    WPM   CA9628791027

WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.

(WPM)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:15:26 2023-04-03 pm EDT
66.01 CAD   +1.41%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wheaton Precious Metals : 2023 Management Information Circular

04/03/2023 | 11:37pm EDT
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS

Table of Contents

BUSINESS OF THE MEETING

II

OUR YEAR IN REVIEW - 2022

III

NOTICE OF 2023 ANNUAL AND SPECIAL

MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

1

VOTING AND PROXY INFORMATION

2

GENERAL PROXY INFORMATION

10

SOLICITATION OF PROXIES

10

APPOINTMENT AND REVOCATION OF PROXIES

10

EXERCISE OF DISCRETION BY PROXIES

11

VOTING SECURITIES AND PRINCIPAL HOLDERS THEREOF ..

13

ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

14

ADVANCE NOTICE BY-LAW

14

MAJORITY VOTING POLICY

14

NOMINEES AT A GLANCE

15

DIRECTOR BIOGRAPHIES

16

DIRECTOR EXPERIENCES, EXPERTISE AND SKILLS

26

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE PRACTICES

29

OUR YEAR IN REVIEW

29

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

29

DIVERSITY AND REPRESENTATION OF WOMEN AT WHEATON

...................................................................................

32

ENVIRONMENT, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE

33

CLIMATE CHANGE AND ENVIRONMENT

35

COMMUNITY INVESTMENT PROGRAM

35

INFORMATION SYSTEMS AND CYBER SECURITY

35

POSITION DESCRIPTIONS

36

COMPENSATION

39

COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD

39

BOARD ASSESSMENTS

42

DIRECTOR SHARE OWNERSHIP REQUIREMENTS

43

DIRECTOR COMPENSATION

46

DIRECTOR COMPENSATION SUMMARY

47

WHEATON 2023 MANAGEMENT INFORMATION CIRCULAR

INCENTIVE PLAN AWARDS

49

RETIREMENT POLICY FOR DIRECTORS

51

DIRECTORS' AND OFFICERS' LIABILITY INSURANCE

51

EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION (SEE EXECUTIVE

COMPENSATION INDEX FOR FURTHER

DETAILS)

52

SECURITIES AUTHORIZED FOR ISSUANCE

UNDER EQUITY COMPENSATION PLANS

89

EQUITY COMPENSATION PLANS

89

SHARE OPTION PLAN

89

PERFORMANCE SHARE UNIT PLAN

91

RESTRICTED SHARE PLAN

92

OTHER INFORMATION

94

INDEBTEDNESS OF DIRECTORS AND EXECUTIVE OFFICERS 94

INTEREST OF CERTAIN PERSONS IN MATTERS TO BE ACTED

UPON

94

INTEREST OF INFORMED PERSONS IN MATERIAL

TRANSACTIONS

94

APPOINTMENT OF AUDITORS

95

SPECIAL MATTERS

96

SAY ON PAY ADVISORY VOTE

96

SHAREHOLDER ENGAGEMENT &

CONTACTING BOARD OF DIRECTORS

97

SHAREHOLDER ENGAGEMENT & CONTACTING THE BOARD OF

DIRECTORS

97

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

98

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

98

DIRECTORS' APPROVAL

98

SCHEDULE "A" - CHARTER OF THE BOARD OF

DIRECTORS

99

SCHEDULE "B" - NON-IFRS MEASURES

102

[i]

Table of Contents

Business of the Meeting

Business of the Meeting

Below is a summary of the matters to be acted upon at the 2023 Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. ("we", "us", "our", the "Company" or "Wheaton"). This summary does not contain all of the information that you should consider, and you should carefully read the entire management information circular before voting. For this year's Meeting, Wheaton has adopted an online virtual meeting platform in addition to the in-person meeting location and we are encouraging our shareholders to participate in the Meeting using this online platform. See "How Do I Join the Wheaton Online Virtual Meeting?" on page 4 for details.

Ordinary Matters

1 Wheaton's Financial Statements

Wheaton will place before the Meeting its consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022. These financial statements have been mailed to shareholders who requested a copy and are available on Wheaton's website at www.wheatonpm.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.comand on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

2 Election of Directors

Board Recommendation: VOTE FOR EACH NOMINEE

Shareholders will be asked to elect 10 members to the Board of Directors. Please refer to the section entitled "Election of Directors" on page 14 for director biographies and details on the election process.

3 Appointment of Auditors

Board Recommendation: VOTE FOR

Shareholders will be asked to approve the appointment of Deloitte LLP, Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm, as auditors of Wheaton and to fix their remuneration. Please refer to the section entitled "Appointment of Auditors" on page 95 for details on fees billed by the auditors.

Special Matters

4 Say on Pay Advisory Vote

Board Recommendation: VOTE FOR

Shareholders will be asked to approve a non-binding advisory resolution on the Company's approach to executive compensation. Please refer to the section entitled "Executive Compensation" on page 52 and "Special Matters - Say on Pay Advisory Vote" on page 96 for details on Wheaton's executive compensation and the say on pay advisory vote.

