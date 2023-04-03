Wheaton Precious Metals : 2023 Management Information Circular

Benchmarking to Well-Selected Comparator Group - the Human Resources Committee selects a comparator group based on objective criteria to benchmarkWheaton's compensation
Balanced Approach to Compensation - Wheaton believes in a balanced compensation approach, with base salary, retirement plan, bonus and long-term compensation representing 18%, 6%, 24% and 52% respectively of total CEOcompensation in 2022
Annual Bonus Tied to Performance - Wheaton has significant performance objectivesand a payout depending on the achievement of those objectives, including sustainability
Pay for Performance Alignment - Wheaton has strong alignment between shareholderreturn and total pay
Significant Proportion of Long-Term Compensation - compensation paid to executive officers is designed to reward success in achieving sustained, long-termprofitability through the grant of equity awards vesting over multi-yearperiods
Executive Share Ownership - senior officers of Wheaton are required to hold common shares equal in value to three times base salary for the CEO and two times base salary for all other senior officers, which will be adjusted to five times base salary for the CEOstarting in 2023
Caps on Compensation - Wheaton has adopted caps on non-equity performanceawards and the number of performance share units vesting, each equal to 200%
Claw Back Policy & Risk Management - the Board adopted an executive compensation claw back policy and the Audit Committee and Human Resources Committee identify, review and assess risks specifically associated with compensationpolicies and practices
Independent Advice - Wheaton's third-party compensation consultant provides adviceon the competitiveness and appropriateness of executive compensation programs
Human Resources Committee Discretion - determining whether to award an annualperformance bonus is at the Human Resources Committee's sole discretion
Anti-HedgingPolicy - Wheaton prohibits all officers, directors and Vice-Presidents fromentering into hedging transactions with Wheaton common shares
Employment Agreements - Wheaton has entered into employment agreements withall senior officers
Double Trigger on Severance Payments - severance payments to senior officers are not triggered unless there is both a change of control of Wheaton and the termination oreffective termination of the officer
Modest Benefits - executive officers generally received perquisites that in theaggregate were no greater than C$50,000