30% 78,700 - 78,700 - - - LOM ¹⁷ $ 340,820 $ - $ 340,820 $ 152,647 102,562 6,198 Platinum Marathon Gen Mining CAN 22% ¹⁴ 18% $ 9,367 $ 44,280 $ 53,647 $ - - - LOM Platreef Ivanhoe SA 5.25% ¹⁷ 30% 57,500 - 57,500 - - - LOM ¹⁷ $ 66,867 $ 44,280 $ 111,147 $ - - - Cobalt Voisey's Bay Vale CAN 42.4% ²⁶ 18% $ 390,000 $ - $ 390,000 $ 53,942 3,307 360 LOM Total PMPAs Currently Owned $ 9,076,194 $ 1,589,701 $ 10,665,895 $ 7,337,349 Terminated / Matured PMPAs 1,303,697 - $ 1,303,697 3,117,152 Total $ 10,379,891 $ 1,589,701 $ 11,969,592 $ 10,454,501 WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS 2024 1ST QUARTER REPORT - MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS [7]

Abbreviations as follows: FM = First Majestic Silver Corp; MNTO = Minto Metals Corp.; PAAS = Pan American Silver Corp; ARG = Argentina; BRA = Brazil; CAN = Canada; CHL = Chile; CO = Colombia; ECU = Ecuador; GRC = Greece; MEX = Mexico; PER = Peru; PRT = Portugal; SA = South Africa; SWE = Sweden; USA = United States; UK = United Kingdom; and LOM = Life of Mine. Please refer to the section entitled "Contractual Obligations and Contingencies - Mineral Stream Interests" on page 25 of this MD&A for more information. All figures in thousands except gold and palladium ounces and per ounce amounts. The total upfront consideration paid to date excludes closing costs and capitalized interest, where applicable. Please refer to the section entitled "Other Contractual Obligations and Contingencies" on page 27 of this MD&A for details of when the remaining upfront consideration is forecasted to be paid. Payable gold, silver, palladium and cobalt PBND are based on management estimates. These figures may be updated in the future as additional information is received. Please see "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" for material risks, assumptions and important disclosure associated with this information. Comprised of the operating Coleman, Copper Cliff, Garson, Creighton and Totten gold interests as well as the non-operating Stobie and Victor gold interests. As of March 31, 2024, the Company has received approximately $296 million of operating cash flows from the Sudbury stream. Should the market value of gold delivered to Wheaton through the 20-year term of the contract, net of the per ounce cash payment, be lower than the initial $670 million refundable deposit, the Company will be entitled to a refund of the difference at the conclusion of the term. The term of the Sudbury PMPA ends on May 11, 2033. The original San Dimas SPA, entered into on October 15, 2004, was terminated on May 10, 2018 and concurrently the Company entered into the new San Dimas PMPA. Under the terms of the San Dimas PMPA, the Company is entitled to an amount equal to 25% of the payable gold production plus an additional amount of gold equal to 25% of the payable silver production converted to gold at a fixed gold to silver exchange ratio of 70:1 from the San Dimas mine. If the average gold to silver price ratio decreases to less than 50:1 or increases to more than 90:1 for a period of 6 months or more, then the "70" shall be revised to "50" or "90", as the case may be, until such time as the average gold to silver price ratio is between 50:1 to 90:1 for a period of 6 months or more in which event the "70" shall be reinstated. The current ratio is 70:1. Comprised of the Stillwater and East Boulder gold and palladium interests. The Company is entitled to acquire 100% of the first 30,000 ounces of gold produced per annum and 50% thereafter. On May 13, 2023, Minto Metals Corp. announced the suspension of operations at the Minto mine. Once the Company has received 310,000 ounces of gold and 2.15 million ounces of silver under the Marmato PMPA, the attributable gold and silver production will be reduced to 5.25% and 50%, respectively. Once the Company has received 285,000 ounces of gold under the Santo Domingo PMPA, the Company's attributable gold production will be reduced to 67%. Once the Company has received 90,000 ounces of gold under the Fenix PMPA, the attributable gold production will reduce to 4% until 140,000 ounces have been delivered, after which the stream drops to 3.5%. Once the Company has received 464,000 ounces of gold under the amended Blackwater Gold PMPA, the attributable gold production will be reduced to 4%. Once the Company has received 17.8 million ounces of silver under the Blackwater Silver PMPA, the attributable silver production will be reduced to 33%. Once the Company has received 145,000 ounces of gold under the Curipamba PMPA, the attributable gold production will be reduced to 33%, and once the Company has received 4.6 million ounces of silver, the attributable silver production will be reduced to 50%. Once the Company has received 150,000 ounces of gold and 120,000 ounces of platinum under the Marathon PMPA, the attributable gold and platinum production will be reduced to 67% and 15%. Once the Company has received 87,100 ounces of gold under the Goose PMPA, the Company's attributable gold production will be 1.44%, and once the Company has received 134,000 ounces of gold under the agreement, the Company's attributable gold production will be reduced to 1.0%. Once Wheaton has received 700,000 ounces of gold under the Cangrejos PMPA, the Company's attributable gold production will be reduced to 4.4%. Once