WHEATON 2023 MANAGEMENT INFORMATION CIRCULAR

[ii]

Our Year in Review - 2022

To assist you in reviewing the proposals to be voted upon at the 2023 Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders of Wheaton, this section provides highlights on Wheaton's performance, compensation and governance matters. However, this summary does not contain all of the information that you should consider, and you should carefully read the entire management information circular before voting.

Achievements During 2022 - Setting the Stage for Sustainable Growth (1)

Wheaton continues to be the one of the largest precious metal streaming companies in the world. During 2022, Wheaton had some significant achievements, including:

Our Year in Review -

CONSISTENT FINANCIAL RESULTS

Wheaton's revenue and operating cash flow for 2022 were over US$1,065 million and US$743 million respectively

DELIVERING TO STAKEHOLDERS

During 2022 Wheaton paid a record US$271 million in dividends to shareholders and delivered support to communities around the world through Wheaton's Community Investment Program

Key Executive Compensation Results (2)

CONTINUED GROWTH IN HIGH- QUALITY STREAMING ASSETS

Wheaton continued to benefit from its portfolio of

high-quality assets and added four new

streaming transactions in 2022, setting the stage

for further growth

STRONG SUSTAINABILITY FOCUS

Wheaton's ongoing commitment to sustainability

included the publication of Wheaton's third

Sustainability Report

2022

Overall total executive compensation increased for 2022 when compared to 2021. Key executive compensation results were:

Base salaries increased by approximately 6% for 2022

Value of long-term compensation awards paid to CEO increased by approximately 29% in 2022 compared to 2021

Annual performance-based cash incentive for CEO decreased by approximately 24% compared to 2021, reflecting corporate performance for 2022

Approximately 76% of CEO compensation was at risk during 2022, consistent with 2021

Total compensation paid to CEO in 2022 increased by approximately 6% compared to 2021, primarily due to the value of long-term compensation awards for 2022

  1. Shareholders are directed to the full disclosure on financial results contained in the consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2022.
  2. Shareholders are directed to the full disclosure under Executive Compensation contained in this information circular.

WHEATON 2023 MANAGEMENT INFORMATION CIRCULAR

[iii]

2022 Compensation At A Glance

Wheaton's compensation practices have been adopted with the goals of attracting, retaining and motivating key talent, as well as aligning the interests of management with the interests of Wheaton's shareholders. Wheaton believes that these compensation practices continue to produce strong performance for Wheaton.

Our Year in Review - 2022

Benchmarking to Well-Selected Comparator Group - the Human Resources Committee selects a comparator group based on objective criteria to benchmarkWheaton's compensation

Balanced Approach to Compensation - Wheaton believes in a balanced compensation approach, with base salary, retirement plan, bonus and long-term compensation representing 18%, 6%, 24% and 52% respectively of total CEOcompensation in 2022

Annual Bonus Tied to Performance - Wheaton has significant performance objectivesand a payout depending on the achievement of those objectives, including sustainability

Pay for Performance Alignment - Wheaton has strong alignment between shareholderreturn and total pay

Significant Proportion of Long-Term Compensation - compensation paid to executive officers is designed to reward success in achieving sustained, long-termprofitability through the grant of equity awards vesting over multi-yearperiods

Executive Share Ownership - senior officers of Wheaton are required to hold common shares equal in value to three times base salary for the CEO and two times base salary for all other senior officers, which will be adjusted to five times base salary for the CEOstarting in 2023

Caps on Compensation - Wheaton has adopted caps on non-equity performanceawards and the number of performance share units vesting, each equal to 200%

Claw Back Policy & Risk Management - the Board adopted an executive compensation claw back policy and the Audit Committee and Human Resources Committee identify, review and assess risks specifically associated with compensationpolicies and practices

Independent Advice - Wheaton's third-party compensation consultant provides adviceon the competitiveness and appropriateness of executive compensation programs

Human Resources Committee Discretion - determining whether to award an annualperformance bonus is at the Human Resources Committee's sole discretion

Anti-HedgingPolicy - Wheaton prohibits all officers, directors and Vice-Presidents fromentering into hedging transactions with Wheaton common shares

Employment Agreements - Wheaton has entered into employment agreements withall senior officers

Double Trigger on Severance Payments - severance payments to senior officers are not triggered unless there is both a change of control of Wheaton and the termination oreffective termination of the officer

Modest Benefits - executive officers generally received perquisites that in theaggregate were no greater than C$50,000

  • Page 61
  • Page 57
  • Page 63
  • Page 78
  • Page 70
  • Page 75
  • Page 63/73
  • Page 77
  • Page 56
  • Page 63
  • Page 78
  • Page 86
  • Page 86
  • Page 75

WHEATON 2023 MANAGEMENT INFORMATION CIRCULAR

[iv]

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. published this content on 04 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2023 03:36:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
