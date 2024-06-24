This report is aligned with the recommendations of the Task Force for Climate-related Financial Disclosures ("TCFD"). The scope of the report covers Wheaton's operations and its direct and indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries. Key issues at our mineral stream interests currently owned by the Company (collectively, the "Mining Operations") and operated by third-party independent mining companies ("Mining Partners") are also discussed.

This report includes climate data for the year ended December 31, 2023, unless otherwise noted. Where available, we also report historical data to demonstrate trends. Historical data is reported based on the scope of the report, which can change year to year depending on acquisitions or sales of mineral stream interests. Due to the reporting timelines of our Mining Partners, Scope 3 financed emissions included in this report are for the year ended December 31, 2022, and represent the operational mineral stream interests in that year.

All amounts are in US$ unless otherwise noted. Data reported for Sudbury includes the operating Coleman, Copper Cliff, Garson, Creighton and Totten mineral stream gold interests. Data for Stillwater includes the Stillwater and East Boulder mineral stream gold and palladium interests.

In addition to reporting our approach to climate change in this report, we also disclose through CDP. A summary of our approach to climate change is also included in our Sustainability Report.

All information in this report is subject to, and should be read in conjunction with, the endnotes, footnotes and Wheaton's public disclosure including but not limited to the additional supporting information, explanatory notes, and risk factors found in our annual and quarterly financial statements, management's discussion and analysis, Management Information Circular, Annual Information Form ("AIF") and our Annual Report on Form 40-F available at www.sedarplus.com and www.sec.gov, respectively, and on our website at www.wheatonpm.com. This report contains forward-looking statements and information.