the Company has received 218,750 ounces of gold under the Platreef Gold PMPA, the attributable gold production will reduce to 50% until 428,300 ounces have been delivered, after which the stream drops to 3.125%. Under the Platreef Palladium and Platinum PMPA, once the Company has received 350,000 ounces of combined palladium and platinum, the attributable palladium and platinum production will reduce to 3% until 485,115 ounces have been delivered, after which the stream drops to 0.1% of the payable palladium and platinum production. If certain thresholds are met, including if production through the Platreef project concentrator achieves 5.5 million tonnes per annum ("Mtpa"), the 3.125% residual gold stream and the 0.1% residual palladium and platinum stream will terminate. Under the Platreef Gold PMPA,

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (which acquired Nomad Royalty Ltd. on August 15, 2022) ("Sandstorm") is entitled to purchase 37.5% of payable gold. The decrease in the percentage of payable metal that Wheaton will be entitled to purchase is conditional on delivery of the total amount of payable gold to all purchasers (Wheaton and

Sandstorm combined). The values set out herein pertain only to Wheaton's share of the payable gold. Once the Company has received 125,000 ounces of gold under the Curraghinalt PMPA, the Company's attributable gold production will be reduced to 1.5%. Under the Kudz Ze Kayah PMPA, the Company will be entitled to purchase staged percentages of produced gold and produced silver ranging from 6.875% to 7.375% until 330,000 ounces of gold and 43.30 million ounces of silver are produced and delivered, thereafter reducing to a range of 5.625% to 6.125% until a further 59,800 ounces of gold and 7.96 million ounces of silver are produced and delivered, further reducing to a range of 5% to 5.5% until a further 270,200 ounces of gold and 35.34 million ounces of silver are produced and delivered for a total of 660,000 ounces of gold and 86.6 million ounces of silver and thereafter ranging between 6.25% and 6.75%. Once Wheaton has received 140 million ounces of silver under the Antamina PMPA, the Company's attributable silver production will be reduced to 22.5%. The term of the Los Filos PMPA ends on October 15, 2029. The term of the Neves-Corvo and Aljustrel PMPAs ends on June 5, 2057. Wheaton only has the rights to silver contained in concentrate containing less than 15% copper at the Aljustrel mine. On September 12, 2023, it was announced that the production of the zinc and lead concentrates at the Aljustrel mine will be halted from September 24, 2023 until the second quarter of 2025. Once Wheaton has received 10 million ounces of silver under the Cozamin PMPA, the Company's attributable silver production will be reduced to 33%. Once the Company has received 375,000 ounces of palladium under the Stillwater PMPA, the Company's attributable palladium production will be reduced to 2.25%, and once the Company has received 550,000 ounces of palladium under the agreement, the Company's attributable palladium production will be reduced to 1%. Once the Company has received 31 million pounds of cobalt under the Voisey's Bay PMPA, the Company's attributable cobalt production will be reduced to 21.2%. Updates on the Operating Mineral Stream Interests Salobo - Mill Throughput Expansion On November 21, 2023, Vale S.A. ("Vale") reported the successful completion of the throughput test for the first phase of the Salobo III project, with the Salobo complex exceeding an average of 32 million tonnes per annum ("Mtpa") over a 90-day period. Under the terms of the agreement, the Company paid Vale $370 million for the completion of the first phase of the Salobo III expansion project on December 1, 2023. Salobo III is expected to achieve a sustained throughput capacity of 36 Mtpa in the fourth quarter of 2024. On April 24, 2024, Vale reported the continued ramp-up at Salobo III, which reached 90% average throughput in the first quarter. Constancia - Expected Mine Life Extension On March 28, 2024, Hudbay Minerals Inc., ("Hudbay") reported that Constancia's expected mine life has been extended by three years to 2041 as a result of the successful conversion of mineral resources to mineral reserves with the addition of a further mining phase at the Constancia pit following positive geotechnical drilling and studies in 2023. There remains potential for future mine life extensions based on the mineral resources that have not yet been converted to mineral reserves. Antamina - Approval of the Modification of the Environmental Impact Study On February 15, 2024, Peru's National Environmental Certification Service for Sustainable Investments approved, after a detailed evaluation process, the Modification of the Environmental Impact Study, which will allow for the extension of Antamina's mine life from 2028 to 2036. Voisey's Bay - Underground Mine Extension Vale reports that physical completion of the Voisey's Bay underground mine extension was 94% at the end of the first quarter, and that the main surface assets are completed and already operating. In the underground portion, the scope in Reid Brook is completed and the mine development at Eastern Deeps is concluded. Construction of the Bulk WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS 2024 1ST QUARTER REPORT - MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS [8]

