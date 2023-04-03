Wheaton Precious Metals : 2023 Management Information Circular

Business of the Meeting

Below is a summary of the matters to be acted upon at the 2023 Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. ("we", "us", "our", the "Company" or "Wheaton"). This summary does not contain all of the information that you should consider, and you should carefully read the entire management information circular before voting. For this year's Meeting, Wheaton has adopted an online virtual meeting platform in addition to the in-person meeting location and we are encouraging our shareholders to participate in the Meeting using this online platform. See "How Do I Join the Wheaton Online Virtual Meeting?" on page 4 for details.

Ordinary Matters

1 Wheaton's Financial Statements

Wheaton will place before the Meeting its consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022. These financial statements have been mailed to shareholders who requested a copy and are available on Wheaton's website at www.wheatonpm.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.comand on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

2 Election of Directors Board Recommendation: VOTE FOR EACH NOMINEE

Shareholders will be asked to elect 10 members to the Board of Directors. Please refer to the section entitled "Election of Directors" on page 14 for director biographies and details on the election process.

3 Appointment of Auditors Board Recommendation: VOTE FOR

Shareholders will be asked to approve the appointment of Deloitte LLP, Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm, as auditors of Wheaton and to fix their remuneration. Please refer to the section entitled "Appointment of Auditors" on page 95 for details on fees billed by the auditors.

Special Matters

4 Say on Pay Advisory Vote Board Recommendation: VOTE FOR

Shareholders will be asked to approve a non-binding advisory resolution on the Company's approach to executive compensation. Please refer to the section entitled "Executive Compensation" on page 52 and "Special Matters - Say on Pay Advisory Vote" on page 96 for details on Wheaton's executive compensation and the say on pay advisory vote.