Material Handling system, dewatering and support facilities is ongoing. The full mine assets at Eastern Deeps are expected to be in operation by the end of 2024. Updates on the Development Stage Mineral Stream Interests Marmato Mine On April 15, 2024, Aris Mining Corporation ("Aris") provided an update that at the Marmato Lower Mine expansion project, the access road to the new processing facility area is now complete and earthworks in the plant area will commence soon. The contractor for the new portal and decline is fully mobilized and cutting of the portal face has commenced. Fenix On April 8, 2024, Rio2 Limited ("Rio2") announced that its Chilean subsidiary has received the formal Environmental Qualification Resolution ("RCA") for the Fenix gold project. The receipt of the RCA now allows Rio2 to advance permitting activities for the Fenix project. Rio2 has noted that there are four principal Sectorial Permits required before construction can commence at the Project: 1) Mining Methods; 2) Process Plant; 3) Waste Dumps & Stockpiles; and 4) Closure Plan and that work on these permits is well underway. Rio2 anticipates that the current timing for receipt of these principal permits is by the end of July 2024. Blackwater On February 21, 2024, Artemis Gold Inc., ("Artemis") announced the results of an expansion study to optimize the timing of mine expansion through the advancing of Phase 2. A decision on the acceleration of the Phase 2 expansion is expected to be considered in the second half of 2024. On April 24, 2024, Artemis announced that overall construction was approximately 73% complete and that construction of major site water management facilities, including the water management pond, the central diversion system, and the Davidson Creek diversion, have been completed along with work on the tailings storage facility which is progressing well. Artemis also states that the project remains on schedule for first gold pour in the second half of 2024. Curipamba On January 22, 2024, Adventus Mining Corporation ("Adventus") announced that the Ministry of Environment, Water and Energy Transition of the Government of Ecuador has granted the environmental license for the construction and operation of the El Domo - Curipamba project. On January 30, 2024, Adventus announced that the Ministry of Energy and Mines of Ecuador has issued a permit which grants approval for the design, construction, operation, and maintenance of the tailings storage facility ("TSF") for the Curipamba project. The start of TSF construction is a key condition precedent for the Company to make additional upfront cash payments under the Curipamba PMPA. On April 26, 2024, Adventus announced that Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp") has entered into a definitive arrangement agreement with Adventus pursuant to which Silvercorp has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Adventus. Under the terms of the Curipamba PMPA, within 30 days of a change of control, Adventus has a one-time option to repurchase 33% of the gold and silver stream for an amount ensuring a fixed internal rate of return to the Company. As reported by Silvercorp, the existing stream with Wheaton, combined with Silvercorp's existing cash and cash equivalents of approximately $200 million, is more than sufficient to fully fund the Curipamba project through construction. Goose On May 7, 2024, B2Gold Corp., ("B2Gold") announced the successful completion of the 2024 winter ice road ("WIR") campaign, delivering all necessary materials to complete the construction of the Goose project. B2Gold reports that while mill construction remains on schedule, development of the open pit and underground is slightly behind schedule due to equipment availability, adverse weather conditions and prioritization of critical path construction activities. As a result, B2Gold reports that first gold pour is now expected in the second quarter of 2025 with ramp up to full production in the third quarter of 2025, one quarter later than previous estimates. Cangrejos On January 18, 2024, Lumina Gold Corp., ("Lumina") announced results from the phase 1 mining resource conversion drilling campaign in support of the ongoing feasibility study at Cangrejos. Lumina noted that the assays from the resource infill program continue to demonstrate the exceptional continuity of grade at Cangrejos. Lumina also noted that it is operating normally at the Cangrejos project and to date their activities have not been affected by the recent civil disturbances that have impacted other areas in Ecuador. Platreef On April 30, 2024, Ivanhoe Mines Ltd., ("Ivanhoe") reported that construction activities for the Platreef Phase 1 concentrator are on schedule at almost 90% complete and on track for cold commissioning in the third quarter of 2024. An updated independent feasibility study on an optimized development plan for the acceleration of Phase 2 is planned to be completed and published in the fourth quarter of 2024. As a result of the planned acceleration of Phase 2, first feed and ramp-up of production will be deferred until mid-2025. In addition, a preliminary economic WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS 2024 1ST QUARTER REPORT - MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS [9]